Download logo UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with its 36 humanitarian and development partners, today launched a funding appeal of US$290 million to assist more than 300,000 refugees from Burundi in the neighbouring countries. As the Burundi …

Download logo The World Bank approved today a $5 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* to respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Burundi. The project will …

Download logo In a joint letter to church leaders in Burundi, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the All Africa Conference of Churches expressed solidarity as the nation prepares for its 20 May elections. “We, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and …

Over 2,100 victims of severe flooding and mudslides in Burundi are receiving help from IOM, the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Weeks of torrential rain have hit Burundi affecting 45,000 people and sweeping away thousands of homes and …

July 20, 2020 The IMF Executive Board approved debt relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to provide US$ 7.63 million (SDR 5.48 million) over the next 3 months, and potentially up to US$ 24.97 million (SDR 17.96 million) over the next …

Download logo The IMF Executive Board approved debt relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to provide US$ 7.63 million (SDR 5.48 million) over the next 3 months, and potentially up to US$ 24.97 million (SDR 17.96 million) over the next …

Sydney, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on the Burundi outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets. Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au…

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. African Dept. Publication Date: July 27, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Economic impact. COVID-19 is having an adverse economic impact …

Tanzania 0-1 Burundi: Ntibazonkiza's late strike breaks down 10-man Taifa Stars The Swallows put in a brave fight in front of the home fans and were eventually rewarded with a late goal Saido Ntibazonkiza's strike late in the second half was enough …

At least 16 persons died and 55 others wounded in a road accident on Saturday evening in Makamba province of southern Burundi, a local official said on Sunday, Xinhua reported. The accident happened at 7:45pm local time when a truck transporting passengers …

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team Taifa Stars lost 1-0 against the Burundi national team ‘Intamba m’Urugamba’ in an international friendly match that was played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Intamba’s goal was scored by Saidi …

The former Stoke City striker is happy to have earned revenge against the Taifa Stars in the friendly played at Mkapa Stadium Burundi striker Saido Berahino was left on cloud nine after his side edged out Tanzania 1-0 in an international friendly played at …

The Taifa Stars coach blames missed chances for the defeat suffered at home against the Swallows on Sunday Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije has blamed missed chances for the team’s 1-0 defeat against Burundi in the international friendly played at …

Hopes that a new president may reverse a repressive course in Burundi seem increasingly misplaced. The Burundian judicial authorities’ decision to prosecute a former independent member of parliament – who is known for being an outspoken defender of human …

Voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees returning from Rwanda and Tanzania (September - December 2020) This note on funding requirements is designed to support the safe and dignified repatriation of Burundian refugees returning from Rwanda, Tanzania …

This note on funding requirements is designed to support the safe and dignified repatriation of Burundian refugees returning from Rwanda, Tanzania and other countries of asylum, and to promote their resilience and sustainable reintegration in Burundi. …

HIGHLIGHTS (1 week ago) COVID-19 Update The Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 has a financial deficit of 69 per cent Five winners of the UNICEF-Cartedo vs. COVID-19 Challenge UNHCR resumes voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees from Rwanda BACKGROUND …

Today, October 13, is a public holiday in Burundi. That is why the country has already celebrated the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction four days earlier. The celebration has shown to be a great opportunity to assess the progress of the …

UNHCR and partners began to assist the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees in September 2017 as a durable solution for those refugees who indicate a desire to return home. The vast majority of returns have been from Tanzania, with smaller numbers …

Introduction Ten months after the first outbreak of COVID-19 in China, this report brings forward the voices of over 850 women from refugee, displaced and post conflict settings, living in the midst of humanitarian crises across 15 African countries and 25 …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.