The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that our next consolidated art shuttle New York – Los Angeles will leave on October 19. NEW YORK, NY, US, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The art logistics company Fine …

Washington D.C., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Hemp Association's Standing Committee of State Hemp Organizations has produced two major initiatives affecting the Hemp Industry - Submission on USDA's Interim Final Rules and a request to …

October 16, 2020 Washington, DC: The Principality of Andorra joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today when Ambassador Elisenda Vives Balmaña signed the IMF’s Articles of Agreement at a ceremony in Washington D.C. Andorra had applied for …

Deep Transit: Single: "Everything a rhythm" SILVER SPRING, MD, US, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The single: "Everything a rhythm "release summer of 2020. Another Single "Just looking at the Sunset" will …

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 29 attorneys general, filed an amicus brief in support of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ability to require graphic warnings on cigarette …

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will testify at the Committees of the Whole & Education Public Hearing on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. on the Statewide Data Warehouse Amendment Act of 2019 (Bill 23-0515). B23-515 was …

Seven Nations Join U.S. Efforts to Advance Lunar Agreement WASHINGTON, D.C., US, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The National Space Society (NSS) commends NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for his signal achievement announced on October …

GoodFirms research highlights the plans for the future and tips on conducting a successful webinar. WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world so …

BLM demonstrator files $200,000 claim against DC National Guard saying she was injured by a low-flying helicopter during a George Floyd protest Dzhuliya Dashtamirova, 23, is filing a claim against the DC National Guard She was one of the protestors …

Thank you to the Institute of International Finance, for the opportunity to speak today. It has been eight months since COVID-19 appeared in the US and the attendant containment measures began to have severe effects on the U.S. economy and financial system …

By Carol Antman for The Island Eye News If You Go: Brookgreen Gardens: brookgreen.org Cookie Washington: cookiesewsquilts.com In 2009, Torreah “Cookie” Washington and her mom, Martha Moore, were at the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., to celebrate …

Montgomery officials said Thursday that a “concerning” uptick in cases is putting a plan on pause that would have lifted certain restrictions on commercial activity this week. On Wednesday, the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents in the county …

The accident changed Lee’s life. He lost a leg and began receiving workers’ compensation — then, unable to return to work, kept receiving it for decades. He uses a wheelchair and has a home health aide. He can’t type, he said, because his “hands are like …

But Thursday afternoon, after more negotiations, the union announced it was not satisfied with part of the plan. The setback comes less than a month before some elementary students are expected to return to classrooms. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee …

In Washington, D.C., organizers expect between 6,000 and 10,000 people to gather on Freedom Plaza for a midday rally focused on voting rights and calling on Congress to suspend the Supreme Court confirmation process, according to a permit issued by the …

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The U.S. Navy has announced plans to create a new national museum in Washington D.C. The campus-style structure will feature 4D theater presentations and interactive displays. There is no word yet on a location for the museum, but …

The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. NEW YORK and TULSA, Okla., Oct 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) -- U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D, NY-13) and U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R, OK-01), both members of the House …

Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a “Georgia-centric” health-care reform plan Thursday based on newly won federal approval of two waivers to expand health-insurance coverage outside the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Kemp joined Seema Verma, …

Also Friday, police identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday night in the Congress Park area of Southeast Washington as David Miller, 32. Police said he had no fixed address. That shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue …

Although unofficial results will be published after polls close on election night in each jurisdiction, officials say those totals will be updated with thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots that are counted in the days that follow. The pandemic pushed …

Groundbreaking initiatives like decriminalizing sex work, overhauling the police department or lowering the voting age to 16 could advance or be blocked, depending on who fills the open at-large seat. And with the rest of the panel expected to remain split …

“The whole thing is very emotional,” said Cyla Weiner, who co-owns the boutique with her sister, Helen Kestler. “But at this point in our lives, we are both ready for a second act.” It is rare for any independent lingerie store to have flourished through …

But for those with conditions not considered permanent, “temporary benefits should terminate,” the agency said in a statement. In July, D.C. Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4), chair of the council’s Committee of Government Operations, introduced …

ICE deportation officers fanned out across six sanctuary city regions in recent weeks, officials announced Friday, nabbed more than 170 illegal immigrants who’d been released by local police in defiance of deportation requests. Acting Homeland Security …

This weekend, sunny skies and cool temperatures will help accentuate the expanding color. Where to look Over the past week, fall color has grown from spotty to patchy locally. Some of our western areas are seeing more significant change. This year we sadly …

As Armenian Americans have been protesting daily in Los Angeles and around the world in recent weeks, some Angelenos flew to Washington D.C. to demonstrate outside the Capitol Thursday with an urgent demand for U.S. lawmakers. Demonstrators asked Congress …

ABC Developing Comedy About Black-Owned D.C. Dive Bar From ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer Click here to read the full article. As the presidential election heats up, ABC is working on a comedy series about a fictional bar in Washington, D.C. where …

