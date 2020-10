NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Class Period: 2/28/ …

NOLA Live Events offers curated travel experiences for groups of 20 or less. We seek to serve the curious that want to experience “the Big Easy” like a native. NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 2, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Leading destination …

Austin, TX, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that Southeastern Health, a non-profit healthcare organization, has chosen Accruent’s Data Insights software to gain …

Participating in Cleanups Demonstrate a Commitment to the Community, Explains Matt Muller of New Orleans NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- New Orleans, Louisiana boats a population of more than 390,000 people. …

Wild Wild West Available Now on All Major Platforms LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Atlanta-based artist, Chino Marley adds a new country melody to his usual hip-hop/rap sound with his latest …

New Orleans’ largest craft brewery will release more than 15 unique brews by the end of the month NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, October 15, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to …

The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that our next consolidated art shuttle New York – Los Angeles will leave on October 19. NEW YORK, NY, US, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The art logistics company Fine …

Experienced executive and military veteran Mick Dubuis brings drywall repair franchise to the region BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, October 15, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Mick Dubuis is an experienced healthcare executive who has spent years in …

The future of our nation, our state, and our local communities will be placed in the hands of the people beginning today. Early voting for the November 3rd general election is set to begin across Louisiana this morning at 8 am. The early voting period in …

The number of reported cases of COVID-19 tied to K-12 schools holding in-person classes has been “fairly encouraging,” a Louisiana health official said Thursday. “Thankfully, we are not seeing large centers of transmission in the K-12 environment that some …

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and State Representative Jonathan Goudeau are warning residents affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta that both the Louisiana Department of Insurance and Rep. Goudeau’s office have received complaints of …

It's 2020, be prepared for anything...and as Early Voting begins in Louisiana, we're reminded of that once again. Rapper Kanye West made waves earlier this year as he declared his intent to run for President of the United States. Not many people …

Today is cold front day! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: This morning some showers are popping up along a cold front as it moves through our area. Any clouds and showers that are out there this morning will be pushed out by the late morning hours and COOL …

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the City of New Orleans will continue its phased reopening plan by moving into Phase 3.2 at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. This transition will further ease restrictions on audience size, bars and …

Mayor LaToya Cantrell removes her mask before a press briefing on May 11. Dear Mayor LaToya Cantrell: Long gone are the days when the Louisiana Legislature is willing or even able to solve New Orleans’ financial problems, especially in the years of ever- …

New Orleans is moving further into its gradual reopening plan, with Phase “3.2” to begin Saturday. It comes two weeks after the city moved into “3.1.” Since then, COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations have remained low, and other milestones have been …

When thinking of Halloween, one may not think of spending it in New Orleans since many people think of Mardi Gras and Bourbon Street, but the city has so much more to offer especially during the Halloween season. Listed below are some fun family-friendly …

October 16, 2020 11:21 AM By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press Posted: October 16, 2020 11:21 AM Updated: October 16, 2020 12:20 PM BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s chief Democratic challenger matched his fundraising prowess in the latest …

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Thousands took advantage of an expanded early voting period that opened Friday in Louisiana ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election - forming lines so long that some in New Orleans abandoned polling places closer to home to vote at a …

Ross Williams made it out, and then he wrote a book about it. Growing up in New Orleans’ 7th Ward can be rife with challenges. The horror stories far exceed the successful ones. Ross’s journey is an exception, and an exceptional one. Surrounded by a solid …

And, that's not to mention Joe. He's more than willing to kill for L/love, so if he has a clearer read on Sherry's intentions than his baby mama, he could easily step up and make Sherry's life...less alive. Of course, in all of this …

Breaking News Getty Saints owner Gayle Benson thwarted an attempted vehicle theft last weekend -- screaming at the perp until he fled -- and the team says she's "very shaken" over the incident. It all went down in New Orleans while 73-year- …

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is inviting the public to a night of safe and health-conscious celebration during its annual Boo At the Zoo! Halloween event. Beginning Saturday, the Zoo is inviting guests to drop by in their best costumes and …

Oct. 16, 2020Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 10:06 a.m. BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An interim superintendent has been named to lead Baton Rouge schools while officials look for a permanent leader. After nearly five hours of debate Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish …

New Orleans Roast has landed their products on Walmart and Sam’s Club shelves after participating in the company’s U.S. Manufactured Open Call competition. The coffee supplier’s products will appear in stores in Louisiana and Mississippi and in online …

