MIAMI, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“GSM”), and Mississippi Silicon LLC (“MS”), collectively representing the majority of American silicon metal production, today petitioned …

Vaxine executes COVID-19 vaccine memorandum of understanding with the International Centre for Vaccinology at the Kazakh National Agrarian University AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- “Pandemic viruses do not respect national …

Sydney, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on the Kazakhstan outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets. Read the full report: https://www.budde.com. …

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces the award of a cellular backhaul project for Kcell, …

Former Kazakh Prime Minister proposes emergency measures to overcome the current crisis. DRESDEN, GERMANY, August 3, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- In Kazakhstan, the proposal of Akezhan Kazhegeldin, urging to unite some governmental bodies and give …

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“GSM”), and Mississippi Silicon LLC (“MS”), collectively representing the majority of American silicon metal production, today announced …

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option to purchase agreement with Copperbelt AG (“Copperbelt”), a private …

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy worked together to remove 2.9 kilograms of unirradiated HEU from the IGR research reactor, transport it hundreds of miles to a …

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city hosted a presentation of the novel Kyzyl kar (Red Snow) of the well-known writer Zhumabay Shashtaiuly, Kazinform correspondent reports. Attending the event were Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida …

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Secretary of State, Chairman of the State Commisison for prepartions and holding 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al Farabi Krymbek Kusherbayev attended the final celebratory events dated to Al Farabi 1150th anniversary at the Al Farabi …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 166 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 7 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz. 58 patients have been released from the pneumonia treatment in …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 276 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz. The daily figure increased sharply from 179 recoveries a day earlier. North Kazakhstan region …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Some regions of the country will still observe gusty wind and fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 108 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 109,202, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz. 16 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 12 – in Almaty city …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM State chief sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva signed a new decree on imposing stricter quarantine restrictions and regulations in the capital city due to ongoing registration of coronavirus cases. People are required not …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm and precipitation-free weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan this coming weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Chances of precipitation and high wind will be high in northwestern and northern regions of …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the city of Nur-Sultan on a daily basis ranges between 3 and 20, Zaken Issakov, head of the goods and services quality and safety department, said, Kazinform correspondent reports. Nur- …

16 October 2020 16:00 NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is developing the national competition development project,» head of the Kazakh Agency for protection and development of competition Serik Zhumangarin said. The agency suggested lots of initiatives …

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Center for Extracorporeal Detoxification has been opened at the Almaty City Clinical Hospital No.7, Kazinform correspondent reports. The Center has the state-of-the-art equipment and applies the methods of extracorporeal …

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has met with researchers and Al-Farabi experts in Almaty city as part of the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, Kazinform reports. Within the framework of the meeting, a …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports. Strong wind is expected tomorrow in Akmola region gusting sometimes 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high. On October 18 mercury will drop to 6-8 degrees …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan Natalya Godunova, the Akorda press service reports. The latter reported on the …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yerkembayev and visiting Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu at today’s meeting confirmed readiness for further development of strategic defense partnership and cooperation, the Kazakh …

KYIV. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Askar Shokybayev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgheniy Yenin in Kyiv, the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine reports. The parties highly appreciated the Kazakhstan- …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit. During the meeting, issues of strengthening military and military-technical cooperation …

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The population of Kazakhstan has grown up by 237,500 people or 1.3%. As of September 1, 2020 the population of the country reached 18,785,000, including 58.9% of urban and 41.1% of rural population, the statistics committee reports. …

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov conducted a working visit to Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports. As part of his working visit to Almaty region, Mr Atamkulov got …

