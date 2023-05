NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for F, ENPH, SPOT, BABA, and TSM. To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's …

AFGHANISTAN, May 5 - China-Taiwan Weekly Update, May 5, 2023 Authors: Nils Peterson, Roy Eakin, and Virginia Wang of the Institute for the Study of War Editors: Dan Blumenthal and Frederick W. Kagan of the American Enterprise Institute Data Cutoff: May 3, …

Leading financial holding company represents first Taiwanese Eventus client TAIPEI, Taiwan and NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk, transaction monitoring and …

NEW YORK, NY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”), a company focused on the development and operation of novel technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors, as …

EXPERIENCE THE LATEST AND GREATEST BIOSTAR PRODUCTS WITH EXCITING FEATURES TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 8, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- BIOSTAR ANNOUNCE COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 PARTICIPATION EXPERIENCE THE LATEST AND GREATEST BIOSTAR PRODUCTS WITH EXCITING …

Company’s RuggON Brand of Rugged Computers Are Sold throughout the Americas LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 9, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a pioneer in the rugged computer ODM and private-label industrial PC industries, announced …

Smith will showcase its incisive market expertise and premier supply chain solutions HOUSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition …

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is affecting China's calculations regarding the possibility of invading Taiwan. "What happens in Europe matters for Asia, and what happens in Asia matters for …

Editor's note: CGTN's First Voice provides instant commentary on breaking stories. The video format of the column brings in dialogues with experts from across the world to offer a nuanced take on contemporary issues and events of global relevance. …

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize. A remarkable …

(Photo: Rti) Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) thanks the United States’ support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA). Wu is responding to the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement on Tuesday encouraging the World …

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor. Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state …

Views: 43 Posted: Wednesday, May 10, 2023. 8:53 am CST. By Zoila Palma Gonzalez: On Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken said that the United States is encouraging the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan as an observer at the …

TAIWANESE banks have slashed their exposure to China to the lowest level in at least a decade, as increasingly fraught ties across the Strait deter lenders from expanding in the world’s second-largest economy.

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait, saying it is a matter of importance not just to Japan but to the entire world. "The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is …

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. statement encouraging the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at this year's World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting is misguided and misleading. China once again urges the …

The U.S. has urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan as an observer at the upcoming annual meeting in Geneva, scheduled for May 21 to 30. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks have sparked criticism from China, which views Taiwan …

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: VCG China expressed firm opposition and urged the US to stop playing up Taiwan-related questions at the World Health Assembly (WHA), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at …

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to its annual meeting as an observer as it did prior to 2017. Before the WHO's decision-making body holds the meeting on May 21 to 30 in Geneva, the …

Taiwan fears a growing threat from China and is hoping the Patriot PAC-3 missile defence system can deflect Chinese missiles headed its way Image Courtesy AP With military analysts in Beijing criticising Japan’s placement of the US-made Patriot PAC-3 …

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The average real regular monthly wage and earnings in Taiwan in the first quarter of the year both saw the steepest drop in seven years due to high inflation and an economic slowdown, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and …

China Airlines (CI, Taipei Taoyuan) has firmed eight B787-9 options to bring its total order for the type to 24 aircraft. While deliveries of the first aircraft under the August 2022 deal will begin in 2025, the options are for deliveries starting in 2026. …

“We actually have more Chinese galleries this year than ever before,” says Robin Peckham, the co-director of Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas contemporary and Modern art fair, highlighting how the fourth edition launching this week (12-14 May) includes 14 …

From immigration to banking to career opportunities, many long-term changes are needed for the government to achieve its goal of attracting 400,000 foreigners by 2032 The government expected language barriers to be the number one complaint for Gold Card …

Future NBA Hall of Famer-turned-Taiwanese basketball superstar Dwight Howard no longer wants to speak English. In a recent video shared on Tik Tok, Howard recorded a commercial in Taiwan with cheerleaders surrounding him as he promoted a product. He wrote …

Comment on this story Comment Some Republicans want to scale back U.S. military support for Ukraine, insisting that Taiwan’s defense should take priority. But those who claim to be for protecting Taiwan ought to listen to its leaders. They believe the …

