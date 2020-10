November 26, 2019 A Concluding Statement describes the preliminary findings of IMF staff at the end of an official staff visit (or ‘mission’), in most cases to a member country. Missions are undertaken as part of regular (usually annual) consultations …

Several Albanian leaders including President Ilir Meta & his wife Monika Kryemadhi leader of the Socialist Movement for Integration Party attended the event WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 25, 2019 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the …

Other countries should follow Albania’s lead PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the Albanian Government’s expulsion of two …

March 13, 2020 The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to …

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud today to announce its latest deployment and long-term relationship with mobile operator …

April 10, 2020 The earthquake on November 26, 2019 and the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19 have caused significant losses and disruptions to Albania’s economy. To address Albania’s urgent balance of payments need, the IMF approved US$190.5 million ( …

July 1, 2020 End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the …

Maryam Rajavi: Call for justice to hold the Iranian regime to account PARIS, FRANCE, July 20, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ -- On the second day of the Free Iran Global Summit, on Sunday, July 20, 2020, an online international conference, entitled, …

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) are boosting the competiveness of the tourism sector in Albania. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) are boosting …

Founded in June 2018, Papi-Pharma was bought by Bllako on March 28, 2019, shortly before the company submitted a bid for a $15 million contract to supply Zimbabwe with medicines and medical equipment. The bid was rejected in mid-2019 on the basis of a due …

Serbia and its neighbors Kosovo and Albania have descended into a bitter diplomatic ruckus after officials in Belgrade invoked a slur against ethnic Albanians and spoke degradingly of efforts to find the remains of victims of internecine Balkan conflict …

Kosovo and Albania have agreed to create a Pristina-Tirana "digital corridor" based on 5G technology, officials from the Kosovo Ministry of Economy and Environment told Radio Free Europe. It will cover the Ibrahim Rugova highway, which runs from …

WHY would a Zimbabwean Health minister vouch for a tiny Albanian pharmaceutical firm when trying to stock up on medical equipment? A tiny Albanian pharmaceutical company owned by the brother of a senior State official has become embroiled in a political …

October 12th, 2020 ― Doha: In cooperation with the Albanian Red Cross (ARC), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Albania, by extending help to 700 vulnerable families, at a total cost of $20, …

Author: Thema Newsroom | Published: October 12, 2020 The article extolled his stance against Golden Dawn in the past “I am a Greek, born in Albania”, triple Olympic weightlifting gold medal winner for Greece, Pyrros Dimas replied to an article reference …

Regional Today Monday, October 12, 2020, 14:30 The annual inflation rate in Albania increased to 1.5% in September from 1.3% in the previous month, data from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) showed last week. Cost for food & non- …

Posted By: Robin-Ivan Capar 12. October 2020 A Norwegian citizen who was arrested in Germany in June, after the police found 70 kilos of heroin in his car, admitted to drug smuggling. The young man is a Norwegian-Albanian in his 20s who lives in Eastern …

Author: Thema Newsroom | Published: October 12, 2020 The Kosovar and Albanian leaders met in Pristina Efforts by Pristina and Tirana to promote a “Greater Albania” policy threaten security in the Balkan Peninsula, according to a statement issued by the …

14 Oct 2020 - 8:46 A representative of QRCS handing over a food packet to a beneficiary in Albania. Doha: In cooperation with the Albanian Red Cross (ARC), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated a response to COVID-19 pandemic in Albania, by …

Setplex, a White Plains company that distributes TV programs over the internet, claims that an Albanian company used strong-arm tactics to cut off its access to Albanian sports shows. Setplex sued DigitAlb, of Tirana, Albania, for $2 million, claiming …

Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Photo: mfa.bg Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva is to meet today (October 15) with Gent Cakaj, Acting Foreign Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of …

Life in eastern Albania's Korab Mountains is simple and traditional. For generations, small farmers and their families have reared sheep and sold milk for a living. The mountains are part of the European Green Belt, a 12,000 kilometer (7,456 miles) …

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and her Albanian counterpart Gent Cakaj discussed in Sofia the European integration of Albania and the possibilities for intensifying bilateral cooperation in the fields of …

15 October 2020 20:13 (UTC+04:00) 302 By Trend The oppression of representatives of other peoples by Armenians didn’t happen suddenly, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian Community Robert Mobili said, Trend reports referring to the website of …

Vodafone Albania, through the Vodafone Albania Foundation, has donated 15,000 smart devices for school children who cannot access online learning. Its 'RedforKids' hashtag campaign was launched in the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the …

