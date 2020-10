March 9, 2018 End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of …

Release October 9, 2018, 14:50 Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, paid a working visit to Turkmenistan today. Visiting as part of a Russian delegation headed by Konstantin Chuychenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian …

Release November 28, 2018, 11:40 A Gazprom delegation headed by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Company’s Management Committee, paid a working visit to Turkmenistan today. As part of the visit, a working meeting between Alexey Miller and Gurbanguly …

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar with an interagency delegation from December 2 – 20. He …

Release March 27, 2019, 11:05 A Gazprom delegation headed by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Company’s Management Committee, paid a working visit to Turkmenistan today. As part of the visit, a meeting between Alexey Miller and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, …

Release July 3, 2019, 15:45 On July 1, the Gazprom Group signed a five-year contract to purchase natural gas from Turkmengas (for the period through June 30, 2024). According to the contract, supplies from Turkmenistan will add some 5.5 billion cubic …

Download logo The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), signed a USD 10 Million Line of Financing Agreement with the State Bank for Foreign …

Sydney, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, the 25th edition of Paul Budde Communication’s annual report on Turkmenistan outlines the major developments and key aspects in the mobile, broadband and fixed line telecoms markets. Comprehensive …

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2020)The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which provides lifesaving food assistance to millions across the world has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement was made by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairman of the …

ASHGABAT -- Turkmenistan's authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has replaced several officials, regional judges, and prosecutors. According to state media reports, Berdymukhammedov sacked Mergen Gurdov from the post of the chairman of …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopt joint statement on events in Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports. The events taken place in the friendly country of Kyrgyzstan raise our deep concern. We …

Issues relating to increasing mutual exports of goods were discussed at the online meeting titled “Turkmenistan-Belarus: prospects for bilateral cooperation” that was organized by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries. Representatives …

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a press conference on the Constitutional Law “On Changes and Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan” that was adopted at the recent Khalk Maslakhaty (People's Council) meeting. The …

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan on the occasion of the inaugural Afghanistan – Turkmenistan – United States of America Trilateral …

Acting foreign minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Turkmen Ambassador to Kabul Ovezov Hoja signed the ratification documents regarding the strategic partnership between the two countries. Atmar defined Turkmenistan as a “good, friendly and brotherly neighbor …

(Berlin) – The Turkish government should halt plans to deport the Turkmen activist Dursoltan Taganova to Turkmenistan, where she will be at grave risk of arbitrary arrest and torture, a group of 11 human rights organizations said today. Turkish authorities …

NUR-SULTAN – Heads of states of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan released a joint statement in the light of recent events in Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 9, reported Akorda Press. Akorda presidential palace in Nur-Sultan. Photo credit: Akorda …

A group of 11 human rights organizations has urged the Turkish authorities not deport activist Dursoltan Taganova, saying she will face arbitrary arrest and torture if she is returned to Turkmenistan. In a statement on October 12, the groups urge Turkey…

Human rights organisations have condemned plans by Turkish authorities to deport an activist to Turkmenistan, where they fear she will likely face arbitrary arrest and torture. Dursoltan Taganova was detained by police in Istanbul in July after a protest …

ASHGABAT (TCA) — A group of 11 human rights organizations has urged the Turkish authorities not to deport activist Dursoltan Taganova, saying she will face arbitrary arrest and torture if she is returned to Turkmenistan, RFE/RL reported. In a statement …

Turkmen activist Dursoltan Taganova has been released from a deportation center in Turkey. Taganova confirmed her release late on October 12 to the Chronicle of Turkmenistan. The 29-year-old activist was among dozens of other Turkmen, mostly migrant …

ASHGABAT (TCA) — Turkmen activist Dursoltan Taganova has been released from a deportation center in Turkey. Taganova confirmed her release late on October 12 to the Chronicles of Turkmenistan. The 29-year-old activist was among dozens of other Turkmen, …

ASHGABAT (TCA) — The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on joint …

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremony of new medical facilities in Ashgabat - the International Burn Center and the Aesthetic Center – that was timed to coincide with Day of Healthcare Workers and Medical …

The State Medical University named after Myrat Garryev hosted a conference on the occasion of Day of Healthcare Workers and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. The forum participants listened to the greeting message from the President of Turkmenistan. In …

By Chennaivision in National News, News October 16, 2020 The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, received a telephone call today (October 15, 2020) from His Excellency Mr Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan. The leaders …

DASHOGUZ, Turkmenistan -- Informed sources said on October 16 that a "very big" outbreak thought to be COVID-19 has struck a women's prison in nothern Turkmenistan in the latest blow to local authorities' insistence that the Central Asian …

