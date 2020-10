Free Email Notification Receive emails when we post new items of interest to you. Subscribe or Modify your profile

Confirmation of client confidence and strong performance in prior years Secures additional work in Asia for key marine asset Award scope contributes to Customer and Country production goals HOUSTON, June 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDermott International …

September 26, 2016 On September 2, 2016, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the 2016 Article IV consultation 1 with Brunei Darussalam. Brunei Darussalam has responded to sharply lower oil prices by launching policy …

May 19, 2017 On April 25, 2017, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with Brunei Darussalam and considered and endorsed the staff appraisal without a meeting on a lapse-of-time basis. [2] …

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue Management Systems, an Accelya Group Company (RMS), is proud to announce that Royal Brunei has selected and gone live with its state-of-the-art revenue management, inventory control, and reporting tool …

September 5, 2019 Brunei Darussalam has launched a National Summary Data Page (NSDP) in implementing the recommendations of the IMF’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). The page aims to serve as a one-stop publication vehicle for …

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept Publication Date: October 10, 2019 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Brunei Darussalam’s economy has been adjusting to the …

Sydney, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Brunei Darussalam outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets. Read the full report: https://www.budde. …

The waste sector in Brunei Darussalam accounts for only 0.001 per cent of the total greenhouse gases emission, though the country’s waste generation is the highest in the ASEAN region. Brunei Darussalam generates around 1.15 kilogrammes of waste per capita …

Rokiah Mahmud One hundred and ninety-five people were granted Brunei citizenship in a ceremony at the International Convention Centre yesterday. The Bulletin spoke to several new citizens about their experience in applying for Brunei citizenship. Zaimah …

File photo of Brunei’s Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex in Sungai Tujuh. KUCHING (Oct 7): The Brunei Darussalam government has implemented a service charge and Frequent Commuters Pass (FCP) for citizens of Brunei and Malaysia and other …

The military cooperation between the Philippines and Brunei remains strong despite the postponement of several engagements due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy (PN), …

MANILA, Oct 7 (Mabuhay) — The relationship between the Philippine Navy (PN) and the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) remains strong despite the cancellation of naval exercises due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, an official said. “We would like …

Brunei Darussalam’s passport is the 28th most powerful in the world, according to a new global passport ranking. The sultanate also currently boasts the third most powerful passport in Southeast Asia, as its residents can travel to 82 countries. The …

James Kon Brunei Darussalam marked 15 days without recording new COVID-19 cases yesterday, thus keeping the national tally at 146 cases. The Ministry of Health (MoH) has taken 218 samples for SARS-CoV-2 virus testing in the past 24 hours, and has carried …

James Kon Brunei Darussalam is looking to further strengthen its collaboration with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Western Pacific Regional Office, in areas such as the implementation of regional and global action plans and the continuing work in …

With this year’s World Mental Health Day themed ‘Mental Health For All. Greater Investment – Greater Access’, Head of Psychiatry Services at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital Dr Hilda Ho urged people to speak out more about mental health …

Lyna Mohamad A popular and reliable automotive brand, Wuling Motors will land on Brunei shores soon following the appointment of Premier Motor Co Sdn Bhd by SAIC GM Wuling (SGMW) as sole authorised importer and distributor for Wuling vehicles in the …

Azlan Othman The Counselling Unit of Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) Student Affairs Office in collaboration with Student Representative Council (MPP) Executive Committee for Publicity and Info-Communications, Technology (PICT); Health, Safety, Security, …

Azlan Othman Despite being far behind the rest in ASEAN member countries in terms of volume of car units sold, Brunei Darussalam, along with Myanmar, recorded a significant increase in sales from January-August with 8,670 units sold. It was an increase of …

Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) notched yet another significant milestone on Tuesday with the launch of the first of its kind InnoConnect, a digital highway allowing access to services seamlessly and in real time. More details in Wednesday’s Borneo …

Brunei Darussalam reported one new imported case of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 147. The latest and currently only active COVID-19 case in the country was disclosed by Minister of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji …

A survey has found out that 23 per cent of European Union (EU) businesses said they are expanding in Brunei Darussalam while 19 per cent expect contraction and 58 per cent indicate uncertainty, a 2020 EU-ASEAN Business Sentiment Survey showed. ASEAN-wide, …

James Kon Brunei Darussalam marked its first day of no new COVID-19 cases after an imported case was detected on Wednesday, keeping the national tally of confirmed cases at 147. The sole active case is currently receiving treatment at the National …

Brunei Darussalam entered its second day without new COVID-19 infections yesterday, keeping the national tally of confirmed cases at 147. The Sultanate has had no local COVID-19 transmission for 163 days since May 6, while the total number of imported …

Chief Justice Dato Seri Paduka Steven Chong appointed Court Room 5F in the Singapore Supreme Court building as a Court of the Brunei High Court for the duration of the trial of HCCS No 47 of 2018 – ICE Petroleum Engineering Sdn Bhd (formerly known as PT …

