Washington Newswire

Twitter received nearly $200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington disclosure laws SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that Twitter will pay $100,000 to Washington’s Public Disclosure Transparency …

Ferguson’s legal team preparing to combat election interference, ensure peaceful transition SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today an initiative in his office to combat election interference in November and guarantee a peaceful transition …

Associate Legislative Assistant to Representative Sharon Shewmake, Washington State House of Representatives Mission: To assist Legislators in successfully fulfilling their public obligations by providing support services in the areas of administration, …

Associate Legislative Assistant to House Democratic Caucus Member, Washington State House of Representatives Mission: To assist Legislators in successfully fulfilling their public obligations by providing support services in the areas of administration, …

State grants are part of Inslee plan to add capacity and serve a wide variety of needs locally, including intensive behavioral health facilities, dementia care, and other specialized needs. OLYMPIA, WA –Today the Washington State Department of Commerce …

With 200+ items across multiple premium brands, customers can mix and match products with no minimum order for free contactless delivery while earning rewards SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Cannabi, a new …

Fried Chicken and Pizza to Baristas Munchie Magic Locations in Washington State Delivering Ben & Jerry's and Snacks to Customers Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 15, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- …

Bohras Continue Daily Campaign for Zero Hunger and Eliminating Food Waste WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Members of the Dawoodi Bohra faith around the world are today marking United Nations World Food Day by …

GoodFirms research highlights the plans for the future and tips on conducting a successful webinar. WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world so …

Seven Nations Join U.S. Efforts to Advance Lunar Agreement WASHINGTON, D.C., US, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The National Space Society (NSS) commends NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for his signal achievement announced on October …

Easily overlooked, the wines of Washington State deserve your attention. Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60 Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite VALUE = exceptional …

Submitted by Tacoma Public Utilities. TACOMA, Wash. – On Wednesday Joe Bushnell, who leads Local Government Affairs for the Washington Hospitality Association in Pierce County, will attend his first meeting as the newest member of the Tacoma Public Utility …

Submitted by Friends of Steve O’Ban. On October 15, Senator Steve O’Ban responded to the State Supreme Court’s decision this morning striking down voter approved Initiative 976. In November 2019, Washingtonians voted for the initiative to reduce car tab …

Updated 7:52 am PDT, Friday, October 16, 2020 BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Bremerton man was arrested and charged in federal court after authorities believe he set fire to a Seattle police car during a May 30 protest in downtown Seattle that turned …

Boeing is 'considering closing its commercial airplane headquarters near Seattle' to cut costs Boeing is reportedly considering closing Longacres industrial park campus Campus near Seattle houses Boeing's commercial airplane headquarters …

Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan — who once called the police-free autonomous zone in her city a "block party" amid a "summer of love" — is now "deeply concerned" over the mass exodus taking place within the city's …

Seattle's charming new waterfront park on Portage Bay officially opened on Oct. 14, 2020. Seattle's charming new waterfront park on Portage Bay officially opened on Oct. 14, 2020. Photo: Seattle Parks And Recreation Photo: Seattle Parks And …

Posted: October 15, 2020 18 The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday struck down Initiative 976 to reduce car-tab taxes, nearly a year after statewide voters approved the tax-cutting measure, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported. The …

Pierce County Parks has completed the development of the northern 4-acres of the 64-acre Stan and Joan Cross Park site. This development represents phase 1 of the park’s master plan. Stan and Joan Cross Park is the first and only public park serving the …

The new Paid Family and Medical Leave program at the state’s Employment Security Department (ESD) won the national State Chief Information Officer Special Recognition Award through the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). The …

