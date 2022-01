Market Size – USD 35.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of biological technology VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The Global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD …

DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCQB:DSGT) SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), the name behind Imperium Motor Company’s electric SUVs, trucks, buses, and e-bikes and …

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Jordan Sidoo, who is the son of successful businessman David Sidoo, recently announced one of the winners of the Sidoo Family Giving Scholarship for 2021. The winner of …

Urban Gardening Rooted in Community VANCOUVER, CANADA , January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- GROW" the remarkable short documentary film of a local community's urban garden, was voted as an “Official Selection” and an official …

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Dylan Sidoo, son of successful businessman David Sidoo, partnered with Oasis Kitchen to donate dinner and lunch meals to the homeless. The kitchen serves the greater …

The Edmonton Oilers threw everything, including the kitchen sink, at Vancouver Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin Tuesday night — 50 shots, to be specific. It turns out shot No. 50 was the one that made all the difference. Connor McDavid scored late in …

Article content Great article on Eleanor Collins. I am amazed she is 102 years old. In the late 1950s and ’60s, she was often the feature singer at conventions. I remember her well at the Vancouver Hotel, the Loggers Convention … this beautiful lady in a …

Patrik Allvin has reportedly been hired by the Vancouver Canucks to be the team’s next general manager. The Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager is said to have accepted the Canucks’ offer on Tuesday evening, though the news has yet to be …

Breadcrumb Trail Links News Local News Steven Forbes, 50, has been charged with assault VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. Photo by Arlen Redekop /PNG Article content A 50-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a stranger attack outside …

Breadcrumb Trail Links Opinion Op-Ed Opinion: Why does the perception fail to match reality? For one thing, according to Vancouver City Manager Paul Mochrie, ‘the media’s often fear-based approach to reporting is causing problems’ The Vancouver Police …

Diana Day, lead matriarch of the Pacific Association of First Nations Women, sees too many Indigenous students being “streamed” in the Vancouver school district and wants that to change. “The school system is not set up to succeed for our youth, our …

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has completed the purchase of a six-storey 59-suite apartment and …

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Penguins’ front office member is reportedly heading to British Columbia. READ MORE: Planning Commission Delays Vote On East Liberty Development ProjectAccording to a report from our news partners at …

Flooded farmland is seen along the Fraser River in an aerial view near Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck VICTORIA - Severe drought, wildfires, flooding and landslides in British Columbia last year show that …

Days after an alarming and unprovoked stabbing inside a Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested. Authorities said they received a number of tips after releasing surveillance video of the attack this week, which helped …

A man has been arrested for the random stabbing of a Mexican tourist inside a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons early Saturday morning. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera. David Richard Morin, 27, was taken into custody near Granville and …

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have filled their vacant general manager position, hiring Pittsburgh Penguins assistant manger Patrik Allvin. He becomes the 12th general manager in the franchise's history. Allvin, 47, has been with the Penguins for …

A housing proposal on Vancouver Island aims to bring low-income individuals from different generations and backgrounds together, in hopes of creating relationships and a community that otherwise would not likely exist. The proposal comes from the Luther …

Enliven by Vancouver Clinic, in partnership with Humana, recently opened its doors in Gresham Jan 26, 2022 Clark County-based Vancouver Clinic recently expanded their patient-focused work into Oregon this month. Enliven by Vancouver Clinic, located at 340 …

Breadcrumb Trail Links Local Food Reviews Many restaurants have set meals to take out for Lunar New Year because of COVID-19. Lao Fan dinner set at Sun Sui Wah. Photo by Leila Kwok /PNG Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are …

Dozens of university students at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, in the Canadian province of British Columbia, walked out Monday, on the first day of in-person learning after the holiday break. They enjoyed the support of over 4,000 students who signed …

A First Nation in Canada says it has discovered 93 potential grave sites on the grounds of a former residential school. The chief and council of Williams Lake First Nation said that a preliminary search of St Joseph’s Mission Residential School had …

Four people are dead after a shooting in British Columbia, making it one of the deadliest recent killings in Canada, according to local officials. The murders took place at a home in Richmond, south of Vancouver and near the US border. No arrests were …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.