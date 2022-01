Growth of the pharmaceutical industry in India is one of the factors expected to boost the demand for rigid transparent plastic during the forecast period. OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The global rigid …

Mansionz by Living Liquidz is thrilled to introduce the swankiest experiential bungalow in Mumbai MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The leading alcohol delivery app in Mumbai- Living Liquidz has announced the …

Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market generated $3.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by …

How remote work can work well via an effective distributed operations management software... GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- A distributed operations management software can help companies harness employee …

New Study Reports "Consumer Electronics Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031" has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Consumer …

MBBS IN PHILIPPHINES CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- "DREAM NOT A DREAM ANYMORE" How many would believe if i said sun rises in the east & sets at west this is what is being taught to …

If India takes a leadership role and conducts a UN supervised referendum, Tamils are willing to give over Kachativu and Trincomalee ports and other places. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- India …

Thiruvananthapuram: Leading the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said as the largest democracy in the world, India's voyage has been steered by modern ideas of governance, the urge to ensure equality …

Srinagar- Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Wednesday in view of Republic Day celebrations in the valley officials said. However, mobile phone services and internet on fixed lines remained unaffected. "The mobile …

Srinagar- There was a slight dip in minimum temperatures in most parts of Kashmir with the tourist resort of Gulmarg reeling under intense cold wave as the mercury fell to minus 10.4 degrees Celsius, officials said here on Wednesday. Srinagar, the summer …

Mumbai-based boutique litigation law firm Taurus Legal has merged its practice with over six-and-a-half-decade-old litigation and corporate advisory law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co. Founded in 2019 by Naresh Chheda, Umang Mehta and Vikrant Shetty, Taurus …

Pakistan has an established history of harbouring, aiding, and actively supporting terrorists: R Madhusudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, over Pakistan Representative Munir Akram's statements on India sponsoring terrorism in …

India has called on the international community to focus its attention on the threat of terrorism in Africa, in particular the Sahel region, asserting it must be ensured that terrorist groups and affiliated entities are not allowed to operate unchallenged …

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi undertook a five-nation tour to Eritrea, Kenya, Comoros, Sri Lanka and Maldives this month. Officially the Chinese sought to downplay the visit as a three-decade old tradition of Chinese FM visiting Africa in the New Year. …

India on Tuesday slammed ‘state actors’ for backing terrorism, and condemned the unprecedented resurgence in armed conflicts worldwide that results in a devastating loss of human lives, damage to the critical civilian infrastructure, and risks the security …

Google Doodle showcased the elements of the Republic Day parade as India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. The doodle features parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel; a red tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as part of the iconic …

New Delhi: Elephants, camels, saxophone and various other rich elements from the annual January 26 ceremonial parade on Rajpath, have been depicted in a vibrant doodle by internet search giant Google to mark India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The …

In a closed-door meeting with Jat leaders of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, home minister Amit Shah appealed to the community to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly election. The meeting took place at the residence of BJP MP Parvesh Verma in …

On India’s 73rd Republic Day, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle congratulated the country, and revealed that he received a ‘personal message’ from Narendra Modi, reaffirming his close ties with the Indian prime minister as well as the people of India. …

One of the key changes made in the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) has been the shift from the 10+2 structure in school education to 5+3+3+4. Earlier, school education covered children in the age group of 6–18 years, while the new structure will cover …

By Chennaivision in National News, News January 26, 2022 India has recorded 2.85 lakh Covid cases over the past 24 hours, 11 per cent higher than yesterday, with a marginal rise in the positivity rate as compared to yesterday. The test positivity rate, …

By Chennaivision in National News, News January 26, 2022 India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today with the annual parade at Delhi’s Rajpath showcasing its military prowess and cultural pageantry. A flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters is the …

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the national flag at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tableau, on the theme …

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav …

United Nations: Perpetrators of the heinous 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to enjoy Pakistan's patronage, India has told the UN Security Council, saying that most terrorist attacks around the world have their origin, in some form or the other …

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar pledged to oppose the naming of the sports complex in Mumbai's Malad after Tipu Sultan and assured to rename the ground on the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.