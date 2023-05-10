Congo-Kinshasa Newswire

There were 2,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,117 in the last 365 days.
Published on 09:14 GMTSource: KGOU - Oklahoma - Public Broadcaster
Published on 16:31 GMT
DR Congo in discussions with Uganda over use of crude pipeline
The controversial pipeline is for transporting Uganda’s crude to foreign markets when it begins production in 2025. The Democratic Republic of Congo has commenced discussions with neighbouring Uganda for possible use of the East African country’s planned …Source: Al Jazeera - Pro-Government
Published on 13:39 GMT
Tshisekedi threatens to expel EAC Regional Force from DR Congo
Tshisekedi Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has stated that if the East African Community Regional Force (EAC-RF) troops, deployed as part of a peacekeeping …Source: Independent (Uganda) - Neutral
Published on 15:49 GMT
Militias overrun East DR Congo fishing town
Even in better times, getting to Vitshumbi was never easy. The isolated fishing town lies on the shore of Lake Edward in eastern DR Congo, reached at the end of some 150 kilometres (90 miles) of road and track from the city of Goma. But these days, the …Source: Nation Africa Kenya - Uncategorized
Published on 13:14 GMT
Landslide kills 10 in east DR Congo
Flood-affected residents wait for the distribution of aid from the central government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, four days after floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains killed at least 400, in Nyamukubi, eastern Democratic Republic of …Source: The Peninsula - Gov't Propaganda
Published on 10:49 GMT
DRC Crisis Hits Women the Most
More than 670 women, or 48 new victims per day, have been treated for sexual violence in displacement camps in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in the last two weeks, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday. About 600,000 people …Source: Africa.com - Neutral
Published on 18:10 GMT
FLOOD SURVIVORS MOURN LOST RELATIVES IN DR CONGO
Bodies are still being recovered from two villages in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where floods killed more than four hundred people last week in one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s recent history. Many dazed survivors …Source: Muvi Television - Neutral
Published on 09:58 GMT
DR Congo president says could expel regional forces by June
Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago Ugandan soldiers from the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) patrol near one of their bases in Bunagana, Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 19, 2023. | Photo: AFP The president of DR Congo on …Source: Eye Radio - Neutral
Published on 10:43 GMT
DR Congo: Authorities visit affected villages, hand out coffins and aid to disaster victims
Representatives from the DR Congo government traveled to Nyamukubi and Bushushu, villages in the east of the country which were devastated by floods that killed more than 400 people in South Kivu. They brought coffins and aid to disaster victims, according …
Published on 18:31 GMT
DRC President Accuses East African Forces of 'Co-Habitiating' With M23 Rebels
Gaborone, Botswana — The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo has accused East African forces deployed to fight rebels in his country of working with the enemy. Felix Tshisekedi made the remarks Tuesday during a visit to Botswana, where he …Source: Voice of America - Public Broadcaster
Published on 16:32 GMT
At least 16 people killed in multiple landslides in eastern DRC
The deaths from landslides are the latest in a flurry of tragic incidents related to repeated downpours across parts of East Africa. Ten people were killed in a landslide in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Lubero territory in North Kivu province …Source: Al Jazeera - Pro-Government
Published on 08:53 GMT
Thousands still missing as DR Congo flood survivors search for relativesSource: CNN - Neutral
Published on 15:36 GMT
Sexual violence on a ‘catastrophic scale’: 48 victims a day report attacks in DRC
First-hand accounts of the violence are upsetting. "After we arrived here, one of my children started to show signs of malnutrition,” one woman in Rusayo camp told doctors. “I couldn't stand by and do nothing. I decided to go to the forest to …Source: The Telegraph - Right-wing
Published on 13:36 GMT
DRC's president on state visit to Botswana, bilateral ties and security top the agenda
The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo kicked off a state visit to Botswana on Tuesday (May. 9) Felix Tschiskédi’s inaugural visit should see him and his counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi "explore new opportunities to deepen bilateral …
Published on 15:16 GMT
DRC: at least 10 dead in a new landslide
At least ten people have died in a new landslide that occurred after heavy rain overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in a landlocked area in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), sources said. The ten people died from "erosion caused by heavy …
Published on 20:09 GMT
DRC: Canoes become only means of transport in flood-stricken areas
After the floods, residents of the villages of Nyamukubi and Bushushu (eastern Democratic Republic of Congo), are now hard hit by isolation. Their land access to the provinces of North and South Kivu was cut off by deadly floods. Lake Kivu has become the …
Published on 10:43 GMT
DRC: around Goma, “48 victims of sexual violence per day”
During the last two weeks of April, "more than 670 victims of sexual violence were taken care of" in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, alerted the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday evening. From April 17 to 30, "48 new …
Published on 10:20 GMT
Thousands still missing after DRC floods claim more than 400
Kalehe — More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said on Tuesday, as shaken survivors waited for food aid. Scores of …Source: BusinessLIVE - Uncategorized
Published on 01:20 GMT
Eastern and southern blocs to collaborate on DR Congo stability
Two of Africa’s regional blocs have signalled a working cooperation in the search for permanent peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), signalling a concurrent troop deployment by the two regions. Separate decisions reached at the end of …Source: GhanaWeb - Neutral
