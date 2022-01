New Zealand Newswire is read by leaders in business and government worldwide

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer to surpass USD 5,292.8 Million by 2030 from USD 297.3 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 34.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Fatpos Global has …

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned seafood market size is expected to surpass US$ 82.1 Bn by 2032. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 8.3% CAGR between …

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive garage equipment market is estimated to be valued US$ 24.4 Bn in 2022, increasing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the projected period of 2022 and 2029. This growth is …

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact & convective dryers market is estimated to top US$ 199.1 Mn by 2022. Growing emphasis on drying across industries as an imperative process for the sustenance of product …

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Mucus Clearance Devices Market are slated to top US$ 595.2 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 6.1% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 847.0 Mn by 2028. The …

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of anti-pollution ingredients exceeded US$ 870.4 Mn in 2022, which are likely to witness a healthy 5.4% yearly growth in 2022. A new intelligence outlook published by Future Market …

Growing demand for protein purification by precipitation will fuel the ammonium sulphate market growth JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Growing need for additives to extend the shelf-life …

AME’s Advisory Council is represented by leaders from 5 continents, they ensure AME’s stature as a global competition that showcases results-driven campaigns. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- New York Festivals® …

New Zealand credit card spending rose at a softer pace in December, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday. Credit card spending increased 0.2 percent monthly in December, after a 3.1 percent growth in November. Spending rose for the third …

SkyDrop is the last-mile drone delivery business owned by holding company Flirtey. Domino's pizza has secured a deal with the US drone manufacturer Flirtey (SkyDrop) to start the second phase of an aerial pizza delivery trial in New Zealand. Stage one …

General view of the Basin Reserve during the Black Caps' test against the West Indies last year. Photo / PhotosportNew Zealand Cricket has moved several home international fixtures for the Black Caps and White Ferns in order to mitigate the risk of …

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 9:07 am Press Release: IDC Global technology market research company IDC has published its 2022 Top 10 IT Industry trends for Australia and New Zealand. The report, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2022 Predictions – …

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has today published its annual report for the year to June 2021. Throughout the year, the FMA continued to prepare for three new regulatory regimes, including the licensing and supervising of …

Press Release – Trade Me Property New Zealands national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Mes latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last months national median …

Schools will not be required to teach Aotearoa’s history until 2023 to give them longer to implement the new curriculum while navigating disruptions caused by Covid-19. In response to growing demand from Kiwis, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in …

In a tiny motel at the back of a Wellington garden, a group of lodgers with shiny cigar-shaped bodies and spiny legs are making themselves at home. A male is bunking in with his harem of females, their bodies huddled together, a wiry mashup of legs and …

Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 5.9 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.7 percent and accelerated from 4.9 percent in the three months prior. …

Books exploring politics, fashion, social change, war, contested histories and family relationships sit alongside works celebrating our natural world and the enduring legacies of our activists and artists in the longlists for the 2022 Ockham New Zealand …

Consumer prices in New Zealand jumped a 30-year high 5.9 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday. That beat forecasts for an increase of 5.7 percent and accelerated from 4.9 percent in the three months prior. …

New Zealand's Speaker of the House has hit back at MailOnline columnist Dan Wootton, after he criticised the country's new draconian Covid-19 measures introduced after just nine cases of Omicron were detected. Writing Monday as new measures - …

Travel 26 Jan, 2022 09:30 PM3 minutes to read Take on the challenge at Wildwire in Wānaka and take on the highest waterfall climb in the country. Photo / SuppliedTake on the challenge at Wildwire in Wānaka and take on the highest waterfall climb in the …

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (Domino's) today announced it has signed an agreement with Flirtey Inc. (SkyDrop) to expand its drone food delivery trials in New Zealand. After making history with the world’s first pizza delivery by drone from …

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are 23 new community cases of Covid-19. Video / NZ HeraldOPINION: It takes a special kind of gall, and/or arrogance, for a government to turn up last week having been literally invisible for a month …

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are 23 new community cases of Covid-19. Video / NZ HeraldOPINION: The Government had a rocky start to its Omicron response. A tardy Prime Minister arrived to her press conference nine minutes late on …

Government in hot water with Waitangi Tribunal, festival-goers test positive for Covid and the Brian Tamaki saga continue in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ HeraldOMICRON LATEST: * Frustration as principals struggle to find clear …

The Pukekohe Indian Community Centre is the second Auckland wedding to be hit by an Omicron exposure, sparking fresh fears of a long list of close contacts that will require testing and isolation. Video / Jed BradleyBy Jane Patterson of RNZ New Zealand …

