SUWANEE, GA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that it has appointed DIVICOMED SRL as the exclusive distributor for the dermaPACE® System in Bolivia. DIVICOMED SRL is a …

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the final 37 drill holes from its 2019 resource definition and …

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the first independent National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Mineral Resource …

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept. Publication Date: May 29, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Bolivia has requested a purchase under the RFI to …

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at the Snake Hole Zone continues to intersect broad zones …

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- On August 7th, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) announced that it has referred the case of Brisa Liliana de Ángulo Lozada to the Inter-American Court …

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its Silverstrike Project, Bolivia. New Pacific acquired a 98% …

Bolivia's left-wing presidential candidate Luis Arce ended campaigning on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's general election, with opinion polls showing him and centrist ex-president Carlos Mesa ahead in the race. The rivals are expected to defeat four …

Bolivians go to the polls to elect a new president on Sunday in the midst of the South American country's biggest economic crisis for 40 years. But the ultimate victor faces an economic headache, with GDP set to shrink by 6.2 percent in 2020 in a …

The frontrunners in Bolivia's presidential race held their final campaign rallies this week ahead of Sunday's election, which is taking place during one of the country’s worst economic periods in decades. Former President Luis Arce, the Movement …

More than 120 major fires have been detected in Bolivia since March, more than a quarter of them in protected areas, including Noel Kempff Mercado National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Copaibo Municipal Protected Area, where an area of forest …

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — For Bolivia, the pandemic has been just part of the turmoil over the past 12… LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — For Bolivia, the pandemic has been just part of the turmoil over the past 12 months. A disputed election, Deadly riots. The toppling …

October 15, 2020 · 0 Comments Written by GWYNNE DYER The quotation is usually given as “Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely”, but Lord Acton’s original remark went on to say: “Great men are almost always bad men.” And so they are. This …

Image Source : AP Argentina defeated Bolivia 2-1 in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina beat Bolivia 2-1 on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifiers — the second consecutive victory for Lionel Messi's team and its …

LAST OCTOBER, after an election marred by accusations of fraud, Joan Fernández joined thousands of Bolivians in protests that toppled the socialist government of Evo Morales. His joy quickly gave way to disillusion. After Mr Morales, who had been seeking a …

Fifteen years after stepping down as president, Carlos Mesa is once again on the threshold of power in Bolivia, seen as conservatives' best chance of defeating leftist Luis Arce. Mesa, a centrist, was president of the South American country from 2003 …

Bolivians will vote for a new president on Sunday and for the first time in two decades the name of Evo Morales will not be on the ballot paper. Yet not only does the shadow of the landlocked country's first ever indigenous president loom large over …

Police dispersed and detained people supporting either Cochabamba's mayor-elect Jose Maria Leyes or his substitute Mayor Ivan Telleria. The substitute was appointed by the Cochabamba Municipal Council after Leyes closed the door to the mayor’s office …

GENEVA (16 October 2020) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged Bolivia’s authorities, political and other actors to refrain from any actions that could undermine the peaceful conduct of the general elections taking place …

The result could have broad implications across the region. Bolivian elections are seen as a referendum on Latin American socialism and a gauge of the strength of democracy in a part of the world that has grown increasingly disillusioned with it. Perhaps …

Saturday, 17 October 2020, 8:34 am Press Release: UN News The UN’s top human rights official has called on everyone active in Bolivian politics, to ensure calm on the streets, and refrain from any action that could undermine the peaceful conduct of the …

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source. CEPR Co-Director Warns of Possible Recurrence of OAS Electoral Fraud in Bolivia Washington, DC Oct 15, 2020 …

Landlocked Bolivia, which elects a new president on Sunday after a 2019 poll was annulled and follow-up elections postponed twice amid Covid-19, is home to one of the largest indigenous populations in Latin America. Here are some key facts about the …

