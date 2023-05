Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. At …

On 4 May, the Council of the European Union adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova and the Georgian Defence Forces. Building on previous EPF support, the latest …

Youth Opportunities Platform The Skills for Success project has launched a Youth Opportunities Online Platform – https://youthplatform.gov.ge – which gathers in one place all available education, training and employment opportunities for young …

Adskeeper, a leading native advertising platform, has announced the appointment of Constantin Seleznev as its new CEO. TBILISI, GEORGIA, May 9, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Constantin is an experienced digital marketing professional who has …

On 17 March, a seminar and workshop were held at the ISFED office in Kutaisi, as part of the “EU & Youth Against Femicide” initiative, aimed at raising awareness and promoting action against gender-based violence. During this session, YEAs talked about …

The EU-funded EU4Business programme invites small or medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, or Azerbaijan, aspiring to expand their business internationally and boost their export potential, to take part in the Export Academy for …

On 9 May, Europe Day, the European Commission marked the official start of the European Year of Skills, with a Festival in Brussels connecting various events across Europe. The European Year of Skills puts skills at the heart of the EU policy debate, with …

From 10 May to 9 June, a photo exhibition highlighting the work of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) monitors and the people living along the administrative boundary line (ABL) will take place in Gori, in eastern Georgia. The exhibition ‘ …

Georgia's president has dismissed Vladimir Putin's decision to waive visas for any Georgians wishing to visit Russia as a 'provocative' stunt designed to undermine her country's aim to join the EU. Russian President Vladimir Putin on …

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on flights to Georgia and eased visa requirements for its citizens, taking a major step to facilitate travel between neighbors whose relations have been tense since a 2008 war. The Kremlin gave …

Russia restored visa-free travel for citizens of Georgia on Wednesday and lifted a ban on direct flights between the two countries imposed in 2019, according to an official government decree. In a statement, Russia's Transport Ministry said Russian …

TBILISI: Russia on Wednesday restored visa-free travel for citizens of Georgia and lifted a ban on direct flights between the two countries imposed in 2019, according to a decree published on a Russian government website. In a statement, Russia’s Transport …

Russia has cancelled the visa requirements for Georgians to enter the country and lifted a ban on air travel with Georgia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees enacting the move on Wednesday. Later that day, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia …

President Salome Zourabichvili says lifting a visa ban and resuming flights is meaningless as long as Russia occupies Georgian and Ukrainian lands. Russian President Vladimir Putin has abolished visas for Georgian nationals and lifted a 2019 ban on direct …

by: Mubashir Zaidi Posted: May 10, 2023 / 12:02 PM EDT Updated: May 10, 2023 / 12:02 PM EDT LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange home was deemed a loss after it was severely damaged in a fire, according to first responders. The LaGrange Fire …

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree that from May 15, 2023, citizens of Georgia will be able to enter and leave Russia without a visa for up to 90 days. In addition, the ban on Russian air flights to Georgia will also be lifted from May 15 …

Qualified majority voting could become a bulwark against Russia and Poland should lead the movement towards it, writes Pierre Haroche. Pierre Haroche is a lecturer in International Relations & International Security at Queen Mary University of London. …

Vladimir Putin has signed decrees canceling the visa requirement for Georgian citizens to travel to Russia and removing the ban on flights from Russia to Georgia that was imposed in June 2019. Georgia citizens traveling to Russia for work or academic study …

President Vladimir Putin has lifted a flight ban and visa regime with Georgia, against which Russia fought a brief war in 2008, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. According to a decree released on Wednesday, Putin has introduced a 90-day visa-free regime for …

Georgian Ambassadors in EU member states will convene for a working meeting presided by Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on May 10 in Berlin at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting will …

TBILISI, Georgia — President Vladimir V. Putin on Wednesday ordered the restoration of direct flights from Russia to the mountainous former Soviet republic of Georgia starting May 15 and abolished visa requirements for Georgian nationals, in the latest …

On Europe day on 9 May, at an event organized by the President’s Administration, President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the public gathered in front of the Orbeliani Palace, and the Georgian nation. Her speech was preceded by a short pre-recorded address …

by: Nicole Sanders Posted: May 10, 2023 / 12:47 PM EDT Updated: May 10, 2023 / 12:47 PM EDT AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (G-DOT) is beginning its Heart of Georgia Railroad bridge replacement project starting on …

The decree #335 signed today by Russian President Vladimir Putin, states that from May 15, 2023 citizens of Georgia will be able to enter and leave Russia without a visa for up to 90 days on the basis of valid identity documents, including for educational …

Commenting on Moscow’s decision to abolish the visa regime and lift the ban on air flights with Georgia, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said that from a humanitarian point of view, this decision “is welcome for any responsible government.” He …

Zhalavdi Geriyev, a Chechen journalist who spent three years in prison in Russia after being tortured, has been denied entry to Georgia with no explanation, reported OC media, where Geriyev worked as a stringer. Geriyev arrived at Tbilisi Airport from …

On May 10, the non-governmental organization “Georgian Democracy Initiative” reported that Tbilisi City Court partially satisfied Davit Patsatsia’s claim against the TV company “TV Pirveli,” ordering the defendant to pay 15,000 GEL in moral damages. The …

