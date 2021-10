May 17, 2021 The economy has been severely affected by the pandemic and by recent floods. A modest recovery is expected in 2021 underpinned by strong fiscal support, a rebound in private consumption, and the vaccination rollout that began in April. A key …

Sydney, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Timor-Leste-East-Timor-Telecoms-Mobile- …

At least 49 families were hit on Flores, in the east of Indonesia’s sprawling archipelago, Raditya Jati, a BNPB spokesman said in a statement. “Dozens of houses were buried in mud in Lamanele village… residents’ houses washed away by the flood,” Raditya …

Aussie entrepreneur, Tammy Kassiou, is training up East Timorese workers to bring them to Australia to help businesses desperately in need of temporary workers. DILI, TIMOR-LESTE, June 10, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Timor-Leste based Aussie …

ISAT, TWI South East Asia to build skills and provide specialist training in welding, painting and coating, health and safety enviro services to Timor-Leste. SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- ISAT and TWI South East …

The initiative will source and skill up workers required to maintain and deliver more efficient and sustainable energy generation solutions across the region. SYDNEY, NSW , AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Philotimo Group and …

The deal with Northern Territory based Kassiou Constructions will support the growth of Timor-Leste through the delivery of training and mentoring services. SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 30, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Leading global economic …

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives for his general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo: CNS/Paul Haring) By Elise Ann Allen, Senior Correspondent ROME (Crux) — In an interview with an Argentine news site, Pope …

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday (Oct 25) that he had named Singaporean sociologist Noeleen Heyzer as the new special envoy to Myanmar. She will replace Christine Schraner Burgener of Switzerland. Heyzer, 73, has …

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn restated his support of East Timor’s bid for ASEAN membership. Sokhonn expressed his support for East Timor’s membership to Asean at the 30th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting held on Monday, according to the …

The south-east Asian nation of Timor-Leste celebrated its Expo 2020 national day earlier with a flag-raising ceremony and s musical performance at Al Wasl Plaza. This was followed by a colourful parade through the site. Joaquim Amaral, coordinating …

Prime Minister Hun Sen says Cambodia will donate 200,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam to assist in the country in preventing the spread of Covid-19. Ministry of Health spokeswoman Or Vandine, who is also head of the national Covid-19 vaccination committee, …

Blue Peter star Max Stahl has died after a lengthy battle with cancer Max Stahl has died at the age of 66. The TV star - famed for presenting on iconic children's show Blue Peter from 1978-80 - died on Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. The …

Catholic World News October 15, 2021 » Continue to this story on LICAS.news CWN Editor's Note: A visit by Pope Francis to East Timor “should only take place if a large part of the population is vaccinated,” an official at the country’s apostolic …

Biafra, Communists in Indonesia, and East Timor: Shameful legacy of millions of deaths under Harold Wilson Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker Modern Tokyo Times The horrendous legacy of Harold Wilson is now being released concerning the massacres of …

Filmmaker and journalist Max Stahl, who filmed Indonesian troops firing on protesters in Timor-Leste in 1991, has died after a long illness. Max Stahl's footage brought Timor-Leste's struggle for independence to world attention Timor-Leste has …

