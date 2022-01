Bosnia and Herzegovina Newswire is read by leaders in business and government worldwide

MIAMI, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“GSM”), a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM), and Mississippi Silicon LLC (“MS”), together representing the majority of American silicon metal production, welcomed news on …

BH Telecom, the leading operator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, signed the collaboration for the next five years with Beenius. LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, July 7, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- BH Telecom, Bosnian National Telco Company the leading operator in …

The Bosnian-born, American-raised music producer has his sights set on working with today’s hottest and upcoming Spanish-speaking artists LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Most people would be …

Momentum Sports Group, a company that manages youth basketball programs in Toronto, has just opened up. TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Momentum Sports Group, a company that manages youth basketball programs in …

Judge Malcolm Simmons supports judicial trainers he previously trained as part of a judicial training of trainers program MALE, MALDIVES, January 11, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- On 8th January 2022 the Maldives Judicial Academy welcomed Judge …

AFGHANISTAN, January 14 - ISW’s Russia team is closely monitoring the ongoing situation around Ukraine, including Russian force deployments, rhetorical changes, and Western responses. Click here to view ISW’s publication “Indicators and Thresholds for …

December 3, 2021, 15:50 A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Milorad Dodik, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, took place today in St. Petersburg. The meeting reviewed relevant issues …

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - 23 december 2021, 11:10 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic. Bisera Turkovic …

Samantha Power, who covered the Bosnian war as a journalist in her 20s, returned to the country this week as head of the US Agency for International Development (USAid), offering American support for independent journalists. Power is the highest-ranking US …

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency) Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez Sunday discussed with the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mato Zeko boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in many fields, especially parliamentary, political, …

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Posted on Jan 27 2022 6:00 PM 'The Global Maleic Anhydride Market delivers comprehensive overview of the global market along with the market elements such as market drivers, trends, challenges and restraints.' The Maleic …

Three decades after war turned the mountainous centre of the disintegrating Yugoslovia into a cauldron of intercommunal violence and genocidal murder, Bosnia-Herzegovina is once again unravelling. Nowhere were the ominous old spectres and newer menaces …

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia ranks as the third worst country in Europe on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and is at risk of entering a legal and institutional vacuum which could threaten the survival of the state, Transparency International (TI) …

SCOTT SIMON, HOST: More than a quarter century ago, the U.S. brokered a peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina to end a war that cost about a hundred thousand lives. I covered the siege of Sarajevo. Many of those of us who covered that war will never forget the …

Bosnian dancers from the group Kud Djerdan await the beginning of a groundbreaking ceremony for a sebilj, a wooden and stone fountain, at the intersection of Morganford and Gravois on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013. Bosnians living in St. Louis are building the …

VISOKO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — In a story published December 3, 2021, about a Bosnian teen gymnast, The Associated Press reported the wrong spelling for a coach’s last name. She is Amina Lepic-Milivic. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights …

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s massing of troops on Ukraine’s border has sparked a standoff with the West and raised fears of an invasion. At the heart of the dispute are Russian concerns about the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty …

Polyukhovich was accused of being involved in the massacre of more than 800 people in Ukraine between May 1942 and September 1943. However, a jury found him not guilty, and he died in 1997. Loading Following his Nazi hunting days, Mr Reid spent 17 years at …

BELGRADE - US envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar said Thursday that Washington expects Kosovo and Serbia to implement agreements already made. The Kosovo government has pledged to form a Community of Serb Municipalities and this pledge must be …

The number of deaths from COVID-19 soared by a fifth worldwide in the last week, as the number of daily cases surged in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The average number of global daily cases leapt to 3.36 million this week, an increase of eight percent …

The number of deaths from COVID-19 soared by a fifth worldwide in the last week, as the number of daily cases surged in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Here is a state of play based on AFP's database. 3.3 million cases a day The average number of …

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After her family is murdered and she is raped by Serbian soldiers, Nermina Beganović's only chance of survival is to flee her Bosnian homeland during the Balkan Wars circa 1992. This timely novel …

Members of the Jewish extremist haredi cult Lev Tahor have allegedly been spotted in Bosnia and Herzegovina, having seemingly moved to the Balkan country before the end of 2021, Bosnian news outlets reported. According to the Bosnian Service for Foreigner…

By Azernews By Laman Ismayilova Azerbaijani national futsal team has will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final of the 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship, on January 29. Azerbaijan Futsal Federation that the national team will hold a pre-match training today …

German development bank KfW has dropped plans to finance a controversial hydropower plant on the Bosna river in Bosnia-Herzegovina, environmentalist groups said on January 28. KfW signed a 30 million euro ($33.5 million) financing arrangement with public …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.