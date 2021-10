Anti-Drone Systems Market USD 641.9 Million in 2020, CAGR of 28.5%, Increasing investment market players in the R&D department is crucial factor for the growth NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The …

Proving the pandemic can't stop innovation, Javier García-Gómez aims to take VoerEir to the next level with new cloud solutions for Telcos & Enterprises. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 18, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- VoerEir AB, the award- …

Tällberg’s Jazz for the Planet Aims to Encourage Positive Climate Actions STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 19, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Today the Tällberg Foundation announced Tällberg’s Jazz for the Planet, an initiative that seeks to encourage …

BeeScanning is the world’s only varroa mite detection tool that truly saves and protects the bees. It’s fast and accurate and saves time, bees and materials. ÖREBRO, SWEDEN, October 20, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Varroa mites continues to plague …

Material Exchange is launching its digital Marketplace as a next-gen sourcing platform for the footwear & apparel industry: streamlined, efficient, sustainable. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 21, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Material Exchange is …

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Commercial Vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 990.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increasing IT sector and rapid …

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 27, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Visiting Stockholm this fall and winter you can explore the viral phenomenon Solar Egg. Starting on the 30th of October, Riksbyggen’s prize-winning sauna by Swedish artists Bigert & …

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- “The Prize of Silence” takes a comprehensive look at the sexual abuse scandal that led to the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature being postponed. The series is executive …

Stockholm-based Echandia has signed an agreement to supply the world's first emission-free high-speed catamaran with an integrated battery and hydrogen-based fuel cell system. The client is Green City Ferries AB and the ferry is planned for commercial …

At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, coupled with an increase in Holocaust denial and trivialization, it seemed to be a positive development that Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven recently convened – in the city of Malmo – the International …

https://sputniknews.com/20211028/dozens-charged-over-violent-blm-protests-in-sweden-1090278557.html Dozens Charged Over Violent BLM Protests in Sweden Dozens Charged Over Violent BLM Protests in Sweden The charges pressed against 36 Black …

©Hemsö The SEK 1 billion financing will support the new construction and redevelopment to highly energy efficient standards of social infrastructure. The project includes a total of eight new buildings under construction in Sweden, as well as the …

Can a television programme sell a house? There’s no way of knowing for sure, but since Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes aired back in September, a number of homes featured on the RTÉ programme have sold – some at dizzying prices, and one at …

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- “The Prize of Silence” takes a comprehensive look at the sexual abuse scandal that led to the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature being postponed. The series is executive …

Volvo Cars is one of the world’s fastest growing premium automotive brands Volvo Cars is the largest listing by proceeds raised on Nasdaq in 20 years Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Volvo Cars’ shares (short name: VOLCAR B) commence today …

Friday, 29 October 2021 Written by Laura Johnson Photo: Alexander Wessely Swedish House Mafia have announced a new album and supporting world tour of the same name. Swedish House Mafia tickets go on sale at 10am today. As part of the extensive 2022 trek, …

Registration was successful! Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again https://sputniknews.com/20211029/king-of-sweden-erects-illegal-sign-outside-his-castle-to-ban-electric-scooters-1090303444.html King of Sweden Erects …

Swedish communications regulator PTS said it will make 5,945–6,425 MHz bandwidth available for local wireless access systems or RadioLAN on a non-exclusive basis. As these frequencies will be used via mass-market products such as Wi-Fi routers, there will …

Sweden's response to the spread of coronavirus was too slow and preparations to handle a pandemic were insufficient, a commission investigating the country's response to COVID-19 said on Friday. Sweden has recorded more than 15,000 deaths from …

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's response to the spread of coronavirus was too slow and preparations to handle a pandemic were insufficient, a commission investigating the country's response to COVID-19 said on Friday. Sweden's early strategy, shunning …

A 17-year-old boy in Sweden has been charged with the murder of a police officer in Gothenburg. The teenager is accused of shooting dead the officer on 30 June and has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and serious weapons offences. The 30-year- …

Sweden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been "slow" and "insufficient", a government-sponsored commission has said. The report has criticised the Swedish government's response to the health crisis and prevent the spread …

New COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A official report has concluded that Sweden’s response to the spread of coronavirus was too slow and its preparations to handle a pandemic were insufficient. Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively …

Sweden is likely to lift the entry ban on travellers from India soon, probably by the end of the month. Sweden had an entry ban in place because of the pandemic. But we issue visas for essential travel. I am hopeful that travellers from India will soon be …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.