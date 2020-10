Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department Publication Date: May 15, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: The National Bank of the Republic of …

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department Publication Date: May 15, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: The National Bank of the Republic of …

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept. Publication Date: June 9, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: At the request of the Belarusian authorities, a technical …

Sydney, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Belarus outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets. Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/ …

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department Publication Date: June 29, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: The NBRB has made substantial …

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday expressed the country's interest in continuing to develop solid and mutually beneficial partnerships with Belarus, especially in areas where the two States have " …

September 11, 2020, 14:20 A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, …

Download logo Imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, US civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, indigenous rights and environmental activist Lottie Cunningham Wren of Nicaragua, and Belarusian pro-democracy activist Ales Bialiatski and the …

Belarus has put opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on its wanted list for allegedly making calls to overthrow the constitutional order, the RIA news agency has cited Russia's Interior Ministry as saying. Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighbouring …

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has undercut democracy activists in Belarus and Hong Kong by abruptly ending funding to a U.S. internet freedom organization that provides technological tools to evade censorship and surveillance, according to cyber …

Liudas Dapkus, Associated Press Published 6:21 am EDT, Friday, October 16, 2020 VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister met Friday with top Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania. Foreign …

Russia says it put Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya on its wanted list in line with regional agreements after Belarus first made the move claiming she had called for overthrowing the constitutional order in the country. Russian media …

From unrest in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, WSJ explores how the crises unfolding in Russia’s backyard mark a turning point in Vladimir Putin’s rule and put him at risk of losing influence in the former Soviet Union. Video…

Operator A1 Belarus has started selling the Huawei MatePad T 10 tablet at its shops. The device costs BYN 499, and can also be bought on instalment. It sports a 9.7-inch screen and supports Huawei Histen 6.1 audio technology. Earlier this week, A1 Belarus …

Champagne wrapped a four-country European tour that focused on major continental security issues such as Belarus, the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh and the maritime boundary dispute between Turkey and Greece. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also working …

By The Canadian Press on October 16, 2020. VILNIUS, Lithuania – As he continues a European tour, Canada’s top diplomat has met in Lithuania with the exiled opposition leader of Belarus. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met today with …

Operator Life:) Belarus is running a promotion to encourage customers to top up their handset balance on the mobile application Oplati from Belarusian bank Belinvestbank. It is offering 2.5 percent cashback for top-ups via Oplati. Customers can recharge …

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press on October 16, 2020. OTTAWA – The exiled opposition leader of Belarus holds Canada in her heart for its support of her embattled country’s pro-democracy movement, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne …

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will ask Turkey's president to help bring Azerbaijan and Armenian combatants to the negotiating table. Trudeau says he will deliver that message to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later today. Trudeau spoke …

The Herald Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter A leading Belarusian company with expertise in agricultural machinery is set to open shop in Zimbabwe to offer backup services for tractors and combine harvesters as President Mnangagwa’s mantra that “Zimbabwe is …

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Canada’s foreign minister pledged support for top Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania, during a meeting Friday. Francois-Philippe Champagne told Tsikhanouskaya that Canada “will always be …

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will ask Turkey's president to help bring Azerbaijan and Armenian combatants to the negotiating table. Trudeau says he will deliver that message to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later today. Trudeau spoke …

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA -- As he continues a European tour, Canada's top diplomat has met in Lithuania with the exiled opposition leader of Belarus. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met today with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled her …

Online News Monitoring Made Simple

Established in 1995, EIN Newsdesk helps millions of users track breaking news across thousands of trusted websites. Users may set up custom email newsletters and RSS feeds or search among thousands of preset news sections. As a member, you may also submit your own news using the EIN Presswire distribution service. Membership is free and we do not sell or lease any information about you. Press release distribution, dedicated APIs, and custom services generate the revenue that allow us to offer you free basic access.