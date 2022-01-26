Vermont Newswire

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,473 in the last 365 days.
Published on 11:28 GMT
Published on 18:53 GMT
Vermont H.S. sports scores for Wednesday, January 26: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on …
Published on 16:15 GMT
A New Investment Fund Seeks to Spur Vermont's Startups
Private equity investor Jim Crook and four associates have launched an investment fund aimed at injecting $12.5 million into promising startup businesses in Vermont. Announced this week, the Dudley Fund will focus on early and mid-stage Vermont companies …
Published on 19:06 GMT
Scott proposes more spending to bring Vermonters back to the workforce and attract workers from other states
By Fred Thys/VTDigger During his annual budget address on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Gov. Phil Scott proposed taking advantage of federal money pouring into Vermont to encourage more people to move into the state and to train Vermonters to fill thousands of …
Published on 16:15 GMT
How Pandemic Need, Federal Dollars and Local Collaboration Are Driving Better Ways to Help Food-Insecure Vermonters
The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Seleste Weeks hard, as they did many Vermont families. She quit her gas station cashier job, fearful of catching the virus from customers. Her income dropped to nothing, and her unemployment checks were …
Published on 19:06 GMT
‘There’s just not a light on the horizon:’ Vermont hospital staff swamped by record Covid-19 hospitalizations
By Liora Engel-Smith, Erin Petenko and Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger RUTLAND — Asked what it’s like to do her job right now amid a staffing crisis and surging Covid-19 hospitalizations, a nurse heading home from Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday, …
Published on 21:38 GMT
Pathways Vermont: Housing Helps Build New Lives
The nonprofit Pathways Vermont uses the "housing first" model, based on the belief that housing is the foundation upon which a new life can be built. A permanent and safe home allows other problems to get addressed more effectively. Take Charlie, for …
Published on 15:14 GMT
Vermont Businesses to See Decrease in Workers' Compensation Insurance for Record Sixth Year in a Row
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) Commissioner Michael Pieciak today announced that Vermont businesses will see another rate decrease in workers' compensation insurance in 2022. This is the sixth straight …
Published on 18:27 GMT
Published on 18:49 GMT
Vermont businesses to see decrease in workers' comp insurance for sixth year
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) Commissioner Michael Pieciak today announced that Vermont businesses will see another rate decrease in workers' compensation insurance in 2022. This is the sixth …
Published on 18:38 GMT
Vermont COVID cases declining; state still urging boosters
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Vermont is declining, but those declines are lagging behind other nearby states that were hit earlier by the omicron variant of the virus, top state officials said Tuesday. State statistics released Tuesday show the …
Published on 16:31 GMT
Come Alive Outside asks Vermonters to “Share the love”
REGION – It's year two of the pandemic and everyone could use a little love. That's why Come Alive Outside is asking Vermonters to help boost the morale of their community, themselves, and their neighbors by telling the world what they love about where …
Published on 15:37 GMT
Published on 17:31 GMT
Published on 15:15 GMT
Vermont’s free ice fishing day is Saturday, Jan. 29
Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day this year is Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. By Shawn Good / VTF&W Vermont offers free ice fishing for all ages on Saturday, Jan. 29 at any body of water in the state. “Ice …
Published on 22:46 GMT
Vermont is considered the fifth ‘Greenest State’ in the US
Oregon is considered the 'greenest state' in America Washington follows in second place and Hawaii ranks third Delaware places bottom of the list as the least green state Vermont Business Magazine Oregon is considered the 'greenest state' in …
Published on 16:16 GMT
Foreclosure Notice: State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 675-12-19 WNCV
MIDFIRST BANK v. AGATHA KESSLER AND ADAM MUNROE OCCUPANTS OF: 33 Granite Street, Barre VT MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered …
Published on 15:08 GMT
Branfords Gracious Gifts, part Vermont Country Store, part brick-and-mortar Etsy
BRANFORD — If you've ever spent a weekend browsing the captivating gift shops of resort areas such as the Cape, you'll get the feeling — and vision — of Gracious Gifts and Home, which opened in October on the first floor of a charming vintage building at …
Published on 18:38 GMT
The origin of snowboarding: Vermont's hand in winter Olympic sports
Published on January 25, 2022 - 23:19 GMT
Vermont’s Unemployment Rate Decreased to 2.5 Percent in December
Today, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering December 2021. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for December was 2.5 percent. This reflects a decrease …
Published on January 25, 2022 - 20:49 GMT
Vermont’s Unemployment Rate Decreased to 2.5 Percent in December
Today, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering December 2021. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for December was 2.5 percent. This reflects a decrease …
Published on January 24, 2022 - 20:00 GMT
Vermont State Police - Watch Commander schedule, January 24-30
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: Jan. 24-30, 2022. Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders. Watch Commander – North Lt. Greg Campbell …
Published on January 25, 2022 - 14:49 GMT
Foam Glass Market Analysis of Competitors Data And Key Growth Factors By 2030
Residential purposes, it is also used as a decoration piece on the wall as it has noise-absorbing properties. These factors drive the foam glass market growth. OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global …
