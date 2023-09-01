Global Brand Consultancy, No Middle, Expands to Dubai and UAE, With Growth Plans for Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar

No Middle is a global brand and marketing consultancy serving the U.S. and Middle Eastern Markets, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- International brand and marketing consultancy, No Middle, led by Robbie Abed and Troy Sandidge, is expanding to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. If there’s such a thing as a natural fit for a company, then No Middle is at home.“The world underestimates what’s happening in the Middle East Region. We think there is more opportunity and growth here than anywhere else in the world. There isn’t a single place on earth that we would rather be than here,” says CEO & Co-Founder Robbie Abed By harnessing data-driven, growth-focused strategies that revitalize brands without compromising their roots, No Middle has forged numerous highly-coveted partnerships with multi-million and multi-billion dollar organizations. These partnerships showcase No Middle's capacity to drive growth and enable transformation across multiple industries.“The World Cup 2022 in Qatar proved that the Middle East is a place where Global Commerce can operate. We have seen how bold and fast Middle Eastern countries are moving, and we would love to be a part of that boldness, creativity, and growth. That’s why we’re here, ” says President & Co-Founder Troy Sandidge For more information about No Middle, please visit nomiddle.com About No MiddleNo Middle is a global brand and marketing consultancy serving the U.S. and Middle Eastern Markets, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia. If you want to be in the middle, please don’t hire us.

