Capital Industries Announces the Launch of KwikBond's Online Concrete Repair Guides

Capital Industries, a leading supplier of concrete repair products, announced the launch of online guides to repair a wide range of concrete issues.

Our aim with these guides is to demystify the process of concrete repair and make it accessible to everyone.” — Len Garrett, owner of Capital Industries

MATTITUCK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Industries, a leading supplier of concrete repair products for over 30 years, is proud to announce the launch of KwikBond's online guides on repairing a wide range of concrete issues. These user-friendly guides empower users, whether seasoned contractors or DIY enthusiasts, to tackle their concrete repair projects with ease and confidence.The online guides cover a variety of concrete repair projects. Topics in these handy guides include repairing concrete cracks, patching and resurfacing concrete surfaces, installing concrete protection, repairing concrete spalling, and preventing concrete damage. The guides are free on the KwikBond website and provide easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions for each process.The newly launched online guides provide readers with a wealth of knowledge and practical instructions on a wide range of concrete repair topics. Users can choose the guide they want to view based on their specific needs.Concrete Repair Guides:• Thin Concrete Repair• Expansion Joint Repair• Freezer Floor Repair• Driveway & Patio Repair• Low-Temperature Concrete Repair• Meat & Poultry Plant Concrete Repair• Spalled Concrete Repair• Wall & Ceiling Concrete Repair• Floor CoatingsNon-Slip Floor Coating Guide:• Concrete Floor Coating TechniquesConcrete Sealer Guide:• How to Seal Concrete EffectivelyIn addition to these specific repair guides, the KwikBond platform also provides insights into common concrete issues that most commercial buildings face.These include, but are not limited to:• Repairing Concrete Cracks• Fixing Spalled Concrete• Waterproofing Concrete Floors• Repairing Expansion Joint Cracks"We understand the importance of maintaining the concrete structures in commercial and industrial properties for their safety and longevity," said Len Garrett, owner of Capital Industries. "Our aim with these guides is to demystify the process of concrete repair and make it accessible to everyone."Capital Industries, renowned for providing concrete repair solutions for over 30 years, has always committed itself to ensuring customer satisfaction and product quality. These guides continue that commitment and aim to make complex concrete repair processes accessible and manageable.For more information about Capital Industries' products, to access the new online guides, or if you need additional support with our concrete repair products, please reach out to the Capital Industries team at 631-298-6300.About KwikBondCapital Industries, Inc. is a leading supplier of commercial and industrial concrete repair products. For over 30 years, we have proudly serviced contractors, factories, warehouses and distribution centers for industrial, institutional and commercial customers. We carry a full range of concrete repair materials, including those specifically designed for low temperature areas such as freezers and coolers. Our floor repair products are rapid hardening, allowing you to reopen repaired areas with minimal downtime. All of our products are designed to be used by in-house maintenance personnel and come with an ironclad 100% guarantee of satisfaction.

