Paint protection film (PPF) is a thermoplastic material, which when applied on painted surfaces heals automatically PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- According to the Paint Protection Film Market report …

Full Steam Ahead: Methanol and Maritime Policy Under EU's Fit for 55" will be held on February 15, 2022, 1400 HRS (CEST) BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The Methanol Institute is hosting a webinar titled: Full …

BFOI questions the veracity and propriety of Belgian MFA's statement about a municipal dispute between a foreign city and a family who built on public land. BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 20, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Belgian Friends of Israel …

Shahidul Hoque, chairperson of the Belgian Awami League:"We believe it is unfair to circumvent Bangladeshi rules by misinforming the European people." BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- On Wednesday, January 26, …

NGO Monitor claims that members of Kitir's ministry of Development Cooperation support terror against Jews BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 27, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Earlier today Belgian minister of Development Cooperation tweeted that …

BFOI criticises the Belgian Foreign Ministry for its "double standards" in using Palestinians to "further its own extremist anti-Israel ideology". BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 25, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- A recent tweet from …

Israeli ambassador issues invitation to Belgian MPs to visit Israel to improve "transparency, goodwill and friendship" between the two countries. BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 26, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Israel's ambassador to the …

Save Khaleda Zia ,former PM and mother of the Bengali nation BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 28, 2022 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- The European Union is being urged to intervene in the case of a former Bangladeshi PM who claims to be under house arrest in …

(Business in Cameroon) - Eric Jacquemin, the Belgian ambassador to Cameroon, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba, on January 24, 2022. Present in the audience also was Christian Dargent, a Belgian …

Brussels, January 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Vagif Sadigov has met with the Speaker of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the agenda of bilateral relations between the two …

Photo Courtesy. The name of Felister Njoroge Nyamathira made the headlines last year after receiving Ksh 102 million from her alleged boyfriend who works in Belgium. The 21-year-old girl had slept as a poor girl but woke up as a rich woman with millions …

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Selah Sue - the Belgian artist whose soulful and sophisticated approach to pop music has garnered critical acclaim and platinum certifications around the world - announces the release of her third studio record, Persona ( …

©Shutterstock The European Investment Bank (EIB) will lend EUR 100m to DPG Media for the further digitalisation of its media platforms. The loan shall be used to finance the development and innovation of the DPG Media Group’s digital media platforms in …

Belgium wants to come clean about the role of its railways in deportations during World War II. Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet and Senate President Stéphanie D’Hose have ordered an independent investigation into the role of railway company SNCB in the …

The Court of Appeal has upheld a decision that an application for international protection by a Congolese woman who has been in Ireland for over three years should be considered by the Belgian authorities. The woman who sought asylum in Ireland after …

Harambee Stars' Eric Omondi drible ball past Afriyie Aquah of Ghana during Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match at Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. Sept 8, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] The Kenyan International Eric Johana Omondi on Wednesday joined …

Five children born to royal fathers who had affairs, and how they eventually came to be recognised as legitimate. Photos: @heathernp87/Instagram, @jazmingrimaldi/Instagram, @delphine_de_saxe_cobourg/Instagram, @Royal_Circular/Twitter, …

Organized by Cuban ambassador, Yaira Jimenez, the lone star flag and a bust of Cuba’s national hero as witnesses, participants recalled his life and work at the political-cultural event held in the Maurice Carême public space in the commune of Anderlecht. …

Brace yourself for new protests by police in Brussels. Months after the start of negotiations with the government in a bid to tackle what they describe as low wages and uncertainty over pension schemes, the government on Friday unveiled a new pay-and- …

BRUSSELS (AP) — If ever a Belgian was in need of a passport over the past century, it was intrepid cartoon journalist Tintin as he traveled the world looking to stamp out trouble. Now, he will be traveling with every Belgian going overseas. Belgium has …

Belgium's economy grew at a faster pace in the final three months of 2021, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 5.6 percent year-on-year following a 4.9 percent rise in the third quarter. …

Motherwell have signed American striker Joe Efford from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old has signed a deal until summer 2023 arrives ahead of tomorrow's Premiership clash away to Hearts and bolsters the Steelmen…

From images of Gothic and baroque buildings to pictures of a young, red-haired adventurer named Tintin. If ever a Belgian was in need of a passport over the past century, it was the intrepid cartoon journalist who travelled the world looking to stamp out …

