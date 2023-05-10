Congo-Kinshasa Newswire

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The State of Florida and FEMA are operating a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Broward County. Location: Hortt Park, 1700 SW 14TH Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Sundays. …

Minority-Owned Central Ohio Agency Gains National Media Spotlight with Innovative Techniques and Client Success Stories COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Boltpoint Media, a cutting-edge integrated marketing and …

Madison, Miss. – A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) run by FEMA and the state of Mississippi is now open in Greenville. FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) want to serve the survivors staying in the Greenville area following …

The esteemed Jesuit theologian, speaker, and leader, Agbonkhianmeghe E. Orobator, S.J., STL '98, Hon. '12, will become the new dean of the Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University (JST-SCU) on Aug. 15. He is currently president of the …

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment followed by Western Australia, and Saskatchewan (3rd), according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released …

Every year, people, including families with small children, come to the U.S. seeking safety from violence and persecution. The U.S. is bound by both international and domestic laws — born out of the tragedies of World War II — to allow those with a “well- …

Two of Africa’s regional blocs have signalled a working cooperation in the search for permanent peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), signalling a concurrent troop deployment by the two regions. Separate decisions reached at the end of …

Kalehe — More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said on Tuesday, as shaken survivors waited for food aid. Scores of …

During the last two weeks of April, "more than 670 victims of sexual violence were taken care of" in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, alerted the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday evening. From April 17 to 30, "48 new …

After the floods, residents of the villages of Nyamukubi and Bushushu (eastern Democratic Republic of Congo), are now hard hit by isolation. Their land access to the provinces of North and South Kivu was cut off by deadly floods. Lake Kivu has become the …

At least ten people have died in a new landslide that occurred after heavy rain overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in a landlocked area in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), sources said. The ten people died from "erosion caused by heavy …

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo kicked off a state visit to Botswana on Tuesday (May. 9) Felix Tschiskédi’s inaugural visit should see him and his counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi "explore new opportunities to deepen bilateral …

First-hand accounts of the violence are upsetting. "After we arrived here, one of my children started to show signs of malnutrition,” one woman in Rusayo camp told doctors. “I couldn't stand by and do nothing. I decided to go to the forest to …

The deaths from landslides are the latest in a flurry of tragic incidents related to repeated downpours across parts of East Africa. Ten people were killed in a landslide in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Lubero territory in North Kivu province …

Gaborone, Botswana — The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo has accused East African forces deployed to fight rebels in his country of working with the enemy. Felix Tshisekedi made the remarks Tuesday during a visit to Botswana, where he …

Representatives from the DR Congo government traveled to Nyamukubi and Bushushu, villages in the east of the country which were devastated by floods that killed more than 400 people in South Kivu. They brought coffins and aid to disaster victims, according …

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago Ugandan soldiers from the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) patrol near one of their bases in Bunagana, Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 19, 2023. | Photo: AFP The president of DR Congo on …

Bodies are still being recovered from two villages in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where floods killed more than four hundred people last week in one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s recent history. Many dazed survivors …

More than 670 women, or 48 new victims per day, have been treated for sexual violence in displacement camps in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in the last two weeks, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday. About 600,000 people …

Flood-affected residents wait for the distribution of aid from the central government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, four days after floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains killed at least 400, in Nyamukubi, eastern Democratic Republic of …

Even in better times, getting to Vitshumbi was never easy. The isolated fishing town lies on the shore of Lake Edward in eastern DR Congo, reached at the end of some 150 kilometres (90 miles) of road and track from the city of Goma. But these days, the …

Tshisekedi Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has stated that if the East African Community Regional Force (EAC-RF) troops, deployed as part of a peacekeeping …

The controversial pipeline is for transporting Uganda’s crude to foreign markets when it begins production in 2025. The Democratic Republic of Congo has commenced discussions with neighbouring Uganda for possible use of the East African country’s planned …

