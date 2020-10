New Mexico Newswire is read by leaders in business and government worldwide

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Health, New Mexico’s #1 Cannabis Company, successfully filed a Writ of Mandamus against the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) asking the court to rescind an NMDOH mandate that added additional …

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 355 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are: 121 new cases in Bernalillo County 10 new cases in Chaves County 5 new cases in Cibola County 24 …

HILLSBORO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- With local ties to communities in Hillsboro, Las Cruces, Albuquerque, and Sierra County, New Mexico Water & Electric ensures quality service with additional local …

WALL, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that San Juan College, located in Farmington, New …

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 577 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are: 199 new cases in Bernalillo County 66 new cases in Chaves County 4 new cases in Cibola County …

SANTA FE – The state of New Mexico’s amended emergency public health order came into effect Friday after successive days of record-breaking daily COVID-19 infection rates. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials earlier in the week announced …

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 29 attorneys general, filed an amicus brief in support of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ability to require graphic warnings on cigarette …

Most hotels have suffered a major decline in sales leads from reliable digital channels. Can the voice channel pick up the slack and drive direct bookings? SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- In the …

The Volkswagen Taos made its official debut in the United States earlier this week as an indirect successor of the Golf, which will no longer be available on this side of the pond. The crossover is an important addition to VW’s range and it’ll also be …

Another major US public electricity utility, in this case in New Mexico, has unveiled plans to replace an ageing coal power plant with solar and storage, via four projects totalling nearly 1GW of new renewable energy capacity. The Public Service Company of …

New Mexico has broken the daily new COVID-19 case count three times in the past week.State leaders said the impact of this huge October surge is going to be felt everywhere from hospitals to your home.“This is the most serious emergency that New Mexico has …

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials held a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico which is currently spreading at an unprecedented rate. Gov. Lujan Grisham: …

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s ban on mass gatherings isn’t stopping people from getting married in front of friends and family. Wedding planners and companies said most couples are postponing or eloping to comply with state guidelines, but people …

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pharmacy students are helping community members with all of their health needs to show how important pharmacists are to healthcare. It’s all part of “Community Outreach Day.” The day isn’t new to the New Mexico community but it …

New Mexico has smashed the pause button on football practice because of coronavirus. According to the Albuquerque Journal, athletic director Eddie Nuñez paused football activities after eight players and a staffer tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED …

A Louisville fugitive was arrested by New Mexico State Police after leading officers a high speed chase.According to a press release from NMSP, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango for a traffic violation on Sep. 29.During the traffic …

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A panel that oversees a multibillion-dollar pension fund for New Mexico teachers and other educational retirees took a step Friday toward dropping investments in private prison companies. The Educational Retirement Board voted 4-2 …

Prendergast said she will not return to the classroom. Instead, she plans on using family medical leave. "We have tons of teachers who are looking at retiring over all of this," she said. "We have teachers, like myself, who are in high-risk …

People in the community spoke out Wednesday night during the Santa Fe City Council meeting. They called on leaders to act. "I do think, mayor, we need a step up in leadership and I'm asking you for that," said City Councilor Joanne Vigil …

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Eight football players at the University of New Mexico and one assistant coach tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive cases announced Wednesday led state officials to step in and shut down all team activities, the …

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - A new Blake's Lotaburger location had to shut down shortly after its grand opening because of the coronavirus. The fast-food chain opened its first-ever location in Roswell last week but the governor announced Thursday during her …

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As coronavirus cases in the United States climb towards another peak, new daily cases have reached their highest point yet in 17 states, according to the New York Times. New Mexico seeing COVID-19 cases rise across all age groups; …

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s COVID-19 case number keeps going up. With the governor calling this the worst crisis the state has ever face and predicting it could be another nine months before a vaccine is readily available and life starts getting …

