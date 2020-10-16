Washington Newswire

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,399 in the last 365 days.
State’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program wins national award for technology implementation
The new Paid Family and Medical Leave program at the state's Employment Security Department (ESD) won the national State Chief Information Officer Special Recognition Award through the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO).
Stan and Joan Cross Park opens; design features sustainable restoration of historic barns and accessible play areas
Pierce County Parks has completed the development of the northern 4-acres of the 64-acre Stan and Joan Cross Park site. This development represents phase 1 of the park's master plan. Stan and Joan Cross Park is the first and only public park serving the …
Washington State Supreme Court rules against initiative to reduce car-tab taxes
Posted: October 15, 2020 18 The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday struck down Initiative 976 to reduce car-tab taxes, nearly a year after statewide voters approved the tax-cutting measure, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.
Seattle's charming new park on Portage Bay officially opens
Seattle's charming new waterfront park on Portage Bay officially opened on Oct. 14, 2020.
Seattle Cop Car Set on Fire as Officers Sit Inside - Photos
US 12:50 GMT 16.10.2020(updated 12:51 GMT 16.10.2020)
Seattle mayor who praised CHOP, supported police cuts, is now 'deeply concerned' as more than 100 officers have left the ...
Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan — who once called the police-free autonomous zone in her city a "block party" amid a "summer of love" — is now "deeply concerned" over the mass exodus taking place within the city's police department.
Boeing may close commercial airplane headquarters near Seattle
Boeing is 'considering closing its commercial airplane headquarters near Seattle' to cut costs Boeing is reportedly considering closing Longacres industrial park campus Campus near Seattle houses Boeing's commercial airplane headquarters
Man arrested after police car fire at Seattle protest
Updated 7:52 am PDT, Friday, October 16, 2020 BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Bremerton man was arrested and charged in federal court after authorities believe he set fire to a Seattle police car during a May 30 protest in downtown Seattle that turned …
Senator O’Ban responds to Supreme Court decision striking Initiative 976
On October 15, Senator Steve O'Ban responded to the State Supreme Court's decision this morning striking down voter approved Initiative 976. In November 2019, Washingtonians voted for the initiative to reduce car tab …
Small business advocate to serve as next Tacoma Public Utility Board member
TACOMA, Wash. – On Wednesday Joe Bushnell, who leads Local Government Affairs for the Washington Hospitality Association in Pierce County, will attend his first meeting as the newest member of the Tacoma Public Utility Board.
Washington State Wines
Easily overlooked, the wines of Washington State deserve your attention.
Five people arrested near Seattle University after ignoring dispersal ordersSource: KOMO News - Washington State - Uncategorized
Officers leave Seattle Police Department in unprecedented numbersSource: Bizjournals - Neutral
Boeing Explores Selling Seattle-Area Jetliner HeadquartersSource: Bloomberg News - Uncategorized
The National Space Society Lauds Multi-National Signing of Artemis Accords
Seven Nations Join U.S. Efforts to Advance Lunar Agreement WASHINGTON, D.C., US, October 16, 2020 The National Space Society (NSS) commends NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for his signal achievement announced on October …
GoodFirms Recent Research: Around 16.7% of Businesses Will Replace In-Person Meetings Completely With Webinars
GoodFirms research highlights the plans for the future and tips on conducting a successful webinar. WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020
Global Dawoodi Bohra Faith Feeds the Hungry on World Food Day
Bohras Continue Daily Campaign for Zero Hunger and Eliminating Food Waste WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 16, 2020 Members of the Dawoodi Bohra faith around the world are today marking United Nations World Food Day by …
Obituary Notices – October 16, 2020
Published on October 15, 2020 - 12:22 GMT
Baristas Munchie Magic Launches Hot Foods Including Fried Chicken and Pizza Now to Locations in Washington State
Fried Chicken and Pizza to Baristas Munchie Magic Locations in Washington State Delivering Ben & Jerry's and Snacks to Customers Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 15, 2020
Published on October 15, 2020 - 21:48 GMT
Cannabi Seattle Launches CBD Online Retail Store with Free Same Day Delivery in the Seattle Area
With 200+ items across multiple premium brands, customers can mix and match products with no minimum order for free contactless delivery while earning rewards SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2020
Published on October 15, 2020 - 19:19 GMT
State provides funding to help thousands more people in Washington state access behavioral health care closer to home
State grants are part of Inslee plan to add capacity and serve a wide variety of needs locally, including intensive behavioral health facilities, dementia care, and other specialized needs. OLYMPIA, WA –Today the Washington State Department of Commerce …
Published on October 15, 2020 - 16:07 GMT
Published on October 16, 2020 - 16:58 GMT
Position Announcement: Legislative Assistant to House Democratic Caucus Member
Associate Legislative Assistant to House Democratic Caucus Member, Washington State House of Representatives Mission: To assist Legislators in successfully fulfilling their public obligations by providing support services in the areas of administration, …
Published on October 16, 2020 - 16:58 GMT
Position Announcement: Legislative Assistant to Representative Sharon Shewmake
Associate Legislative Assistant to Representative Sharon Shewmake, Washington State House of Representatives Mission: To assist Legislators in successfully fulfilling their public obligations by providing support services in the areas of administration, …
Published on October 16, 2020 - 16:46 GMT
Attorney General Ferguson announces election protection initiative
Ferguson's legal team preparing to combat election interference, ensure peaceful transition SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today an initiative in his office to combat election interference in November and guarantee a peaceful transition …
Published on October 13, 2020 - 16:31 GMT
AG Ferguson: Twitter to pay $100,000 to Washington state for multiple campaign finance violations
Twitter received nearly $200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington disclosure laws SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that Twitter will pay $100,000 to Washington's Public Disclosure Transparency …
World & Regional Press Releases
Published on October 16, 2020 - 18:46 GMT
Bell Buckle Holdings OTC PINK: $BLLB Added to OTC Markets and employs entire new corporate counsels
NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 16, 2020 Written by Kim Halvorson, the CEO of Bell Buckle Holdings, the Company. The Company is pleased to announce significant achievements for the sole benefit of the Company and the …
Published on October 16, 2020 - 17:54 GMT
Art Shuttle New York – Miami – Los Angeles Is Leaving on October 19
The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that our next consolidated art shuttle New York – Los Angeles will leave on October 19. NEW YORK, NY, US, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 16:00 GMT
Malik Yusef collaborates with Roc Nation and Vic Mensa on creating the Reprise
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 For Immediate release Malik Yusef collaborates with Roc Nation and Vic Mensa on creating the Reprise.
