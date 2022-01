DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness today released a new special report that reviews federal and state legislation concerning pharmacists’ provider status and shows that Delaware is one of only 13 states yet to pass reimbursement and provider …

DELAWARE, January 19 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) celebrated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps)’ plan to invest $51.5 million in fiscal year 2022 on …

Wilmington, DE – Thursday, January 20, 2022 — YWCA Delaware, in partnership with Delaware Libraries, has launched the Social Equity Championship, an e-interactive statewide social justice contest designed to promote awareness of economic, political and …

The quickest and safest way to purchase Delaware State Parks surf fishing permits and annual passes is online at www.destateparks.com. Sales will start online 10 a.m. Feb. 1 for surf fishing permits and Feb. 15 for annual park passes. The Delaware …

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, January 21, 2022 GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES LATEST CLASS OF NEW YORK’S DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS Program Strengthens State’s Efforts to Prevent Drugged Driving on New York Roadways 354 Drug Recognition …

CloudLIMS publishes a complimentary eBook on COVID-19 testing lab compliance to boost the preparedness of lab directors & quality managers of COVID-19 labs. WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- …

Dunmore, PA –SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road) is closed from SR 209 (PA 209) to SR 2001 (Milford Road) in Delaware Township, Pike County for a slope repair. The work started on January 24 and will continue through September 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. …

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware lawmaker who came under fire last year for using a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers was arrested on shoplifting charges Tuesday, just days after announcing that he was resigning for health reasons. Newark police said …

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Confidence is increasing that a major winter storm will bring moderate to potentially significant impacts to the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys this weekend. A majority of weather models indicate that a Nor’easter will race up the Eastern …

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s governor said the rate of new COVID-19 cases is falling, but daily case counts and hospitalizations are still extremely high. “We’re talking now 550 hospitalizations,” Gov. John Carney said. “In the summer, our best days …

Delaware has seen decreases in important COVID-19 metrics in recent weeks, though these numbers remain significantly higher than this time last year. In the past two weeks, hospitalizations are down by 26%, the percent of positive tests has decreased by …

Along with the drugs, authorities seized firearms, including some that were stolen, and nearly $100,000 in cash. DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County multi-agency drug task force was able to seize enough fentanyl that could have killed several …

Photo courtesy of Kaffeina at the Thronson Cafe The Grand’s Playhouse on Rodney Square, Kaffeina at the Thronson Cafe and local author share how they boosted their businesses this year. Unknown Country By Michael Bradley In his fourth and latest book, …

These local students were named to the president’s list from University of Delaware for the fall 2021 semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher: — Madison Miller of Altamont; — Sabrina Zayas of Delmar; — Isabella Nezaj of Altamont; — Leah …

Delaware may round out the week of bitter cold and wind with another helping of snow Friday night, the National Weather Service predicted. Details are sparse for now, meteorologist Dean Iovino said, but the snow is "something to keep an eye on." …

The revised framework makes several changes. For example, previous population models for horseshoe crabs and red knots were largely based on their health and development taken from the literature that was not always specific to Delaware Bay. Now both …

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The last Sears in the Delaware Valley will be permanently closing its doors. The store located at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County is the last remaining full-service Sears in Pennsylvania. None remain in …

A Delaware County man is accused of stealing steel and copper from a building in the Town of Stamford and selling the metal to Otsego Auto Crusher’s Scrap Yard in the Town of Davenport. Kathy Whyte/ WNBF News Kathy Whyte/ WNBF News Delaware County …

By Lee Bullen Delaware cops lifted an SUV to free a 70-year-old woman who was trapped under the vehicle. The rescue was filmed in Country Creek in New Castle County, Delaware, on Jan. 19. The New Castle County Police Department said in an update on its …

The Boards of Directors of the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Advancement Corporation have announced that Elizabeth Rowray has accepted the position as the next President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and the Chief …

Break out your tea leaves, crystals and tarot cards – or maybe don't, and just trust the experts. On Tuesday, in a particularly cheeky tweet, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency suggested following the experts’ advice at the National Weather …

Newswise — University of Delaware professors Wei-Jun Cai and David Kirchman have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society. AAAS Fellows are elected by their peers …

Nine bundles of firewood were among the items state Rep. Gerald Brady of Wilmington is said to have shoplifted from an Acme store in Newark, according to court records obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal. Brady, a Democrat, stole a shopping …

Wilmington, Del. (January 26, 2022) – The Delaware Division of the Arts is pleased to announce the launch of the Arts Incubator Project, an assessment, training, and planning initiative built on the principles of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access ( …

