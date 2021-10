A fresh focus on sourcing and sustainability PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, July 13, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Colorada Fresh Pineapples, owned by James Gooden, and LV Farms, owned by Paul Vergara, are leading the way in fruit exports by air from Panama …

The Panamanian feature film talks about the history of the US military operation in Panama, which happened in 1989 named JUST CAUSE. PANAMá, July 14, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Arian Abadi stars in Panamanian history film: Causa Justa. Now …

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, July 30, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- RICOVR Healthcare, creator of the XALIVA rapid diagnostics platform announced in April 2021 that it has raised $1.5 million Pre-Series A round to commercialize its point-of-care testing …

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure John Douglas Insurance in Panama City, Fla. The new agency has much to …

Panamanian businessman Elías Jimenez promotes Panama as a business destination. PANAMá, October 11, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- In the framework of the historical scandals such as "Panama Papers" and "Pandora Papers," the …

StartNovember 15, 2021 MSTAll day eventEndNovember 19, 2021 MSTAll day event Are you interested in expanding your business’s exports? Or maybe you’d like to start exporting internationally? Then why not export to Panama? Panama is one of the fastest- …

Caimito Fruits will help meet worldwide demand for the fruit PANAMA CITY, PANAMá OESTE, PANAMA, October 25, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- A group of family farms in Panama has formed a growers alliance, Caimito Fruits, to help meet the demand for …

https://sputniknews.com/20211025/panama-flagged-container-ship-attacked-in-gulf-of-guinea-warship-on-way-to-help-report-says-1090200706.html Panama-Flagged Container Ship Attacked in Gulf of Guinea, Warship on Way to Help, Report Says …

After 180 minutes of football plus stoppage time, there was no separating the national women’s teams of Trinidad and Tobago and Panama. The two outfits played to their second successive draw today as a 1-1 result at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva followed …

The same questions always arise about dembow: where does this rhythm come from? who were its forerunners? And the controversial master of science question, has it been correct to call this genre dembow? So much a dembow term with reggaeton boy scam stamps …

Fairgrounds will come back online in Panama in 2022 says President Laurentino Cortizo. He announced the reactivation plans on Friday, explaining that the ministries of Health and Agricultural Development will oversee the adoption of proper biosecurity …

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) THE PANAMA flagged container ship MSC Lucia was hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea International media reported on Monday, November 25. The vessel was heading from Lomé (Togo) to Douala (Cameroon) when it was attacked by an …

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is addressing stormwater drainage problems: commissioners approved the money to buy four new pieces of equipment for maintaining the system on Tuesday. The biggest item is a new vacuum truck. The city’s current vacuum …

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have green-lighted a new waterfront condo in The Cove. A 60-unit development will sit on the old Tibbets Boat Works property by Tarpon Dock Bridge. Many people in the area like Austin Abrams, the …

Panama City, Oct 27 (EFE).- Panama’s nurses union protested again on Wednesday against breaches in salary promises and poor working conditions, exacerbated by the pandemic. It claimed that the government is not complying with salary payment agreements, …

Images published on social media exposed Panama’s police officers shooting at targets dressed in traditional Arab clothing, including a headdress, during an Israeli-run training course. The images, which caused controversy online, were published on Twitter …

A narcotics police taskforce in Panama has seized drugs from a ship bound for the Port of Tauranga. New Zealand Police said they are aware of the bust, and are making inquiries, SunLive reported. Inquiries are now under way regarding the seizure, performed …

The world's largest fish, the whale shark (Rhincodon typus), is a plankton-loving giant that can be found alone or in groups in all tropical oceans. However, despite being a highly migratory species, little is known about how the different populations …

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama Canal moved more than a half a billion tonnes of goods over the last year, the canal's top official said on Thursday, marking a record high for the key global waterway as international trade picked up. Ricaurte …

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama and six other Latin American countries have been removed from the United Kingdom's Covid-19 red list, ending the mandatory quarantine in hotels for travelers arriving in the country. The highest risk category will …

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday morning’s heavy rain caused a west end Panama City Beach neighborhood to flood, however, three weeks ago the same area flooded from another heavy rain event. Just as neighbors in the Rivera Drive/Pompano Avenue …

The Panama Canal had a record fiscal year 2021 with more tonnage transported through the waterway than ever before, despite a crisis in global port congestion, authorities said Thursday. A total of 516 million tonnes passed through the channel, mainly …

Panama says it is delighted that the UK Government has removed the country from its red list and is ready to welcome back UK visitors with open arms. The nation, along with much of South and Central America, has been on the red list for several months, …

After a year of strict Covid-19 lockdowns which brought a severe economic standstill, Panama is awaiting the return of visitors and the restart of the tourism industry. Getty Images, Gerard Soury In the Gulf of Panama, June to October is breeding season …

By Giovanna Ferullo M. Panama City, Oct 29 (EFE).- Panama, one of only three countries with sub-zero net emissions of carbon dioxide, will argue at the United Nations climate summit that developed economies need to do more to fund the efforts of poor …

