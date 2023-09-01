Flash News: OKX Announces Support for Dora Factory Token (DORA) Migration

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 1, 2023.



OKX Announces Support for Dora Factory Token (DORA) Migration



OKX will support the upcoming migration of Dora Factory (DORA) tokens on September 6, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). In accordance with Dora Factory's official token migration plan, OKX will cancel all pending orders for DORA tokens and temporarily disable spot trading for DORA/USDT at 08:00 (UTC) on September 4. DORA transfers, deposits and withdrawals will also be temporarily disabled at 08:00 (UTC) on September 6.



OKX will take an account snapshot and begin the DORA token migration at 11:00 (UTC) on September 6. The snapshot will include both funding and trading accounts. DORA deposits, withdrawals and spot trading will be re-enabled after the token migration is complete. Users will be notified of the exact opening time as soon as the migration is complete.



Please note that at the time of the snapshot, any DORA tokens that are being withdrawn or were not deposited successfully will not be included. After the substitution of DORA from the sub-account, the new DORA tokens will be sent to the main account.



OKX is committed to providing a secure and seamless trading experience for its users, and encourages all DORA holders to take note of the migration schedule and prepare accordingly. For further details, click here.

For more information, please visit the official Dora Factory website or visit the Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.