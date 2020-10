WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with …

As Saskatchewan’s 29th general election gets underway, Global News is tracking the promises made by all six parties on the campaign trail. From the coronavirus pandemic to health care, schooling, the economy and infrastructure, we’re keeping track of those …

It is this resilience, humaneness, and compassion that mark the graduates of the University of Regina. With resilience and resourcefulness, they have met the demands of their academic programs during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Under very challenging …

Laureen Marchand is planning to get a flu shot this year, but she's hit a road bump. The closest place she can get a shot is 55 kilometres away from her hometown of Val Marie, Sask. Usually, there's a flu clinic right in town. "I began to be …

As Saskatchewan's election draws nearer, a new poll shows a significant gap between the New Democratic Party and the Saskatchewan Party. On Thursday, an Angus Reid Institute poll showed the Sask. Party held a 27-point lead over the NDP among survey …

SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe and New Democratic Party leader Ryan Meili met in Regina Wednesday night for the first, and only, provincial debate ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 26. According to local political analysts, there …

Elections Saskatchewan is finalizing its plan to keep voters safe this month and that doesn’t include wearing a mask. When voters head to the polls on Oct. 26 for Saskatchewan’s 29th general election, there will be no mask mandate in place. “Elections …

On Oct. 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced that it has accepted the Saskatchewan Hockey Association’s plan for a return to play. For the 12 teams in the U-18 SMAAAHL, that means exhibition play begins on Oct. 17. Although both of Saskatoon’s …

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimeters of snow in parts of southern Saskatchewan on Friday. “A low-pressure system will track across southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday bringing accumulating snow to areas …

But he’s concerned that sticking to that formula will mean a big drop in shared revenue in two years, when an expected drop in PST revenue due to pandemic restrictions will be reflected in the actual payout to municipalities. “The issue is when the economy …

REGINA -- Saskatchewan Green Party Leader Naomi Hunter is not a career politician, but says her “life of activism” led to her run as party leader and MLA candidate for Regina Elphinstone Centre in 2020. CTV News Regina Anchor Lee Jones sat down with Hunter …

By Medicine Hat News on October 16, 2020. Maple Creek Mayor Michelle McKenzie will serve another term as she was the only candidate to submit a nomination for the top post in the town 90 minutes east of Medicine Hat. The race for council positions also …

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has been alerting the public about businesses that have likely been exposed to COVID-19 by an infectious person. This is done when health officials are uncertain they have …

When governments set minimum wages and income security benefits too low, they are legislating poverty and legislated poverty is a human rights violation. In 1976, Canada, with the approval and commitment of all the provinces, signed the United Nations …

For Ryan Meili and the NDP: Despite the poll numbers, the electorate wants you to fight hard and push in order to make the government more accountable and stronger. The Angus Reid poll result that showed two-thirds of respondents want a stronger opposition …

Friesen, an energy consultant and salesman, lost by just 259 votes to Chartier in 2016, so the Saskatchewan Party undoubtedly will see this as a winnable riding this election and potentially a huge symbolic victory. The absence of a Liberal candidate could …

The parents of Samwel Uko are suing the Saskatchewan government and Saskatchewan Health Authority, which admitted it failed to provide the 20-year-old with help on the day he took his own life. On May 21, Uko’s body was pulled from Wascana Lake around 7:30 …