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:58 GMT
New Book on Using the 4 Attributes of Emotional Intelligence Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 Ignite Press announced this week that LaVeer Renée's new book, When One Door Closes, Rejoice!: Living a Life of Victory Using the 4 Attributes of Emotional Intelligence, …
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:57 GMT
John Kissick Featured in Exclusive Interview with Thrive Global
Artist and professor John Kissick, discusses the nature of inspiration, the challenges of teaching at a university level, and how to break artistic barriers. GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:33 GMT
Solar Energy Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026
New Study Reports "Solar Energy Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports. PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:28 GMT
Wireless Broadband Hotspot Equipment Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026
New Study Reports "Wireless Broadband Hotspot Equipment Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added. PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:18 GMT
Multi-function Massagers Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026
New Study Reports "Multi-function Massagers Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReport PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:08 GMT
Ultra-light Aircraft Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026
New Study Reports "Ultra-light Aircraft Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports. PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:03 GMT
Unique Adaptations Allow Owls to Rule the Night
A unique DNA packaging mechanism may enhance night vision in owls, helping them succeed as the only avian nocturnal predators. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 15:00 GMT
Mumbai's New Favorite Rapper ADI Challenges Status Quo With Brand New EP, PIGEONHOLED
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., October 16, 2020 Mumbai's New Favorite Rapper ADI Challenges Status Quo With Brand New EP, PIGEONHOLED Rukus Avenue Music Group is proud to announce Adi AKA Aditya Lodha's upcoming EP, …
Published on October 16, 2020 - 14:48 GMT
Global Dawoodi Bohra Faith Feeds the Hungry on World Food Day
Bohras Continue Daily Campaign for Zero Hunger and Eliminating Food Waste WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 16, 2020 Members of the Dawoodi Bohra faith around the world are today marking United Nations World Food Day by …
Published on October 16, 2020 - 14:13 GMT
BNNano Named Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
BNNano was awarded a Platinum designation on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's 3rd annual Most Fundable Companies® List. BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 13:28 GMT
Customer Feedback Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 13:08 GMT
Artificial Organ & Bionics Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 13:04 GMT
Structured Collaboration Software Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 13:00 GMT
Fine Art Shippers Offers Specialty Moving Services for Fine Art
The family-owned art logistics company Fine Art Shippers is pleased to offer specialty moving services for fine art, antiques, and other valuables. NEW YORK, NY, US, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 12:58 GMT
Firewall Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 12:53 GMT
Customer Feedback Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 12:48 GMT
Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On-"Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth 2026" PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2020
Published on October 16, 2020 - 20:57 GMT
SICCODE.com Releases New Update to SIC Codes
SIC Codes Offer a More Specific Breakdown of Industries vs. NAICS Codes USA, October 16, 2020 SICCODE.com, a business classification company announced today that it has added 3 new SIC Codes to its classification system, …
Published on October 16, 2020 - 20:51 GMT
REAL ESTATE MOGUL AND 'LOVE & LISTINGS' PRODUCER TAI SAVET TO LAUNCH NEW REAL ESTATE DOCU-SERIES IN ATLANTA
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creators of VH1’s Love & Listings are launching a new celebrity-based real estate reality series based in Atlanta. The series will feature the buying and selling of …Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods ...
Published on October 16, 2020 - 20:23 GMT
MGH Institute of Health Professions Gets Grants from Ryan's Quest, Michael's Cause to Study Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Funding will allow faculty Dr. Elise Townsend and PhD student Michael Kiefer to improve understanding of DMD motor function trajectories and outcome measures. BOSTON, MA, USA, October 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two grassroots foundations …Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education ...
Published on October 16, 2020 - 20:17 GMT
SCA: Absence de preuve voulant que le recours à la péridurale durant le travail cause le trouble du spectre de l’autisme
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaque année, des millions de femmes partout dans le monde donnent naissance à un enfant et profitent d’une péridurale pour soulager la douleur durant le travail sans complications. …Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...
Published on October 16, 2020 - 20:07 GMT
Who Wants a “ Life Sentence” of Temporary Non-surgical Rhinoplasties?
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 12 failed rhinoplasties, Sonja Morgan’s recent, publicly-disclosed decision to have the temporary liquid, or non-surgical, rhinoplasty, is reasonable except for one …Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Emergency Services ...
