TAIWAN, January 19 - Vice President Lai to attend inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro With the inauguration of incoming Honduran President Xiomara Castro scheduled for January 27, the Presidential Office held a press conference on the morning …

Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/El-Salvador-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband …

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted the Christmas Family Festival of the Confederation of Central America (COFECA) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Popular fantasy character “Cri-Cri, the …

DELAWARE, January 11 - Designation would ensure residents fleeing natural disasters and worsening conditions in four Central American nations would be able to temporarily stay and work in the U.S. WASHINGTON – On Monday, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris …

WebCitz is excited to announce its partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects to help empower local communities, rebuild forests, and improve the environment. MENASHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- WebCitz, a …

The new Spirit Animal Coffee shop in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, has a mission to support the local community through its coffee beans and social enterprise. SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS, January 22, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- In a bit more than a …

TAIWAN, January 25 - Vice President Lai delivers remarks before departing for Honduras On the morning of January 25, Vice President Lai Ching-te delivered remarks before departing for the Republic of Honduras to attend the inauguration of Honduran …

TAIWAN, January 26 - Vice President Lai attends videoconference with overseas community in Los Angeles Vice President Lai attends videoconference with overseas community in Los Angeles On the evening of January 25 (morning of January 26 Taipei time), …

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai is travelling to Honduras to attend the swearing-in of the nation’s next president, Xiomara Castro, and shore up a shaky relationship with the South American country. Speaking at Taiwan’s main international airport on …

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — As Hondura’s president-elect becomes the first woman to lead that fracturing Central American country later this week, a former U.S. ambassador to Honduras on Tuesday offered ways that Xiomara Castro and the United States …

MEXICO CITY — The inauguration this week of the first female president of Honduras was supposed to be a turning point for a country long beset by political dysfunction — and a fresh start for U.S. efforts to bring stability to the region and curb migration …

El Salvador last year sought a $1.3bn loan from the International Monetary Fund, but talks have been stymied by the lender’s Bitcoin concerns. The International Monetary Fund’s board urged El Salvador to strip Bitcoin of its status as legal currency due to …

A woman vends by a sign that reads, "Bitcoin accepted here", outside a store where the cryptocurrency is accepted as a payment method in San Salvador, El Salvador September 24, 2021. Jose Cabezas | Reuters The International Monetary Fund is …

(MENAFN- AFP) The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using Bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The small Central American nation in September became the first country in the world …

The International Monetary Fund urged El Salvador to strip bitcoin of its status as legal tender because of its large risks to financial stability, the latest twist in protracted talks between the fund and the highly indebted Central American country to …

Dr. Dante Mossi, Executive President of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), lead a delegation on a mission in Belize from January 17 to 21, 2022. On January 17, 2022, Dr. Mossi and his delegation met with Prime Minister Hon. John …

Medical device manufacturer Biomerics will invest $9.5 million to build and equip its second plant in Costa Rica. The new plant will be dedicated to medical device solutions for extrusion, injection molding, micromachining metals processing, and final …

By Priscilla Alvarez and Jasmine Wright, CNN Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a delegation to Honduras this week to attend the historic inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro, looking for additional buy-in to achieve her fraught task of …

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend the inauguration of Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro on Thursday – a socialist with anti-Semitic ties. Castro’s ties link back to both her husband, former Honduran President Mel Zelaya, and her running …

Population: 10.1 million 2.8 million people in need of humanitarian aid 36% of funding received for 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan One woman killed every 36 hours 937,000 disaster-induced displacements in 2020 3.3 million people facing crisis or worse …

Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden took aim at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for dishing out advice to El Salvador on its use of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender. What Happened: Snowden tweeted to his 5 million followers on Monday …

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned El Salvador to no longer use Bitcoin as a legal tender, citing large risks for financial and market integrity, financial stability and consumer protection. El …

El Salvador, the only small Central American country that uses the virtual currency Bitcoin as legal tender, has purchased at least 1,391 pieces, but Bitcoin has been under pressure recently. As of last Friday (21st), the book has lost about 20 million US …

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged El Salvador to drop bitcoin as a legal tender, citing risks to the nation's financial stability and consumer protection, joining a growing chorus of countries clamping down on private digital currencies. …

The International Monetary Fund has urged El Salvador to drop bitcoin as legal tender in the country, as it called for stricter regulation of e-wallets. The IMF said the adoption of cryptocurrency as legal tender “entails large risks for financial and …

The International Monetary Fund is urging El Salvador to drop its controversial embrace of bitcoin as its legal tender, saying it “entails large risks” for the Central American nation’s economy. The IMF made the recommendations after it held negotiations …

