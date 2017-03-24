Libya News Feed

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

17:45 GMT

15:08 GMT

13:51 GMT

11:58 GMT

11:59 GMT

08:52 GMT

Hundreds Of African Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast

17:48 GMT

IOM Chief draws grim picture of situation in Libya

13:36 GMT

“We had a democracy with arms; that is the worst kind of hypocrisy.” Langhi on Libya

15:25 GMT

Zahra Langhi on Libya: “We had a democracy with arms”

09:55 GMT

Ukrainian Embassy in Libya slightly damaged in random shelling

10:34 GMT

'240 feared dead' in latest migrant shipwreck off Libya

09:25 GMT

Frank Tripoli, Veteran of the United States Army - Korean Conflict, retired from the CSX Corporation after 43 years (...

09:10 GMT

Hundreds feared dead after boats sink off Libyan coast

12:04 GMT

Over 250 African migrants were feared drowned in the Mediterranean Thursday after a charity's rescue boat found five ...

08:52 GMT

Hundreds feared dead as boat sinks off Libya

12:01 GMT

Aid group fears hundreds of migrants drowned off Libya

12:35 GMT

Hundreds feared drowned as bodies of five migrants found off Libyan coast

16:25 GMT

Aid group fears hundreds drowned off Libya

16:52 GMT

New York Forum To Discuss Sarkozy's War On Libya

10:04 GMT

Libya Deports Another 159 Nigerians For This Reason

11:39 GMT

Hundreds feared drowned as migrant boats capsize off Libya

09:52 GMT

Aid group fears 100s drowned from 3 migrant boats off Libya

07:20 GMT

In Lagos: 155 Nigerians ‘voluntarily’ return home from Libya

05:39 GMT

In Libya: 5 corpses found, hundreds feared dead as migrant boats sink off

05:08 GMT

155 more Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya

11:48 GMT

11:49 GMT

11:43 GMT

11:38 GMT

11:39 GMT

11:33 GMT

11:25 GMT

11:26 GMT

11:23 GMT

11:16 GMT

11:18 GMT

11:13 GMT

11:15 GMT

11:08 GMT

11:09 GMT

