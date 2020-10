“Angles” is a name one would hardly associate with the COVID-19 burial teams, but in greater Masaka sub-region, southern Uganda, they are known as such It all started in Kyambogo village Lwankoni sub-county in Kyoteera district where the team had gone to …

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 5 October 2020 confirm 117 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,082. - Recoveries: 5,457 - 2 new COVID-19 deaths recorded from Amuru and Arua. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 84. The breakdown of the new …

A team of biomedical engineers from Kyambogo University have locally made face shields to protect health workers from COVID-19. The team through Silver Bolt donated the face shields to Dr. Diana Atwine to support the COVID-19 response. Distributed by APO …

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 07 October 2020 confirm 182 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,442. - Recoveries: 5,781 The breakdown of the new cases is: - Contacts and Alerts (177): Kampala (110), Gulu (10), Moyo (9), Gomba (6), Koboko …

Orange Catholic Foundation and Wells of Life Donors Initiate Water Well at a Primary School in Uganda in Kobe and Gianna's Names IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Children at St. Theresa Bethany Primary School …

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 October 2020 confirm 63 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 9,864. - Recoveries: 6,109 - 1 new COVID-19 death from Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 94. The breakdown of the new cases is: - Contacts and …

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 13 October 2020 confirm 124 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 10,069. - Recoveries: 6,531 The breakdown of the new cases is: - Contacts and Alerts (122): Kampala (37), Luwero (24), Kikuube (13), Rubanda (12 …

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 14 October 2020 confirm 48 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 10,117. - One new COVID-19 death was reported from Kole District. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 96. - Recoveries: 6,725 The breakdown of the new cases …

UNBS Officials escorted by Police Officers at the Anti Corruption Court on Thursday. Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two officials from Uganda National Bureau of Standards have been remanded over soliciting a bribe of three million shillings from …

Stanbic CEO Juuko presents one of the computers to Prof Nawangwe Stanbic donates computers worth Sh100 Million to support Makerere University rebuild Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank has donated computers worth sh100 million to help …

Bosmic Joyce Otim Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has nominated Bosmic Joyce Otim to contest for the Chua West Constituency seat amidst controversies surrounding his academic qualifications. Otim was nominated on Thursday by …

Tecno Mobile Uganda has introduced the Camon 16 series in collaboration with MTN, with 3 GB of free internet service every month for three months. Customers will also get a 100 percent bonus on all bundles they activate for 90 days on the MTN SIM used in …

The government yesterday said majority of schools have complied with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and have been given certificates of compliance. In areas where schools did not meet the standards, the schools were given two weeks to rectify them …

Mbarara – Two officials from Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) have been remanded for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of UGX3 million from Mukamanayamba factory, the manufacturer of Mukamanayamba energy drink. Shaka Vitalis an inspector …

By Patricia Aruho Bamanyaki This Info Note discusses gender-based barriers to climate-smart agriculture adoption in Northern Uganda and the opportunities for gender-responsive climate-smart agriculture.. Key messages Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) …

The Water Management and Development project improved the integration of water resources planning, management and development, as well as access to water and sanitation services in priority urban areas. More than 1.01 million people received access to …

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | Africa’s e-commerce platform Jumia is looking to increase partnerships with Chinese suppliers in order to boost its revenue streams, the company said on Thursday. Sam Chappatte, CEO of Jumia Kenya, told Xinhua in Nairobi that …

United Nations | Xinhua | Although handwashing with soap is vital in the fight against infectious diseases, including COVID-19, billions of people around the world do not have ready access to a place to do it, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on …

Kampala – In a low-income suburb of Makindye, in the Ugandan capital, Hakim Kiggundu has gathered a group of around 30 people from the community near his home, under a tree in a clearing among the houses. In this tight-knit community of narrow mud roads …

Jinja West MP, Moses Balyeku addressing some of his supporters after nomination. Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates vying for different parliamentary seats in Jinja city have pledged to fight for the financial independence of the electorate. …

Robert Ssekitoleko after his nomination to contest for Bamunanika MP seat. Courtesy photo Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 20 candidates have so far been nominated to contest for the four Parliamentary positions in Luweero district. The …

A pharmacist doctor working on the basics of the raw materials for the drug remdesivir. Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Findings from the World Health Organization solidarity study on COVID-19 therapeutics show that Remdesvir and Interferon have no …

Kibalama talks to Bobi Wine during the previous court hearing. File Photo Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kampala has deferred to next week, a judgment for the case in which two founding members of the National Unity Reconciliation …

A health worker takes a sample from a truck driver undergoing a test for COVID-19 in Busia, a town bordering with Uganda in western Kenya on May 14, 2020. Brian ONGORO / AFP Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Business Council (EABC) …

File Photo: Bwanika was on Thursday nominated on the NUP party ticket for the Kimanya-Kabonera division MP seat. Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Despite stooping to seek a parliamentary position for Kimanya-Kabonera division in the recently created …

A brand new Ugandan airbus rolling out of the paintshop in Toulouse. PHOTO AIRBUS Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The recent COVID-19 worldwide lockdown has not affected the building of Uganda Airlines’ two A330-800 planes ordered from Airbus. Despite …

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The COVID-19 pandemic may pose great risks to the nutritional status and survival of young children in Uganda. As Uganda joins the rest of the World to Mark World Food Day, surveys conducted during the COVID-19 lockdown …

