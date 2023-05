AM Best has revised the outlook for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of North Carolina Farm Bureau …

CINCINNATI, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Biotech, Inc. ("Blue Water" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapies to address significant global health challenges, today announced …

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Justice Data today released the most recent data on the demographics of over 31,067 active, full-time, sworn officers, as well as new additional information on officer promotions and law …

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- NEW YORK (May 10, 2023) - As part of the inaugural HBCU NY Classic, six individuals were honored with the first-ever HBCU Impact Awards in 2022 for their positive impact on HBCUs, …

Telematics/connected devices are a combination of devices, which are installed in a vehicle and used to provide real-time information about the vehicle. PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- According to a recent …

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- MarieBelle is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift to show appreciation for any mother figure who holds a special place in the heart. The Mother’s Day Collection 2023 is …

The Viennese Opera Ball - the oldest and most prestigious outside of Vienna - will hold its 67th annual celebration on Friday May 12th 2023, at The Plaza in NYC NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The …

Barely more than two years after New York legalized recreational cannabis for adults, the state has passed new laws to criminalize illicit sales of marijuana as part of the state budget passed last week. Supporters of the measures maintain that they are …

A possible meteorite crashed into a bedroom of a New Jersey home, puncturing a hole into the roof and leaving residents rattled, though they were not home at the time. The metallic object in the Monday incident looks like a shiny rock, about 4in by 6in, …

For New York City officials, the math is frustratingly simple: The steady influx of migrants is soon expected to increase to as many as 5,000 a week, overwhelming the city’s already at-capacity shelter system. The solutions, however, have not come easy. …

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser. Republicans come to defense of Trump after sexual abuse verdict 07:27 E. Jean Carroll: This is a big win for all women 11:53 Rep. George Santos facing 13 federal charges …

New York’s childbirth rate continues to decline as women wait longer to have kids, new data suggests. In 2021, around 211,000 babies were born in New York — a 13% drop compared with about 241,000 a decade earlier in 2011, according to newly compiled data …

Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school’s …

Driving on Interstate Highway 95 from Florida to Connecticut during a recent vacation was a breeze — except the miles traveled through South Carolina. There were numerous potholes and so much debris that I thought I was traveling in an undeveloped country. …

CNN — Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters in a CNN town hall Wednesday as myriad legal issues loom over his 2024 White House bid. The …

WASHINGTON -- Fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff, President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case that lawmakers should lift the …

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden piled pressure on Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to move quickly to raise the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk throwing the U.S. economy into a recession that would kill thousands …

