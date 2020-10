Department of Health: Three Deaths and 83 Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported Today The deaths of three (3) women from O‘ahu, raise Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll to 160. All three women had underlying conditions. Two were 80+ years-old and both died at …

Posted on Oct 8, 2020 in Latest News HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Civil Rights Commission (HCRC) today announced two new laws that affect employers and strengthen Hawai‘i’s nondiscrimination laws. Act 17 creates a new statute prohibiting employers from requiring …

Department of Health: Two Deaths and 155 Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported Today Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 166 today with the deaths of two O‘ahu residents. One was a man 50-59 years old with underlying conditions who had been in the …

Posted on Oct 12, 2020 in News Hawaii State Energy Office For Immediate Release: October 12, 2020 HONOLULU—The Hawaii State Energy Office is seeking candidates to fill three new full-time AmeriCorps VISTA positions it created to help the office build its …

HONOLULU, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Vanessa Washington, retired former Bank of the West Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and …

Posted on Oct 14, 2020 in INS, News Releases DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS INSURANCE DIVISION DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR COLIN M. HAYASHIDA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 14, 2020 Hawaii …

Posted on Oct 15, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) — 1) HILO Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route …

On Denmark's rugged western coast, far from paradise islands in the tropics, "Cold Hawaii" has become the place to be for surfers stranded by travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. As the name suggests, surfers seeking out the …

Tourists heading to Hawaii can now avoid the island's 14-day quarantine if they take a state-approved COVID-19 test before arrival. The first passengers under the new rules left San Francisco International Airport on Thursday morning. (Oct. 15) Video …

An investigation is underway by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the body of a man was discovered at a storage unit in Hawaiian Gardens on Thursday evening. Homicide detectives described the deceased as a white male approximately 30 to 35 …

Theresa Zoller, left, gets a rapid COVID-19 test from June Lopez, a Dignity GoHealth medical assistant, Oct. 15, 2020, before a United Airlines flight to Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Coronavirus-weary residents and …

HONOLULU (AP) — A $10 million Honolulu initiative is expected to provide coronavirus relief funding to Oahu cultural and arts organizations. Businesses and nonprofit groups can apply to the city through two grant programs, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser …

HONOLULU (AP) - Restaurant cards for unemployed workers are expected to begin arriving in Hawaii mailboxes Friday, with the cards covering meals plus purchases at bakeries and catering services. The new Hawaii Restaurant Card Program will benefit state …

