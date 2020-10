Latvia sets the bar in remote learning during the Covid-19 crisis. RIGA, LATVIA, May 26, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- In a record-short three weeks, Latvian tech companies Telia Latvija and Veset, with support from the Ministry of Education and …

Latvia has been exceptionally agile in developing solutions to challenges presented by the Covid-19 virus, including these three digital apps. RIGA, LATVIA, June 11, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Latvia has been exceptionally agile in developing …

YO2ZING is a first global network that works with YouTube's creators, monetizes new content and collects money from monetization disabled YouTube channels. RIGA, LATVIA, September 25, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Yo2zing is a leading company …

As one of the countries with the lowest infection and mortality rate, Latvia is showing the world what the "new normal" looks like. RIGA, LATVIA, August 20, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Latvia has continually been lifting restrictions …

Latvia has developed contingency plans and invested in remote learning equipment, preempting potential disruptions caused COVID-19 outbreaks. RīGA, LATVIA, August 26, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- As Latvia's schools prepare to welcome back …

120+ speakers will come together at the online 5G Techritory forum on November 11-12 to discuss the state of 5G. RIGA, LATVIA, October 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The agenda for 5G Techritory, has been launched today including more than 120 …

The relationships are deliberately ambiguous, but they're all pregnant with sexual possibilities RIGA, LATVIA, October 2, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The most beautiful music videos are, quite often, ones made by photographers; those who …

While on hos way to submit to 2021 budget project to Saeima this morning, Finance Minister Janis Reirs (New Unity) was criticized by some persons who had arrived to protest against planned tax changes that would affect royalty recipients, notes LETA. …

A total of 102 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Latvia over the past 24 hours, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) informed today. The new infections were discovered after testing 5,078 people, which is the highest number tested in …

120+ speakers will come together at the online 5G Techritory forum on November 11-12 to discuss the state of 5G. RIGA, LATVIA, October 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The agenda for 5G Techritory, has been launched today including more than 120 …

Maltese football fans woke up on Wednesday with a big smile on their faces after the national team secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Latvia at the Daugavas Stadium in Riga to finally record their first-ever victory in the UEFA Nations League. Steve Borg …

Latvia and Estonia this week officially joined the North Sea - Baltic Rail Freight Corridor (RFC NS-B), as Latvijas Dzelzcels railroad company Ella Petermane told LETA. The connection to Riga and Tallinn has become part of the European rail freight …

By Reuters Staff BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union should set a 2030 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55%, from 1990 levels, to give industry the certainty needed to invest in clean technologies, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis …

Finland and Latvia together with Patria, have signed a research and development (R&D) agreement for a common armoured vehicle system. This agreement is a next step in this collaborative programme after the countries last spring signed a joint technical …

Airports Tatiana Rokou / 15 Oct 2020 09:58 220 In September, Riga Airport served 113.6 thousand passengers – 77 thousand less than in August. Compared to September 2019, the number of passengers decreased by 85%. Operational data on the Airport …

In August 2020, compared to August of the previous year, the number of resident visitors in tourist accommodation establishments increased by 15.3 %, reaching 143.7 thousand. The number of nights spent by residents comprised 240 thousand, which is a rise …

The Freeport of Riga Authority has started the navigation canal cleaning project to accommodate capesize vessels (load capacity above 150,000 tons) at the Port of Riga already in the near future, informed Freeport of Riga. Vessels of such size are not …

European and US officials said Thursday that they have arrested 20 people in several countries, including Latvia, for allegedly belonging to an international ring that laundered millions of euros stolen by cybercriminals through malware schemes, informs AP …

The fiscal impact of the state aid measures introduced during the Covid-19 crisis on the 2020 budget will be EUR 1.2 billion or 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), writes LETA, according to the monitoring report prepared by the Fiscal Discipline Council …

The event entertainment industry remains grounded to a halt, which is why we plan to request state support, the director of the PositivusMusic concert agency and co-owner of the Palladium concert venue Girts Majors told LETA. He stressed that the situation …

An agreement has been signed on rent of a pavilion for Latvia's participation in international fair Expo 2020 Dubai, the Economics Ministry reported LETA. The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirated in Latvia Hanan Khalfan Al …

The new Covid-19 restrictions introduced in Latvia this week might cause around 40 percent of employees working bars to lose their jobs, Oskars Ikstens, a representative of the Latvian association of bars, told LETA. "The bar industry is already on a …

Latvian operator LMT, in cooperation with the company MikroTik, has launched a 5G laboratory in Riga to test new 5G services. The lab has already designed a new 5G router, which is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2021. At the beginning of …

All apartments have been sold in Estonian real estate developer Hepsor's first developed project in Agenskalns, Riga, LETA learned from the developers. In the three-storey building, seven two-room, five three-room and six four-room apartments with full …

Of all Latvia's regions, population only remains stable in municipalities around the capital city Riga, the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) informed LETA. According to CSB representatives, although around a third of Latvia's population lives in …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.