Industrial Pumps Market Size – USD 59,207.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increase in infrastructural developments. NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- An increase in …

Fidelio proudly places ‘not the usual suspects’ in senior leadership roles, and supports candidates into their first FTSE, and beyond, Board roles LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Fidelio Partners is pleased to …

Swiss Singer Songwriter BB The Artist launches new environmental protest song "See the Sea (Ecce Mare)" WOLLERAU, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Bob Dylan and Joan Baez sang against the Vietnam War. With " …

UP Switzerland is the local agency with the global coverage that can meet the challenges of the digital age. ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 18, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- UP THERE, EVERYWHERE, the world’s first global, cloud-based full-service …

MACAU, January 21 - Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) continues to forge partnerships with world-renowned institutions and recently signed an agreement with Swiss Education Group (SEG), the largest hospitality management education consortium in …

Swiss-based FinTech Companies Take Step Towards Exploring Treasury Management and Liquidity Provisioning for Stablecoin and Crypto Asset Adoption ZURICH, CH, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- CLST and Aleph Zero have announced a …

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology, and Archlet, the user-first sourcing software company that …

SWITZERLAND, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Switzerland’s Crypto Valley: 14 Unicorns and a half a trillion-dollar industry at the heart of the global blockchain economy Crypto Valley reaffirms its standing as the most mature global …

A woman has revealed that she travelled to a North Carolina town after a TikTok tricked her into believing she would find a picturesque village surrounded by the Alps. Olivia Garcia, from Florida, who goes by the username @itsoliviagarcia on TikTok, posted …

Prosecutors said Vincenz spent more than $200,000 on strip club trips, about $4,000 to repair a hotel room after a fight with his exotic dancer girlfriend, another $750 on a Tinder date and an undisclosed amount on a flight to Australia, Reuters reported. …

There is concern in Britain about where the defrocked prince would find the money, including whether the Queen or even the public might somehow end up footing the bill. And questions about Andrew’s financial situation have drawn renewed attention to his …

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) What is Davos – founded by Klaus Schwab in 1971 – but an attempt by global decision makers to create their own reality? © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi Fans of TV drama Succession will know that the latest series doesn't mention …

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Credit: Zoonar Gmbh / Alamy Stock Photo The number of new electric cars sold in Switzerland continues to accelerate – even faster than predicted, according to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) car association. This content was …

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Чего ожидать от очередных переговоров в Женеве? The United States secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Geneva today. The meeting follows three rounds of inconclusive …

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Last year, when more than 130 countries agreed to a global minimum taxExternal link , one question should have been raised, but wasn't: who does this benefit? It turns out that the countries best positioned to benefit are those with …

Officials in Switzerland have been unable to find what was behind an increase in hepatitis E infections that affected more than 100 people in 2021. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) recorded a rise in cases of hepatitis E virus (HEV) between …

SWITZERLAND, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Switzerland’s Crypto Valley: 14 Unicorns and a half a trillion-dollar industry at the heart of the global blockchain economy Crypto Valley reaffirms its standing as the most mature global …

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UNTSOExternal link may be the oldest UN peacekeeping mission but it is not necessarily well known. To understand what it does, you have to go back to its origin in 1949, says Patrick Gauchat, the organisation's new Head of Mission …

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy – the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance, hosted by Fabio Canetg. This content was published on January 19, 2022 - 11:53 January …

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Zug hosts most blockchain companies in Switzerland. The archive photo shows the centre of the picturesque town in central Switzerland. Keystone/Martin Ruetschi Switzerland's blockchain industry says it includes 14 companies with …

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) By SWNS Staff NEWS COPY w/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC Three in five Americans would try a plant-based diet if the options were tastier, new research suggests. In a new poll of 2,000 Americans, nearly a fifth (17%) of respondents who …

Two Swiss pilots are currently flying around the world to promote greener aviation. The pilots say they will achieve their global circumnavigation with net-zero carbon emissions through green initiatives and technologies, mainly using Sustainable Aviation …

16yo younger brother of cap-tied Swiss intl of Nigerian descent joins Bayer Leverkusen Isaiah Okofar, the younger brother of Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, has taken to social media to announce his transfer to German Bundesliga outfit Bayer …

Archaeologists in Switzerland have uncovered the ruins of a Roman-era amphitheater — possibly the youngest on record — where spectators likely watched gladiator fights and animal hunts with bated breath. The oval-shaped amphitheater was built in an …

