Festival To Feature 128 INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS FROM 36 COUNTRIES LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The organizers behind the upcoming 16th edition of the Oscar®-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival are unveiling this …

Press Release Nokia and Google Cloud sign strategic collaboration to transform Nokia’s digital infrastructure Five-year strategic collaboration will see Nokia migrate its on-premise IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud The deal reflects Nokia’s important …

Press Release Nokia advances fight against COVID-19 with analytics-based thermal detection solution Provides organizations with an automated, simple and scalable approach to identify COVID-19 symptoms and monitor mask compliance for facilities with …

Press Release Nokia utilizes Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform to enhance 5G Smart Node portfolio Nokia’s 5G Smart Node portfolio will be powered by the Qualcomm 5G RAN platform for small cells (FSM100xx) Nokia’s innovative and low-cost small cell solutions …

Press Release Nokia and Finland’s Tampere University join forces to develop 5G chipsets Joint venture creates foundation for long-term development of silicon-based processors 6 October, 2020 Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has joined forces …

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Borenius Attorneys Ltd. (Borenius) – a leading independent Finnish law firm with offices in New York, London, and St …

Making the world a better place to live is not easy. Mr. Juri Laurila from Finland sold his house to make a difference. It created a whole new way to live. ROVANIEMI, LAPLAND, FINLAND, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- World has phased …

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the European Union summit in Belgium… BRUSSELS (AP) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the European Union summit in Belgium “as a precautionary …

By Reuters Staff BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin became another European Union leader to leave their two-day summit in Brussels, saying on Friday she left the face-to-face talks as a precautionary coronavirus measure. Marin …

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the European Union summit in Belgium “as a precautionary measure" and was flying back home to undergo a coronavirus test. The move came one day after European Commission President Ursula …

Ville Ropponen in the Kolyma, a region in the Russian Far East. Photo used with permission. Russia's linguistic diversity is as expansive as the country itself. One language grouping represented in Russia is the Uralic languages, whose name comes from …

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin has left the European Union summit in Belgium “as a precautionary measure” and was flying back home to undergo a coronavirus test. The move came one day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left the …

Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be loaned to Finnish club Assat. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin confirmed reports of the move in a conference call with reporters on Thursday and they are working on the logistics to get it done. Kotkaniemi …

Estonia wishes for the single space of movement made up of the Baltic countries and Finland to be restored, as the COVID-19 related epidemiological situation in the region is similar and a single movement space will enable to keep life in the region as …

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin, 34, flies home from EU summit to self-isolate after meeting MP who later tested positive for coronavirus Marin was flying home from Brussels a day after EU chief von der Leyen also left Finnish PM said she had …

MONTREAL -- Young Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will get a chance to continue his development before the start of the next NHL season. The team has lent their up-and-coming centre to HC Assat Pori Oy of the Finnish Liiga for the start of …

European Union leaders have agreed to hold video conferences almost on a weekly basis to coordinate national measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, as the continent battles a spike in infections. Video-conferences are less effective for reaching complex …

Rovaniemi — Christmas is coming, but in Santa’s home village in northern Finland, the Covid-19 pandemic means that the flocks of tourists who usually start to make merry in Rovaniemi at this time of year are not. Finland has adopted some of the strictest …

Earlier this week, Ms Marin found herself at the centre of controversy after posing for a photo wearing a black blazer with a plunging neckline and no blouse in a magazine spread. The 34-year-old appeared in the country's leading fashion publication …

The prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, left a face-to-face meeting in Brussels on Friday after learning of possible exposure to coronavirus. Her departure was "a precautionary measure" after it turned out that a fellow Finnish lawmaker, who …

Finland's prime minister Friday became the second European Union leader to leave a two-day summit as a precautionary measure, after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. On Twitter, Sanna Marin wrote she was leaving the European …

Sanna Marin's latest photo shoot has sparked debate online. Photo / Supplied A plunging black neckline worn by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in her latest photo shoot has sparked an outpouring of support on social media. The 34-year-old leader …

Sanna Marin, 34, was photographed wearing a smart black trouser suit with a plunging neckline for the cover of fashion magazine Trendi. But despite telling the publication she wanted to “concentrate on policies, not my appearance”, she has found herself …

Making the world a better place to live is not easy. Mr. Juri Laurila from Finland sold his house to make a difference. It created a whole new way to live. ROVANIEMI, LAPLAND, FINLAND, October 16, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- World has phased …

UPM has announced it will gradually wind down the operations of its paper mill and three paper machines in Jämsä, Centra Finland, by mid-December. The Finnish forest industry company reported yesterday that it has wrapped up consultative negotiations with …

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Thursday presented a toolkit of measures it is encouraging regional authorities to utilise in an attempt to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus in Finland. The recommendations differ based on …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.