Demand for US visas in South Africa is growing quickly. Davies & Associates and Thomson Wilks partner to support this growth. JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 14, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Global immigration and business law firm Davies …

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for African Countries. The theme of the awards was ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and Keep …

The love of islands is a widespread affliction – why else are we still reading Robinson Crusoe after 300 years? Why Treasure Island? Why after 75 years and over 2,000 episodes are we still listening to Desert Island Discs? From the blessed isles of Tír na …

The revelation that some people can be reinfected with Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, will have sent a shiver down the spine of many. Confirmation first came from Hong Kong, where scientists proved via genome sequencing that a man had been …

Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly ordered officials to explore plans for building an asylum processing centre on a remote volcanic island in the south Atlantic - more than 4,000 miles from the UK. Home Office officials were instructed to look into the …

UK 09:53 GMT 30.09.2020Get short URL Ascension Island - a tiny dot in the South Atlantic Ocean - is one of the last vestiges of the British Empire. Its only previous claim to fame was as a staging post for the Royal Navy during the Falkland War in 1982. …

Cyprus has scrapped a controversial citizenship scheme which guaranteed the right to travel across the EU for wealthy individuals willing to invest €2m (£1.8m) in property in the country. The move to end the “golden passport” programme, which will be …

Downing Street has effectively confirmed it is looking at the idea of an Australian-style asylum system where all claimants would be processed in camps outside the UK, saying it is examining what other countries do to deter unofficial sea crossings. Asked …

The government has not ruled out using remote islands to process asylum seekers and illegal migrants offshore, despite concluding that the Atlantic Ocean outposts of Ascension and St Helena are too far away. On repeated questioning from reporters over …

LONDON: A proposal discussed in the Home Office that asylum seekers could be processed on Ascension Island has come as a shock to inhabitants on the volcanic territory 4,000 miles from the UK. The idea considered within Priti Patel’s department that asylum …

Today is the 287th day of 2020. There are 79 days left in the year. TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT 1957: The East German Government seals its borders and recalls all East-mark holdings for conversion into a new currency. OTHER EVENTS 1775: The US Navy is founded as …

Vines and vegetation on Gorgona Island, Tuscany, Italy Roundwood Press Historically, islands been selected as prison sites because they provide a natural water barrier against escape. The ability of inmates to work in open spaces has also been considered …

Destination Tatiana Rokou / 30 Sep 2020 08:54 33 As Napoleon's place of exile, the island is home to numerous heritage sites; and valleys dotted with forts and flag stations built to ensure Napoleon could not escape. Longwood House, a former …

Wednesday, September 30th 2020 - 09:50 UTC In the end, it appears that Ms Patel decided not to go ahead with the scheme, however the Home Office made no attempt to deny the idea had been considered. British Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered officials to …

An often-used saying in politics is “all politics is local,” and no one knows that better than those listed here – in our special local candidates edition of The Island News. Many have spent a good part of their year campaigning and have already won their …

By Mike McCombs South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Dana Lewis Fleisig, 45, of Saint Helena Island on Wednesday, Oct. 7 for operating a business without a retail license. Fleisig is the owner of Boondocks By The Bayside, located on …

Today is Thursday, Oct. 15, the 289th day of 2020. There are 77 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 15, 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole …

An Italian woman who spiked her co-worker’s daily coffee with a sedative for nine months in an attempt to get her sacked has has been jailed for four years. Mariangela Cerrato, 53, started drugging her victim after hearing rumours about job cuts at the …

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact across the world and also in cities across Northern California. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. ( …

Joker Android malware After bagging an Oscar for his phenomenal performance in Joker, Joaquin Phoenix has now signed up to play the historical French emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte, in Ridley Scott's upcoming film Kitbag. Scott's film will mainly …

Incumbent prime minister Jacinda Ardern appears set for a historic victory as New Zealand heads to the ballot boxes, but regardless of the result it will be a woman who takes the top job. The latest polling suggests that Ms Ardern’s Labour Party will …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.