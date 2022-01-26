Vermont Newswire

Residential purposes, it is also used as a decoration piece on the wall as it has noise-absorbing properties. These factors drive the foam glass market growth. OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The global …

Today, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering December 2021. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for December was 2.5 percent. This reflects a decrease …

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) Commissioner Michael Pieciak today announced that Vermont businesses will see another rate decrease in workers’ compensation insurance in 2022. This is the sixth straight …

BRANFORD — If you’ve ever spent a weekend browsing the captivating gift shops of resort areas such as the Cape, you’ll get the feeling — and vision — of Gracious Gifts and Home, which opened in October on the first floor of a charming vintage building at …

MIDFIRST BANK v. AGATHA KESSLER AND ADAM MUNROE OCCUPANTS OF: 33 Granite Street, Barre VT MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered …

Oregon is considered the ‘greenest state’ in America Washington follows in second place and Hawaii ranks third Delaware places bottom of the list as the least green state Vermont Business Magazine Oregon is considered the ‘greenest state’ in …

Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day this year is Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. By Shawn Good / VTF&W Vermont offers free ice fishing for all ages on Saturday, Jan. 29 at any body of water in the state. “Ice …

REGION – It’s year two of the pandemic and everyone could use a little love. That’s why Come Alive Outside is asking Vermonters to help boost the morale of their community, themselves, and their neighbors by telling the world what they love about where …

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Vermont is declining, but those declines are lagging behind other nearby states that were hit earlier by the omicron variant of the virus, top state officials said Tuesday. State statistics released Tuesday show the …

The nonprofit Pathways Vermont uses the “housing first” model, based on the belief that housing is the foundation upon which a new life can be built. A permanent and safe home allows other problems to get addressed more effectively. Take Charlie, for …

By Liora Engel-Smith, Erin Petenko and Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger RUTLAND — Asked what it’s like to do her job right now amid a staffing crisis and surging Covid-19 hospitalizations, a nurse heading home from Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday, …

The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Seleste Weeks hard, as they did many Vermont families. She quit her gas station cashier job, fearful of catching the virus from customers. Her income dropped to nothing, and her unemployment checks were …

By Fred Thys/VTDigger During his annual budget address on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Gov. Phil Scott proposed taking advantage of federal money pouring into Vermont to encourage more people to move into the state and to train Vermonters to fill thousands of …

Private equity investor Jim Crook and four associates have launched an investment fund aimed at injecting $12.5 million into promising startup businesses in Vermont. Announced this week, the Dudley Fund will focus on early and mid-stage Vermont companies …

To report scores Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on …

