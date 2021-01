Caribbean Community Launches Massive GOTV Campaign to Empower Civic Action in Georgia ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- With just a few days ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, Georgia faces a high- …

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $43.8 million in Freddie Mac financing for the acquisition of a multifamily portfolio totaling 885 units in Georgia’s Metro …

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the results of the election for chair and vice chair of the board of directors. Richard A. Whaley, Chair FHLBank Atlanta board members re-elected …

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy's Savannah River Site faces many challenges with nuclear waste and nuclear weapons projects but progress is possible. COLUMBIA, SC, USA, January 14, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Proposed and Unjustified …

OXOS introduces entirely new category of cloud-connected medical imaging solutions with the Micro C handheld dynamic digital radiography (DDS) system ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- OXOSⓇ Medical (OXOS) …

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- If you’re anything like Georgia-based developer and hotelier, Charlton Claxton, you’ve been missing your friends during the coronavirus pandemic. In a time where staying at home …

Nocera, Inc. Signs Variable Interest Entity Agreements Resulting in 100% Controlling Interest in Xin Feng Construction Co., Ltd. and Shunda Feed Co., Ltd. ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES / TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 19, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ …

Eligible Homebuyers and Homeowners can receive up to $10,000 through FHLBank Atlanta Members ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that funding for its 2021 Affordable Housing Program …

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks defends against D'Angelo Russell ... [+] #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User …

Georgia Right to Life Hosts Annual Memorial, Friday, Jan. 22 Community Invited to Stand, Pray and Remember Innocent Lives Lost to Abortion NEWS PROVIDED BY Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) Jan. 19, 2021 NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 19, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ …

Anna Westerstahl Stenport is faculty director of the Atlanta Global Studies Center. One of the defining characteristics of 2020 was a national realization that despite the progress of the last century, racism is still all too embedded in American society …

BEN NADLER, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 10:41 a.m. 1of2President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, center, and Jon Ossoff, left.Carolyn Kaster/APShow MoreShow …

Jeff Amy, Associated Press Updated 1:25 pm EST, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gestures to lawmakers after delivering his State of the State address in the House Chambers Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp …

Release: ATLANTA, GA., (January 18, 2021) — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.23 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a …

Several north Georgia counties are getting federal aid to repair infrastructure and clean up damage from Hurricane Zeta in October. The storm, which made landfall in Louisiana, blew over trees in metro Atlanta and areas to the north, causing widespread …

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you planned on filing your tax return in hope of a refund check sometime soon, you will have to wait. The Internal Revenue Service says tax season won’t start in January as it normally does. The agency is waiting until Feb. 12 to …

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia announced that a man from Americus faces charges for his involvement in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. William McCall Calhoun, 57 of Americus, appeared in a …

Nearly three dozen dogs that had been living in two sheds on a property in Stephens County are now in the hands of the Atlanta Humane Society. Officials with the Toccoa-Stephens County Animal Shelter reported on the agency's Facebook page that they …

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The United Way of the Coastal Empire honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by hosting a service project at Greenbriar Children’s Center on Monday. Fifteen volunteers repainted the interior of the building, planted new flowers …

After a man was found shot to death inside a Lilburn apartment on Sunday afternoon, Gwinnett County homicide investigators are asking for help from the public in the case. Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred …

DEMOREST – An unnamed man is undergoing treatment after receiving a gunshot wound just inside Habersham County this afternoon. “The information that we’re getting so far is that one guy had gone to that pullover at Mineral Springs [Trail] there at the …

An 18-year-old college student from Loganville in Gwinnett County is back home after spending more than a month behind bars in the Cayman Islands for violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Skylar …

Georgia gasoline prices jumped seven cents in the last week, according to this week's fuel price report from AAA-The Auto Club Group. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.23 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's …

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It has been a deadly week in Georgia, with more than 800 people dead statewide from the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Savannah will join cities across the country in a tribute to COVID-19 victims. “I’m just glad that we will be doing this …

