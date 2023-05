Former Airshare VP, Jared Absher, began acting as managing director for the South Region on May 1. FRISCO, TX, USA, May 9, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Mente Group, an aviation management company that specializes in private aviation solutions, …

WICHITA, Kan., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced today that the Company will transfer the listing of its common stock to the New …

Farmington Hills, MI, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Beztak Recognized as a US Best Managed Company Farmington Hills, MI. May 10, 2023 — Beztak is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company …

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), the nation’s premier franchise operator, announced today that it has acquired an additional 25 Wendy’s restaurants located in the North Carolina and …

May 9, 2023 Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes co-led an amicus brief to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Sweet, et al., v Cardona, et al. The case involves a challenge to the Department of Education’s unconstitutional …

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect the unborn, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a coalition of 18 states in filing an amicus brief urging the Ohio Supreme Court to reject the legal challenge to Ohio’s Heartbeat Act, which prevents …

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the 18th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 17, 2023 in New York City. The fireside chat with Donnie King, …

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's millage rate will remain as is after residents on Tuesday rejected a tax hike. The college had proposed a 0.4-mill increase that would have raised its millage rate from 2.6 to 3. The college's …

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Public School Resource Center and Northwest Arkansas area open-enrollment charter schools will host an education expo Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Arkansas Mall, according to a news release. …

WEDNESDAY: The warm, muggy air will continue into mid-week. But an upper-level low will be with us Wednesday into Thursday, enhancing the chance for widespread showers and storms. A few will be with us during the morning Wednesday. Temperatures start out …

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) has joined with four other Republican senators to introduce legislation banning the Department of Defense from funding or hosting drag queen or similar performances. The proposed legislation extends the …

The Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council on Wednesday approved a grant to cover an estimated $518,125 for maintenance costs and the installation of a concealed weapon detection system at Arkansas’ Governor’s Mansion. In a voice vote without …

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been awarded $5.5 million to fund training and outreach programs in rural and underserved areas. The money was provided as a supplemental award from the U.S. Department of Health and …

The Benton High School’s “Showband of Arkansas” 40-ish Year Reunion, held over the weekend of May 5-6, featured music, food and camaraderie as former members of the Benton High School Marching Band from the “Showband of Arkansas” era – 1976 to 1986 – …

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Central Arkansas high school students are among those named as U.S. presidential scholars, which recognizes high school seniors for various accomplishments. The Arkansas students named are: Neil Sash of Conway, Episcopal …

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study showed Arkansas in the top three states with the least distracted drivers. A study by the insurance site QuoteWizard showed that only Nevada and Mississippi had fewer distracted drivers than Arkansas. The study classified …

Kansas City, Mo.-based TREKK Design Group, a women-owned civil engineering firm, opened a Bentonville office in the Beau Terre office park near Interstate 49 and Arkansas Highway 72. Lisa Walters oversees the office, which has five employees. She joined …

PORT OF CROSSETT, Arkansas (arkadelphian.com) — A gargantuan kiln has made its one-month voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from northern Italy and is now on dry ground following a two-day trip up the Mississippi and Ouachita rivers. Its final destination is …

Jewish Doctor Denied $500 Payment After Refusing to Promise Arkansas He Won’t Boycott Israel The state of Arkansas is refusing to pay a Jewish doctor for a talk he delivered at a public university because he declined to promise not to boycott Israel, JTA. …

The U.S. Secretary of Education announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars to honor their academic achievements, including three students from Arkansas. ARKANSAS, USA — On May 10, the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardon announced the 59th …

Arkansas Basketball got some big news as Makhi Mitchell announces via social media that he's returning to the Razorbacks next season. Author: wtsp.com Published: 5/10/2023 4:13:44 PM Updated: 4:13 PM EDT May 10, 2023

This warm, muggy pattern with hit-or-miss storms will continue into mid-week. But as we head into Wednesday afternoon, an upper-level low will pass through Arkansas. This will enhance rain chances through Wednesday and much of Thursday. On a scale from 1 …

This season’s loaded SEC softball tournament begins Tuesday night at Arkansas’ Bogle Park and includes seven teams in the top 25, including five in the top 15. Those are No. 4 and top-seeded Tennessee (41-8), No. 11 Georgia (39-12), defending tournament …

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood announced Wednesday that she is running for chief justice of the high court next year. "Now in my seventeenth year on the bench, I have a proven track record of making tough decisions in the face of immense …

A second member of the Arkansas Supreme Court has declared she will run for the Chief Justice seat. Justice Rhonda Wood announced Wednesday (May 10) that she would be a candidate for the post in the 2024 election cycle. “From 2007 when I was first …

