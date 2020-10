Washington, D.C. –Yesterday, the Assistant Secretary for Health, ADM Brett P. Giroir, M.D., presented the Assistant Secretary of Health (ASH) Exceptional Service Medal to Dr. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong recognizing him for his outstanding contributions on behalf …

Abena Available Now on All Major Platforms LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Di Higrade released his latest hit single, “Abena,” a tribute to the woman of his dreams. This latest release follows his …

Download logo The confirmation of SARS coronavirus-2 in Accra, Ghana on 12 March 2020 was inevitable given the trend at the time in the Africa Region and the rest of the world. The outbreak spread to the rest of the country affecting all 16 regions. As at …

I am the best Rapper in Ghana now, Anthony tells urite brings records. ACCRA, GHANA, October 7, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- His popular song, "Today Be Holiday" has gained a lot of fans and followers on Apple music. Anthony Baidoo, …

Webster University Ghana is the only international campus of Webster on the African continent to offer US-accredited graduate and undergraduate degrees. ACCRA, GHANA, October 8, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The education industry, like the …

Download logo The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is extending its support to the national social protection programme in Ghana by providing cash transfers to 75,000 daily wage earners and smallholder farmers. The support is to address their food …

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for Ghana in partnership with H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana and for Nigeria in …

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Ghana Education Service with UNICEF and other partners, have observed the 2020 World Handwashing Day in Accra, calling on Ghanaians to maintain effective handwashing as a key cultural norm. The Day, which is marked on October 15 …

Alhaji Abdulai Mubarik presenting the cheque to the Ya Na at the Gbewa palace Stanbic Bank Ghana has supported the Ya Na educational fund with an amount of GHC 10,000. The presentation was made by the Tamale branch Manager of Stanbic bank, Alhaji Abdulai …

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Majority Leader, Mr Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to reinvent themselves to stay relevant in Ghana’s 2020 general elections and beyond. He said the role of CSOs in the use of “soft power” and …

The International Day of the Girl Child was on Monday commemorated in Accra with a call for some reflection on how well the fundamental rights of the “Girl Child” in relation to quality education and protection from all forms of violence and discrimination …

Sampson Deen The Ghana Paralympic Committee has named its president, Sampson Deen, to serve on the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 Africa Paralympic Games. According to a statement signed by Peter Adjei, the Secretary-General of the National …

Workers of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have suspended their strike which nearly brought domestic flights to its feet. The aviation workers have been protesting the encroachment on lands around the airport which they say is risking their …

Asiome Kwametse Adoboe with samples of the Busybee Honey products A Ghanaian youth who did not fall to the temptation of waiting to be employed by government or anyone after school but chose to develop his skill in honey production for commercial purposes …

Leading instant noodle producers and owners of the Indomie brand, De United Food Industries Ghana Limited (DUFIL), has acquired the noodles division of Blow Chem Industries Limited, producers of brand Yum-mie Noodles. The acquisition comes a year after …

Dr. Felix Anyah, the former acting CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has been appointed as the Board Chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital. According to him, his new role is to raise the status of the Ho Teaching Hospital to “an enviable Teaching Hospital …

John Mahama The Flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has stated that incessant robberies and killings across the Country were security worrying. He therefore tasked Government to show commitment in …

The Directors of the Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Directorates (PPMEDs) from the various ministries have been presented with prioritised list of 79 policy interventions for Ghana’s future development. The National Development Planning …

Alhaji Yakubu Moro Owner and bankroller of Division One club, Berekum Arsenal FC, Alhaji Yakubu Moro, has been confirmed dead at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. The tough-talking administrator had been on admission at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for the past …

Accomplished actress cum TV host, Nana Ama McBrown has revealed in a new interview on Kingdom Plus FM how she used to sell second-hand clothing, popularly called foes with her mother in Ivory Coast by driving all the way from Ghana. The mother of one said …

The Ghana Paralympic Committee has been given the permission to nominate one person to serve on the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games. This was contained in a statement to the Committee from the Youth and Sports Ministry signed by …

Ghana has, for the past three years, not recorded an outbreak of cholera due to strict health measures implemented by the government, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has said. According to her, this has been due to …

The Head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako has assured that Ghana’s electoral database is secured against cyber attacks. According to him, even though the Electoral Commission is an Independent body, as far as the work …

Kofi Akpaloo The flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo says his solution to the challenges in Ghana’s economy is to borrow more money. Speaking at the IMANI Minority Political Parties Debate on Thursday, Mr Akpaloo compared the …

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is a social intervention program introduced by government to provide financial access to quality healthcare for residents in Ghana. The introduction of the national health insurance scheme (NHIS) in Ghana in 2003 …

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA – The Fifth session of the Ghana and Switzerland Political Consultations has been held, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied the Ghana News Agency said on Thursday. Mr Albert Yankey, the …

