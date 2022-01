SLOVENIA, September 15 - The property in Rome is in use as the diplomatic residence of the Slovenian Ambassador to the Holy See. The Joint Committee agreed that the Republic of Serbia would hand over the documentation pertaining to the residence by the end …

SLOVENIA, September 15 - By way of introduction, Minister Počivalšek said that the coronavirus pandemic had shown that Slovenia had friends in its immediate neighbourhood, with whose help it had managed to solve many difficult problems in the past, and …

SLOVENIA, October 27 - The Ordinance on the method of meeting the recovered/vaccinated/tested rule to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is amended by introducing regular screening tests at all healthcare and social care providers, at the …

SLOVENIA, November 11 - According to the amendment to the Ordinance determining the conditions of entry into the Republic of Slovenia ordinance to contain and control the COVID-19 infectious disease, the exemption for children to enter Slovenia without …

SLOVENIA, November 12 - Opening the debate, the Mayor of Novo mesto, Gregor Macedoni, thanked the Government for their relationship with the local government and stressed that they wished for this relationship to continue. He said that the first steps had …

SLOVENIA, November 16 - Minister Poklukar presented the latest information on capacities in the healthcare sector and the mobilisation of staff. Today, 3763 people have been newly infected, or 419 more than last Tuesday. A total of 838 people require …

SLOVENIA, December 1 - Maja Bratuša initially introduced the latest epidemiological data, according to which 6,974 PCR tests and 59,478 rapid antigen tests were performed yesterday. Some 2,257 new infections were confirmed, which is significantly fewer …

Šmartno ob Paki, Slovenia, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of helping more residents live healthier lives, Oxygen Vital has become a distributor of the Airnergy Professional Plus Compact. Similar to its sisters, the compact version of the …

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday condemned plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan, a move likely to spark diplomatic and economic retaliation against the tiny Central European country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao …

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed Slovenia’s plan to establish a representative office in Taiwan, after Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa revealed the plan in an interview with Indian TV station Doordarshan on Monday. Taiwan is a …

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that China is deeply shocked by and strongly opposes remarks from Slovenian leaders supporting "Taiwan Independence" in blatant violation of the one-China …

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenia and Croatia on Wednesday reported record high daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases with both countries struggling to process results amid a surge in demand for testing. Slovenia reported 12,285 new cases, while Croatia had 16, …

Breadcrumb Trail Links News Local News Local Business Business Customers lament the impending disappearance of yet another piece of The Main's history. Antonia Caserta, a longtime customer, is seen outside the Slovenia butcher shop in Montreal on …

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing yesterday China yesterday condemned plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan, a move likely to spark diplomatic and …

Exploring Europe’s diplomatic and commercial relationship with China. By STUART LAU Send tips here | Follow me on Twitter | Subscribe for free | Listen to the newsletter and view in your browser SKIING, SPYING, SLAMMING SLOVENIA: That’s the sibilant …

Jan. 20, 2022Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 4:59 a.m. LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia is set to hold a parliamentary election on April 24, the president said Thursday. The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political …

Beijing on Wednesday hit out at Slovenia after the European Union country said it plans to strengthen ties with the self-ruled island of Taiwan. China claims democratic Taiwan as its territory, to be retaken one day by force if necessary, and has stepped …

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic pressure on the island to force it into political concessions. Regarding the upgrading of relations, …

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A hot air balloon mishap in Slovenia injured four people Saturday, police said. The four were injured when they fell out of the balloon as it landed in strong wind, Grega Trcek from the Barje Balloon Center told Slovenia’s STA …

Baku, January 25, AZERTAC Kazakhstan moved two points clear at the top of UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Group B as they twice came from behind to beat Finland 6-2, while Italy and Slovenia drew 2-2 at Groningen's MartiniPlaza, according to the UEFA. Group B …

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, 25th January, 2022 (WAM) -- Slovenia's outstanding reading culture was highlighted by International Publishers Association president Bodour Al Qasimi in meetings with the Association of Slovenian Publishers and the National Book …

Lasko [Slovenia], January 26 (ANI): After Lithuania, another member of the European Union - Slovenia - has shown the courage to stand against China and its aggressive political and economic moves, as the Central European country has openly disclosed its …

(CNN) — Near one of the three entrances to Dubai's World Expo, where more than 190 countries are showcasing their cultural heritage and latest technological innovations, is Slovenia's "floating green oasis." The country's pavilion is …

BEIJING (AP) — A snowboarder from Slovenia has tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Beijing for the Olympics, the country’s national Olympic committee said Friday. Žan Košir, who had been chosen as one of Slovenia’s flag bearers for next …

