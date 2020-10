New Jersey Newswire is read by leaders in business and government worldwide

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo issued the following statement on the passing of Steve Adubato, Sr.: “Steve Adubato, Sr. was one of the first to call me after I was elected to the Assembly in 2001 when Nutley was part of the 36th District. He told me he …

Bohras Continue Daily Campaign for Zero Hunger and Eliminating Food Waste WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Members of the Dawoodi Bohra faith around the world are today marking United Nations World Food Day by …

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Colorado please take financial compensation …

OKLAHOMA CITY , OKLAHOMA , USA, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Oklahoma to not play lawyer roulette and in …

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 29 attorneys general, filed an amicus brief in support of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ability to require graphic warnings on cigarette …

Dave Skattum is a Health Guru and Inspirational Speaker and Author of The 4 Pillars of Men's Health ARVADA, CO, USA, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- After watching friends succumb to poor health and be cut down in the prime of their …

Mt. Laurel, NJ, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic and Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey announce “The Twilight Zone 5K,” a virtual charity competition to help support Associa’s national non-profit organization, …

Dr. Kiwon Lee of Bear Brook Dental Care discusses why he recommends oral appliance therapy as an obstructive sleep apnea treatment during his CBS interview. MONTVALE, NJ, USA, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Featured on CBS Channel 2' …

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Poker is coming back to Atlantic City, with a few tweaks to accommodate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Borgata casino said Thursday it will resume live poker play on Oct. 21. It is the first Atlantic City casino to …

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gasoline-powered vehicles would become a thing of the past, and nine out of every 10 buildings in New Jersey would be heated and cooled by electricity instead of natural gas or oil, under an ambitious plan laid out Thursday by …

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey at the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he was "wrong" not to wear a mask to the White House Rose Garden event for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney …

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports on why more states are considering the legalization of marijuana and the economic benefits that come along with it. Scotts Miracle-Gro, one of the most recognizable names in lawn and garden care, is expanding its …

September was another record-breaking month for sports betting in New Jersey. The Garden State raked in more than $748.5 million in wagers, an all-time monthly record for a state in the U.S., according to a release on Wednesday from the New Jersey Division …

PARAMUS — A behavioral health services provider has created an oasis in what's being described as a "treatment desert" for pregnant and postpartum women. Opened quietly in June and officially launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on …

October 16, 2020 Down GAA have released their new home and away jerseys just in time for the return of the inter-county season. They include the logo of main sponsor EOS IT Solutions once again and follow hot on the heels of Dublin's new strip. The …

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com. A New Jersey officer was off duty when he refused to pull over and then led police on a dangerous high-speed chase, prosecutors said. Andres Morales, a member of the …

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City By Maria Caspani Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, having had the coronavirus, said he had been wrong not to wear a mask at a White …

This week's most popular homes on realtor.com® are an intriguing blend of country and city.Atop the list of most-clicked homes sits a scrumptious legacy estate in northern New Jersey for $39 million. After a pitch-perfect remodel, the estate known as …

By Maria Caspani NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, having had the coronavirus, said he had been wrong not to wear a mask at a White House event or while preparing Republican President Donald Trump to debate Democratic rival …

LiveUpdated Oct. 16, 2020, 11:24 a.m. ET Oct. 16, 2020, 11:24 a.m. ET Democratic Senate candidates in competitive races across the country are breaking fund-raising records. President Trump holds rallies in Florida and Georgia today, as Joe Biden travels …

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City police officer is being hailed as a hero for stopping a suicidal man from jumping from the top of a parking garage. Dramatic body camera footage caught Officer Eric Knuttel, a five-year veteran, pulling the …

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say the person struck and killed on Route 38 in Mount Holly, New Jersey, was the victim of a hit and run. The female victim was hit around 5:46 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 38 and Pine Street. She was …

Hiatus Tequila, the award-winning ultra-premium tequilas launched in 2018, announces its partnership with Massanois to expand its distribution to New Jersey and enhance its footprint in the New York market. The partnership marks Massanois’s first-ever …

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Hunters have killed 264 bears so far during New Jersey’s latest black bear hunt. The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife says 63 bruins were culled on Thursday, the fourth day of the hunt that concludes on Saturday. Hunters had …

Volley, founded by husband and wife duo Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, the awarding winning tequila seltzer made with just three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice, has announced that it has appointed: 1 …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.