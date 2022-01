ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Early in December 2021, a 70-ct Fancy Diamond was sold for $28 million which led the Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in New York to raise approximately $55 million according to IDEX …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Red Star Capital Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Star”), a private company incorporated …

York Regional Police is setting the standard in Canada by adopting a cutting-edge app to replace a 150-year-old practice that is crucial to effective policing. TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- York Regional Police …

ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Colored diamonds are experiencing scarcity in the market. It is no different for gray diamonds. While gray diamonds, in some segment of consumers, are seen as less pricy, some lovers of …

A Gen Z Decodes the Future With AI for Gen Z TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Center for Innovating the Future (CIF) is proud to launch “AI For Gen Z”, most likely world’s first book written by a Gen Z for Gen Z. …

The blog post examines this phenomenon and its cause: diminished seasonal sunlight with its capacity to throw the body’s circadian rhythm off-kilter. TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Many people struggle during …

Littleton, CO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Capital Group, a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition and non-operated working interest enterprise, is excited to announce it has secured a new credit facility from a private credit fund …

Congressional Candidate Mike Cargile (CD35), has discovered within his district, a company with a solution to potentially end the pandemic. POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- While on the campaign trail, Mike …

It turns out that you can go home again, even during these pandemic days. Jamie Drysdale did. He visited his childhood home and ate dinner with his parents Tuesday night. Steak, fries, broccoli. “It’s really cool to be at home,” Drysdale said via Zoom …

The Ministry of Education has made it mandatory for each school board in the province to develop an anti-sex trafficking protocol, effective Jan. 31. Boards can take different approaches, but the common goal is prevention. On Tuesday, the Upper Grand …

An independent accounting firm is looking into Pride Toronto's use of federal grant money following allegations that the organization misrepresented how the funds would be used. In a statement released last week, Pride Toronto said it hired KPMG in …

Ontario on Wednesday reported the deaths of 89 more people with COVID-19, which the province says happened over the last three weeks. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said in an email that of the newly reported deaths, six occurred yesterday. …

More than 90 per cent of long-term care residents in Toronto’s city-run facilities have received a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The new milestone comes just weeks after the province announced that residents in Ontario’s long-term care home, as well …

Paramedics wheel a gurney out from the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston The waiting has become excruciating for Shelley Brownlee and her partner, Jonathan Clow. Brownlee, …

Article content TORONTO — Ontario is set to start sharing data about school absences today, a week after in-person learning resumed without public reporting of classroom COVID-19 exposures. Article content The province moved its schools to remote learning …

Sudbury·SCHOOL BUSES Bitter cold weather is preventing school busses from making their rounds for many students along the Highway 11 corridor, in the Nipissing district and the Sudbury-Manitoulin area Wednesday morning. No school buses running Wednesday in …

Article content Ontario government this week launched Skilled Trades Ontario, a new Crown agency aimed at streamlining training, services and increasing the number of people going into the trades. Article content The provincial government estimates there …

Ontario child-care operators and staff are calling on the provincial government to take steps to make daycares safer during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the sector’s long-term viability. One immediate step urged by the dozens of operators, labour …

Police say they’re looking to speak to witnesses after the driver of an SUV intentionally struck a Toronto parking enforcement vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway last week. Toronto police said in a news release that officers were called to the collision on …

The so-called “freedom convoy” is expected to make its way through the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday. As a result, Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter that disruptions are possible on the Queen Elizabeth Way and highways 403, 401, 427 and 400. …

Toronto’s Catholic elementary teachers have given formal notice that they plan to conduct a strike at one or more schools next week. The Toronto Catholic District School Board informed parents about the impending job action in a memo that was issued on …

Ontario is reporting 4,016 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday with 608 in intensive care units. This is up by eight hospitalizations but a decrease of 18 in ICUs since the previous day. The province recently began distinguishing between those who …

Catholic elementary school teachers in Toronto are threatening to strike next week if a tentative deal cannot be struck with the board. In a letter sent to families on Wednesday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said it received notice …

