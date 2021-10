LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has launched an online service that tracks the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards. The new service allows customers who have ordered a new license or state ID card to track …

Media Contacts: Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970 Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967 Media Release: Gov. Ricketts: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Must Treat Students Fairly LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the news that the …

LINCOLN – Today, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson jointly led with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt a ten-state coalition in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally …

(KDVR) — If you live in Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota, there’s a chance you will have the opportunity to see the Aurora Borealis on Saturday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer says a major X1 solar flare happened on Oct. 28. According to NASA, solar …

Nebraska State Capitol building. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 29)–Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Friday jointly led with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt a ten-state coalition in filing a lawsuit against the Biden …

Volunteers with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign committee continue their work to qualify a pair of medical cannabis measures. They are hosting over 34 different signature gathering events across the state, Saturday, October 30th. Approximately …

NE for Medical Marijuana (KFOR NEWS October 29, 2021) Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana has organized 34 grassroots signature drive events across the state Saturday, October 30th. (Click here to see locations) Nebraskans are encouraged to find a signing …

News Part shortage plaguing Nebraska farmer during harvest A series of small breakdowns have turned into a waiting game for South-Central Nebraska farmer Randy Uhrmacher. “When you’re going you want to go and it’s really difficult when the crops are fit …

PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) — A 50-year-old woman died after a rollover about three miles south of Pierce, Nebraska. According to the release, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle rollover around 9 a.m. on Friday. The Sheriff’s …

The Omaha Police Department likely has the most multilingual employees — 33 sworn officers and eight non-sworn workers, all of whom are qualified translators and can help at any time, Deputy Chief Michele Bang said in an interview. Roughly 10 more …

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have issued an arrest warrant for a second man in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man.A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 18-year-old Elijah Robinson in the killing of 18-year-old …

Motorcyclist killed in Omaha crash Motorcyclist crossed into oncoming traffic north of downtown Omaha Copy Link Copy {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied! Updated: 6:31 AM CDT Oct 29, 2021 One person died late Thursday night in a crash on Abbott Drive near …

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt are leading a 10-state coalition in filing a lawsuit to stop the vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The lawsuit takes issue with the Biden …

Omaha Police name second suspect in murder of Korvanta Hill Police seek public's help in finding murder suspect Elijah Robinson Copy Link Copy {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied! Updated: 12:00 PM CDT Oct 29, 2021 Omaha Police announced a felony …

After the Gophers volleyball team was swept at home by No. 14 Penn State eight days ago, sophomore setter Melani Shaffmaster said she and her teammates had a conversation. "We talked about how important it was that we focus on ourselves," said …

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County prosecutors say they’ll try an Omaha man again for a 2019 double killing after a jury deadlocked on convicting him this week. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a lone holdout on the jury in the case against 22-year-old …

Oct. 29, 2021Updated: Oct. 29, 2021 9:46 a.m. OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Christian student group has sued the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, alleging that the school discriminated against the group's views when it denied a funding request to bring a …

Inspiration is everywhere at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. In a new video series, UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, explores all of the inspiring people, places and things the university has to offer. In This Episode When students have a healthy …

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Friday prohibiting any state agency from enforcing a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate on a state employee.“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom …

