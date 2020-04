Nuclear Power Plant Market will likely see excellent gains in key business segments NEW JERSEY, USA, April 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Nuclear Power Plant Market, offers a …

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the company will extend its SmileShop closures until at least May 3, 2020. The …

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced it is opening its proprietary teledentistry platform to any licensed dentist …

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- WWE's Vince Russo, one of the most controversial figures in professional wrestling, has returned to the ring to bring attention to National Child Abuse Awareness …

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built announces a limited version of its flagship Construction Loan Administration software to help lenders that are struggling to manage their construction and renovation loans in light of the Covid-19 …

Admiral Custom Roofing of the Memphis Tennessee area is excited to be the newest Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor. MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Memphis Based roofing contractor, …

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading healthcare company that provides clinically innovative medication compliance testing and consulting services to providers, will serve as a regional reference …

AirPlay Direct is pleased to share that in the last 45 days we have hit a new all-time peak in the number of songs delivered to radio programmers globally! NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, April 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- AirPlay Direct is pleased …

Flooding damaged two bridges in the area, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Rusty Sells. One was in the city at Sinking Creek in the city and the other was on Graveyard Road in the Bumpass Cove section of the county. Both bridges were …

The Dutch forward's contract with the Ligue 1 side expires in 2021, and Jean-Michel Aulas has told supporters they are keen to agree an extension. Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has used social media to assure the club's supporters he is doing …

'Nashville' star Allen Garfield dies of COVID-19 at 80 Actor Allen Garfield, best known for his roles in films such as "Nashville" and "The Stunt Man," has died of the coronavirus. He was 80. Garfield's "Nashville" …

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries: Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide Tennessee State quarterbacks coach Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in a car crash, TSU spokesperson Jose Garcia said …

Metro Nashville police said they are investigating after a man was fatally shot late Sunday afternoon in North Nashville. North Precinct detectives are working to identify the person responsible for the 4:30 p.m. slaying of Juwan Radley, 26, who was hit by …

Then while picking up the pieces, the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation, leaving her unemployed. Rebecca Wig, the daughter of Jeffrey and Laurie Wig of Brainerd, moved to Nashville after high school to attend Belmont University, where she earned a …

The Times asked authors to track what they do in isolation. Already isolated in rural Tennessee, bestselling novelist Kevin Wilson (“Nothing to See Here”) enjoys great books for kids and adults. He also plays fantasy basketball and practices WrestleMania …

We'll have all the latest news on the fight against the coronavirus in Tennessee below — as always, for free, because we want to share this vital information with our community. To support our mission, please consider a subscription. 13 TDOC staffers …

Nashville schools have reduced custodial services as schools remain closed due to COVID-19 and officials look for ways to cut district expenses with an expected budget shortfall to close out the school year. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson …

We'll have all the latest news on the fight against the coronavirus in Tennessee below — as always, for free, because we want to share this vital information with our community. To support our mission, please consider a subscription. Nashville's …

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Faced with the threat of overburdened hospitals, states across the country are converting convention centers, sports facilities and performance spaces into backup treatment sites for coronavirus patients. Tennessee is no exception. …

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has announced 10 communities participating in the next round of Tennessee Downtowns. Decaturville and Whiteville are two of the towns selected to move forward in the program, …

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries: Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide Former Tennessee baseball star Todd Helton was sentenced to two days in jail over a 2019 DUI arrest, Knoxville assistant …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.