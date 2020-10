Lesotho Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) jointly with the Chinese Business Community Lesotho signed a COVID-19 Agreement in Mafeteng. The objective of the agreement is to explore all possible avenues aimed at combating the COVID-19 impacts and …

Sydney, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Lesotho outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets. Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/ …

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. African Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department Publication Date: July 22, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file …

Download logo An education project in Lesotho, financed by the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and implemented between 2008 and 2016, has provided the country with new primary and secondary school infrastructure and teacher training to enhance …

July 29, 2020 The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lesotho have been severe, with a weak global and regional environment reducing exports and remittances. The IMF approved US$49.1 million emergency support under the Rapid Credit Facility …

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. African Dept. Publication Date: July 30, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Lesotho’s …

Download logo The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lesotho have been severe, with a weak global and regional environment reducing exports and remittances; The IMF approved US$49.1 million emergency support under the Rapid Credit Facility …

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 5 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Sunday reiterated the country's interest in exploring ways to cooperate with Lesotho in order to elevate existing relations between the two countries. , In a message of …

Nthatuoa Koeshe LESOTHO’S borders were reopened on Thursday last week, six months after they were closed to most travellers as part of measures aimed fighting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro announced the reopening of …

Ntsebeng Motsoeli THE Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the disparities in the distribution of Lesotho’s resources, His Majesty King Letsie III has said. King Letsie III made the remarks during a virtual graduation of 2017 National University of Lesotho (NUL …

Lesotho has written to Vodacom Group’s subsidiary in the landlocked Southern African nation, telling it that its “unified licence” to operate has been revoked. Vodacom said it will fight the decision in court. The decision by the Lesotho Communications …

The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) has revoked the unified licence of Vodacom Lesotho, the organisation announced in a notice issued on 8 October 2020. It said this action was taken because Vodacom failed to pay a fine of the equivalent of R134 …

The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) has revoked the operating licence for Vodacom Lesotho, it of missing the 07 October deadline to pay USD 500,000, ITWeb reported. The regulator also accused the operator of failing to pay regulatory fees and …

Vodacom Lesotho has confirmed that it has lodged an urgent application in the High Court of Lesotho to review and set aside the fine of M134 million imposed by the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) for alleged contraventions of section 97 of the …

Australia’s Lucapa Diamond (ASX: LOM) is restarting operations at its Mothae mine in Lesotho, Africa, which had been halted since late March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Perth-based company said it plans to escalate operations at the …

The high court in Lesotho has granted Vodacom an interim order preventing the country’s telecommunications regulator from revoking the company’s operating licence and imposing a fine of the equivalent of R134-million. Vodacom said on Saturday that the …

The High Court of Lesotho has granted an interim order interdicting the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) from enforcing the payment of the fine of R134 million it imposed on Vodacom and from revoking the company’s unified license. In terms of the …

Network operator prepares an urgent application after the regulator revokes permit of country’s biggest mobile phone operator BL PREMIUM 08 October 2020 - 19:26 Shakeman Mugari Maseru — Vodacom has been caught up in a row with Lesotho’s regulators over …

Vodacom Lesotho says it has lodged an urgent application in the High Court of Lesotho to have reviewed and set aside the decisions of the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA), imposing a USD 500,000 fine for alleged contraventions of company laws and …

Vodacom has scored a first round victory over the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA), which is seeking to revoke the company's unified licence. The regulator shocked the telecommunications industry last week after announcing it had invalidated …

Company says it remains business as usual for customers in the country BL PREMIUM 11 October 2020 - 16:37 Mudiwa Gavaza The high court of Lesotho has temporarily blocked the country's telecommunications regulator from taking away Vodacom’s operating …

The High Court of Lesotho has granted an interim order interdicting the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) from enforcing the payment of a USD 8 million fine it imposed on Vodacom and from revoking the company's unified licence, Bloomberg reported. …

Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) has been fined USD 9,600 by the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) for the late submission of its licence renewal application, Lestimes reported. Applications are supposed to be filed at least two years before the expiry of …

The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) CEO Mamarame Matela has defended the decision on 08 October to fine Vodacom Lesotho USD 8 million, saying the mobile operator was a "serial offender" that had "repeatedly violated" its …

JOHANNESBERG, SOUTH AFRICA - Journalists and media freedom activists are objecting to a government proposal in the African nation of Lesotho to restrict social media, saying it amounts to stifling speech for everyone in the nation of 2 million people. The …

