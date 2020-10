On behalf of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Swaziland on 49 years of independence. The announcement this month that Swaziland, in partnership with the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has reduced …

On September 1, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with the Kingdom of Swaziland. Since the 2010 fiscal crisis, Swaziland has experienced a period of macroeconomic stability and …

With huge opportunities for insurers who embrace emerging technologies and communication channels, the Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC) (www.SRIC.sz) has chosen to migrate from Insure/90 to SSP's (www.SSP-Worldwide.com) digital …

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 25 - Swazi king Mswati Dlamini III returned Wednesday to his country after attending an Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Double Troika held on April 24 in Luanda. , The event discussed the situation of political and democratic …

The African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/en/) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for the African Development Bank Group, …

The President of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President of the Bank with immediate effect. Ms. …

Dr Thembisile Xulu, the newly appointed CEO of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), describes herself as an empath and very ambitious. She stems from a line of formidable women. When Xulu was seven years old, her mother, Sisana, a single parent …

MBABANE – As more rot is exposed in the E20 million Community Poverty Reduction Fund (CPRF), it has emerged that a senior officer under the Ministry of Tinkhundla Administration and Development, who was supposed to facilitate the disbursement of the Fund …

MBABANE – No more! The Eswatini Competition Commission has prohibited schools from compelling pupils and parents to purchase school uniforms from specific suppliers. This practice, according to the commission, violates the right to independent sourcing and …

The Leicester City man’s goal against the Carthage Eagles was his first for the Super Eagles since 2017 against Argentina Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has ended his three-year wait for a first Nigeria goal in Tuesday’s international friendly …

MBABANE – What better way to educate the nation about breast and cervical cancer than a Pilates training session? Sports bring people together and this is one of the best platforms to raise awareness about breast and cervical cancer. Studio-Z women only …

MBABANE – An opportunity to venture into the transport business is being availed. From yesterday until tomorrow Swazi Auctioneers, on behalf of a client, is selling up, through an online auction, to eight vehicles that are headlined by a 2009 Toyota …

MBABANE – Dulux Swaziland (Pty) Limited is demanding over E135 000 in total from two construction companies. Dulux is duly registered and incorporated with limited liability according to the country’s company laws and carries on the business of …

By Mpiletso Motumi 35m ago Share this article: ShareTweetShareShareShareEmailShare Johannesburg - Rapper, producer and visual director J Molley is releasing his mixtape All Is Fair In Love and War this month featuring artists from across the continent. The …

Oct 14, 2020 (The New Times/All Africa Global Media via COMTEX) -- Some know it as cannabis, while others know it as marijuana or weed, especially because it has been trendy in pop-culture music and because it has been immortalized in western films. …

Kelechi Iheanacho By Preye Campbell Kelechi Iheanacho has ended his three-year wait for a first Nigeria goal in Tuesday's international friendly draw against Tunisia. The Leicester City man was in the starting line-up in Austria and made up for that …

A general view of the border fence that separates South Africa and Zimbabwe near the Beitbridge border post. A senior public works official has told Parliament government has failed to protect the country's borders. Malusi Ganiso, director of town …

Mbabane - Following the announcement by the Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, on local events applying for a certificate last Thursday, ENCAC yesterday hosted a COVID-19 seminar for arts and culture. ENCAC stands for the Eswatini National Council …

MBABANE – The Mbabane Golf Club will tomorrow re-open after being closed for almost a week. The club was closed last week Wednesday due to maintenance. It was closed when two major tournaments were supposed to be staged last week. These are the Leg of Lamb …

When her husband died, leaving her alone with two small daughters to raise, she threw herself wholeheartedly into “adventure medicine”, seeking out the world’s most remote corners — on land and at sea — to practise healing, both her own and others. Dr Joan …

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) has experienced strong demand for its premium medicinal cannabis products in 2020, with an increase in purchase orders from partners around the world. The company is confident that it can continue to benefit from the rapid uptake …

Retailability was founded by Cliff Lines in 1986, and he remains the chair of its board and the majority shareholder, with private equity firm Metier holding a substantial stake. The business started in SA but really took hold in Namibia, where Lines had …

In Numbers 431.894 mt food assistance distributed US$ 3.3 million cash-based transfers made between January and September 2020 US$ 3.1 million six-month (October 2020–March 2021) net funding requirements 95,384 people assisted in September 2020 Operational …

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has announced that some schools in the kingdom will continue to remain closed until at least January 2021 amid fears that there could be a new surge in coronavirus cases. Dlamini in a statement said, …

