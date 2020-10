REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the State of Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) activated its new Information Sharing …

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and STILLWATER, Okla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma State University’s ten-person procurement team has reported that it was business as usual through the pandemic thanks to its JAGGAER end-to-end sourcing and …

Injury or aging can bring on aches and pains and loss of mobility, and many treatment options don’t work for all patients, physical therapy can benefit them. TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 8, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Injury or aging can bring …

Jude shares how Financial services can be achieved through Disability Income protection Insurance Plan. OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Jude Offiah, recommends Disability Income protection to his …

AMS OnSite and Sunshine Care Partners today announced a new strategic partnership to fight and prevent COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living properties OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, AND ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2020 /⁨ …

What You Need to Know: Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption that will specifically benefit customers in Oklahoma City Verizon launched the unprecedented performance of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in Oklahoma …

PONCA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Good news for everyone who is keen on learning to rollerskate. Champion roller-skating songstress, and Funkadelic all-star, Kim Manning has just launched a roller-skating …

OKLAHOMA CITY , OKLAHOMA , USA, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Oklahoma to not play lawyer roulette and in …

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While an Oklahoma City Catholic school is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, a family is now turning to their faith to cope. Deacon Clyde Grover passed away on Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. He was just 62 years old. …

Who's Playing No. 10 Oklahoma State @ Baylor Current Records: Oklahoma State 3-0; Baylor 1-1 What to Know The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Cowboys will hit the road for …

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma County D.A. David Prater has now filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Commissioner Kevin Calvey regarding a policy to allow ICE full access to the county jail. ​Earlier this month, the Oklahoma County Criminal …

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board has a new way for people to see ballots being processed. Any member of the public can go in to watch the process on monitors. The setup is also designed for board members to keep an eye on what’s …

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in June has returned home. Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was welcomed home by family, friends and fellow officers on Thursday. Zarkeshan had been in Colorado for four months, …

"Thunder Jackson" Thunder Jackson Thunder Jackson released his gorgeous and highly anticipated self-titled debut album on Oct. 1. "Thunder Jackson knows how to piece together a song that's both danceable while also swimming in a pool of …

After a two hour delay, Oklahoma health officials reported 11 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 1,143. No further details were provided. There were also 1,221 new cases of COVID-19 reported. The state has seen a total of 103,836 …

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of southern Oklahoma for a missing 3-year-old boy. On Facebook the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said that Cash Curtis was last seen riding his bike around 5:00 p.m. Thursday in Cartwright, …

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced his appointments, pending state Senate approval, of three state agency directors who have been serving as interim directors. Stitt on Thursday named Dr. Lance Frye as state health commissioner; …

UPDATE: Officials with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday morning, “Child has been Found Safe!!!!!” Deputies didn’t say where Cash Curtis was found or what lead them to the 3-year-old. NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has …

The District Court of Oklahoma County has approved Providence Washington Insurance Company (PWIC) to complete its Insurance Business Transfer (IBT) Plan, making it the first such transfer in the United States, according to Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner …

OKLAHOMA (OKLAHOMA WATCH) — As the Nov. 3 general election date draws near, public confusion regarding State Question 805—a ballot initiative which would amend the Oklahoma Constitution and end the use of sentence enhancements against some repeat offenders …

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma agency that oversees the state’s Medicaid program has published two requests for proposals seeking for-profit companies to outsource care for most Medicaid recipients. Following direction from Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma …

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say 11 additional people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma. On Thursday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 105,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March. That’s an …

