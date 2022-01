Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. On the other hand, six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (3), Southern (2), and …

Download logo UN experts today demanded the release of journalist and human rights defender Dawit Isaak, imprisoned without trial in Eritrea since 2001, amid uncertainty about whether he is even still alive. "To this day, Dawit Isaak has never been …

Download logo HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Eritrea Khalifa bin Thani Al Zarraa. During the meeting, relations of bilateral cooperation between …

Download logo The US Administration has leveled unacceptable accusations against Eritrea announcing associated measures that it will take against the Chief of Staff of Eritrea’s Defense Forces under what it terms the “Global Magnitsky Act”. The Government …

Download logo The United States is designating the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) Chief of Staff General Filipos Woldeyohannes (Filipos) for his connection with serious human rights abuse committed during the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia. Filipos is …

The Green Light Committee (GLC) Initiative, together with the Working Group on MDR-TB, promotes implementation of the component two of the Stop TB Strategy that calls for the control and prevention of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) through: (i) …

Download logo The Eritrean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release 21 journalists and politicians who were arrested in a sweeping crackdown on dissent 20 years ago, said Amnesty International as it launched a new campaign # …

Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Eritrea-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband- …

JUBA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank on Wednesday announced a 100-million-U.S. dollar relief package for flood victims in South Sudan. Ousmane Dione, World Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan in the Eastern and Southern Africa …

The 16-strong longlist of books contending for the 2022 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF), has been revealed, featuring nine countries. Two former prize nominees, Ezzedine Choukri Fishere and Haji Jabir, feature on the longlist. This year's …

(MENAFN- SomTribune) The war in Ethiopia has been devastating. However, when the West looks at Ethiopia these days, the public generally sees only the war in Tigray, a relatively small region where 6 percent of the country's population lives. Some …

(MENAFN- African Press Organization) Download logo Thirty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center and Testing Stations in the Central Region. Out of these, one patient is from Quarantine Center …

Addis Media: ህወሃት በራያ በኩል ጥቃት ፈጸመ | ዶ/ር አብይ የምስራች አሰሙ | Ethiopian Daily News January 16, 2022 Watch daily updated Ethiopian news from a reliable and balanced source. Addis Media is an independent Ethiopian-related News and other programs, producer. …

Eritrean Man Runs Amok; Stabs Parents, Kills Father On Spot By- A 23-year-old Eritrean man at the weekend in Harare ran amok, stabbing his parents and killing his father on the spot. His father, an Eritrean diplomat, died instantly while his mother is now …

Eritreans in the diaspora have raised nearly 700,000 Canadian dollars ($560,000, £410,000) within a day of launching a fundraising campaign for a man back home to get treatment abroad for a rare form of blood cancer. The money for Yonas Tsegay was raised …

In the Latin Rite Church, an apostolic visitor refers to officials who perform a short-term mission on behalf of the pope. But in the Eastern Catholic Churches, an apostolic visitor often has a long-term role supervising communities which do not yet have …

UNHCR continues to receive new arrivals in East Sudan, largely from Eritrea. The Commission of Refugees (COR) receives and assists asylum-seekers at the border where they are temporarily hosted in reception centres. Within 1-2 weeks they are transported to …

Tel Aviv, Israel; and Toronto Taking one last look at the Mediterranean sun pouring through the lavender curtains of their Tel Aviv apartment, Medhanea and Titi Solomon scoot the last of eight suitcases and assorted carry-ons – everything they own – out …

More than 25,000 refugees live in in Mai Aini and Adi Harush refugee camps in Tigray, where UNHCR has urged all parties to the conflict to guarantee safe passage, so that they can be relocated to the neighbouring Amara region. We are deeply alarmed by …

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply alarmed at the deteriorating …

(MENAFN- African Press Organization) Download logo UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply alarmed at the deteriorating conditions faced by Eritrean refugees in the camps in Tigray. After three weeks with no access due to the security situation, UNHCR …

(MENAFN- African Press Organization) Download logo Eritrean nationals in Australia held their 22nd annual festival on 15 and 16 January in Melbourne and Perth under the theme“Resilient as Ever” featuring various programs. At the occasion in Melbourne, the …

GENEVA — The United Nations Refugee Agency says thousands of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s embattled northern Tigray province are living under life-threatening conditions because they have no access to humanitarian aid. U.N. refugee staff members say …

After being ordered to examine the asylum application of 150 Eritreans, the UDI has expelled four and revoked the residence permit of 13 people. Since the autumn of 2019, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has investigated the asylum cases of …

(MENAFN- African Press Organization) Download logo The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in its 3rd annual meeting conducted on 20 and 21 January reviewed activities of 2021 and discussed on the charted out programs for 2022. According to the …

(MENAFN- African Press Organization) Download logo Fifty-eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions. Out of these, …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.