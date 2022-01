The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced today that American Rescue Plan Grants totaling $450,000 are being recommended to six RI arts and culture organizations to assist in recovery from the pandemic. The six organizations recommended for …

Today, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the U.S. Department of Education released a toolkit outlining federal resources available to help Puerto Rico recover and rebuild safe, healthy, and …

The only prediction organization that tells you - where hurricanes will landfall in 2022 – GWO predicted the last 17 landfall locations TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The Florida based hurricane prediction …

Eli Lilly and Company, a global healthcare and biopharmaceutical company, plans to invest $1 billion and create nearly 600 new jobs in Cabarrus County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will build a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility …

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, January 28, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is reporting impressive tourism success in 2021, a banner year for Caribbean tourism, beating the Territory’s previous performances in 2020 …

Randy of Savage Garage owns a unit of this exotically tuned 911. He’s had it for a while, but it’s been away getting work done for almost two years. The Ruf Porsche 911 story begins in 1974, when Alois Ruf takes over his dad’s successful bus manufacturing …

Sioux Falls' only Puerto Rican restaurant's last day open will be Sunday, owners say. La India Taina was started by mother Johanna and daughter Harianys De Jesus less than a year ago in northern Sioux Falls, serving traditional Puerto Rican foods …

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Pay raises for teachers, firefighters, police officers and other employees were included in a revised fiscal plan approved Thursday that will serve as Puerto Rico’s economic blueprint as it emerges from bankruptcy.A federal …

The federal agriculture minister says she's optimistic that shipments of Prince Edward Island potatoes will start to head to Puerto Rico within two weeks, and to the mainland U.S. shortly after that, ending a ban in place since November. Marie-Claude …

This was the news that many people woke up to on Monday. x The statue of Spanish colonizer Juan Ponce de León in San Juan is destroyed on the same day the King of Spain is scheduled to visit Puerto Rico. Picture by Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/EBW2euZYPM …

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan 26, 2022 / 15:08 pm The Archbishop of San Juan de Puerto Rico, Roberto Octavio González Nieves, expressed his sorrow and repudiated the demolition of the city’s statue of Juan Ponce de León, a Spanish colonizer who was Puerto …

Puerto Rico bondholders are expected to benefit from rising federal support for the island territory as it leaves bankruptcy behind, cementing a profitable trade for many investors who brokered its restructuring. The financial oversight board in Puerto …

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 255,700 confirmed cases and more than 3,700 deaths. More than 93% of people have had their first dose and 83% their second dose. However, only 47% have gotten their booster.

Some 449 Haitians and more than 200 Dominicans have been detained since the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, Quiñones said. Other migrants detained so far this fiscal year include 38 Venezuelans and 19 Cubans, and a handful of migrants from Brazil, …

Watch standers received a call early Friday morning about an overturned boat taking part in a reported smuggling operation. ISABELA, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard crews and first responders are searching for several people believed missing in the water about …

Federal authorities detained 17 Dominican migrants on Friday after their boat capsized near Puerto Rico’s north-west coast in the pre-dawn hours, with the US Coast Guard searching for an estimated 10 others still missing. Jeffrey Quiñones, a Customs and …

Subscribe: RSS New York Times depiction (1/18/22) of a Puerto Rican debt protest. This week on CounterSpin: A judge has approved a debt restructuring deal for Puerto Rico, and the deal’s architects are saying it means a “new day” for the …

Col. Wilfred Rivera, Commander, Marine Depot Maintenance Command is inducted into Puerto Rico Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame ALBANY, GA – Col. Wilred Rivera, commander, Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC) has been inducted into the Puerto Rico …

